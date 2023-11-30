PSV wins, Union Berlin draws in Champions League

Thursday’s soccer news once again starts in the Champions League, where Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV won 3-2 at Sevilla in group B. Tillman subbed on in the 58th and Pepi followed in the 82nd. Falling behind 2-0 to goals in the 24th and 47th, PSV played a man up from the 6th. Ismael Saibari pulled a goal back for PSV in the 68th and an own-goal leveled the score in the 81st. Pepi put PSV up two minutes into stoppage time and Sevilla saw red for the second time right minutes into stoppage time.

“To be honest, when I saw that we scored the 2-2 goal, I talked to Patrick (van Aanholt) and I said, ‘This is our moment,'” Pepi said. “We felt like it was an important goal that we scored and we knew the winner was coming.”

In group C, Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 79th minute of Union Berlin’s 1-1 draw at Braga. Playing a man up from a 31st minute red card, Union Berlin’s Robin Gosens scored in the 42nd. Braga equalized in the 51st minute.

“We made a fatal error, which led to a counterattack,” Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica told UEFA.com. “You could almost say it was an own goal because it all started with a bad decision from us that Braga then took took advantage of. We really felt the goal we conceded and it took us a while to recover. In the end, the draw is a fair result.”

Moving to the first-leg of the Liga MX playoff quarterfinals, Alex Zendejas’s Club America drew 2-2 at Leon. Down a goal from the 2nd minute, Club America’s Henry Martin equalized in the 6th. Leon retook the lead in the 39th, and it was Martin equalizing again for Club America with a 47th minute goal. Zendejas saw yellow in the 77th minute.

In Brazil’s Serie A, Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 63rd minute of Internacionals’ 2-0 win at Cuiaba. Enner Valencia put Internacional up in the 52nd and Pedro Henrique doubled the lead in the 89th. Cardoso saw yellow in the 12th minute. With two games remaining in the season, Internacional is in 10th-place with 49 points, a point behind 9th-place Sao Paulo and a point ahead 11th-place Cuiaba. Internacional finishes at Corinthians on Saturday and home to Botafogo on December 6.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

FIFA U-17 World Cup on FS2: Argentina vs Mali at 7am. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Hilal vs Al Nassr at 1pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Las Palmas vs Getafe at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Reims vs Strasbourg at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Chaves vs Vizela at 3:30pm. UEFA Women’s Nations League on CBS Sports: England vs Netherlands at 2:45pm. FS2 has the Canada WNT vs Australia friendly at 10:30pm ET.

Photo by Andres Gongora – Gonzales Photo via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com