USMNT 4 – Ghana 0, international friendly

The United States finished out the October 2023 window with a 4-0 win over Ghana at GEODIS Park in Nashville. Gio Reyna put the USMNT up in the 10th minute with Christian Pulisic doubling the lead from the penalty spot in the 19th. Folarin Balogun made it 3-0 in the 22nd and Reyna scored again in the 39th. USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter subbed out the goal scorers at halftime. Lenny Maloney made his international debut, subbing on in the 65th minute for Johnny Cardoso. Matt Turner made two saves to keep the clean sheet. The 2023-24 Nations League begins for the United States in the November window.

“We learned a lot of lessons against Germany,” Balogun told TNT. “For sure, we had a lot of meetings and decided we wanted to have a reaction tonight. I thought that we showed that with a good performance, especially in the first-half. From this camp, we just know that we have to improve to compete against the top teams.”

FOUR GOALS TO CLOSE THE WINDOW ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/dQHz5uUcCB — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) October 18, 2023

— GAME REPORT —

Match: USMNT vs Ghana

Date: October 17, 2023

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: GEODIS Park; Nashville, Tenn.

Attendance: 18,468

Kickoff: 7:37pm local (8:37pm ET)

Weather: 56 degrees; partly cloudy

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 4 0 4

GHA 0 0 0

USA – Gio Reyna 10th minute

USA – Christian Pulisic (penalty) 19

USA – Folarin Balogun (Tim Weah) 22

USA – Gio Reyna 39

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Sergiño Dest, 12-Miles Robinson, 4-Chris Richards (3-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 72), 23-Kristoffer Lund; 15-Johnny Cardoso (22-Lennard Maloney, 65), 7-Gio Reyna (8-Weston McKennie, 46), 6-Yunus Musah (14-Luca de la Torre, 75); 21-Tim Weah, 20-Folarin Balogun (9-Ricardo Pepi, 46), 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt.) (11-Brenden Aaronson, 46)

Substitutes not used: 18-Ethan Horvath, 5-DeJuan Jones, 13-Tim Ream, 16-Kevin Paredes, 17-Alex Zendejas, 19-Joe Scally

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

GHA: 12-Abdul Manaf Nurudeen; 2-Alidu Seidu, 18-Nicholas Opoku, 8-Jerome Opoku, 14-Gideon Mensah (3-Kingsley Schindler, 46); 20-Mohammed Kudus (17-Ernest Nuamah, 75), 5-Thomas Partey (Capt.) (21-Salis Abdul Samed, 64), 4-Edmund Addo, 13-Joseph Paintsil (11-Elisha Owusu, 64); 9-Jordan Ayew, 19-Iñaki Williams (22-Antoine Semenyo, 75)

Substitutes not used: 1-Richard Ofori, 16-Lawrence Ati-Zigi, 7-Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, 23-Stephan Ambrosius, 24-Fatawu Abdul Hamid

Head coach: Chris Hughton

Stats Summary: USA / GHA

Shots: 13 / 7

Shots on Goal: 8 / 2

Saves: 2 / 4

Corner Kicks: 0 / 2

Fouls: 11 / 10

Offside: 0 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

GHA – Edmund Addo (Caution) 30th minute

GHA – Thomas Partey (Caution) 35

Officials:

Referee: Marco Antonio Ortiz (MEX)

Assistant Referee 1: Christian Espinosa (MEX)

Assistant Referee 2: Jorge Sanchez (MEX)

4th Official: Fernando Hernandez (MEX)

Photo by Scott Coleman – ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com