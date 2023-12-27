Nottingham Forest wins in the Premier League, Novakovich scores two for Lecco

Wednesday’s soccer news starts with the roundups we missed, beginning with Crystal Palace’s 1-1 home draw with Brighton last Thursday in the Premier League. Chris Richards got the start for Palace with Jordan Ayew scoring a minute into stoppage time. Brighton’s Danny Welbeck equalized in the 82nd minute.

In Serie A on Friday, Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 70th minute of AC Milan’s 202 draw at Salernitana. Fikayo Tomori put AC Milan up on the road in the 17th with Salernitana equalizing in the 42nd and going ahead in the 63rd. Milan’s Luka Jovic pulled a goal back in the 90th minute and Salernitana saw red four minutes into stoppage time. Yunus Musah wasn’t in the squad for Milan.

Moving to the Premier League, Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United drew 1-1 at Aston Villa. Cameron Archer scored for United in the 87th and Villa equalized seven minutes into stoppage time. Trusty saw yellow eight minutes into stoppage time.

Duane Holmes subbed out in the 77th minute of Preston North End’s 2-1 loss at Swansea City in the Championship. Down a goal from the 60th, PNE’s Liam Millar equalized in the 67th. Swansea scored again five minutes into stoppage time. Holmes saw yellow in the 74th minute.

Zack Steffen isn’t available for Manchester City, who won the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup 4-0 over Fluminense in Jeddah. Julian Alvarez opened the scoring in the 1st minute, an own-goal doubled the lead in the 27th, and Phil Foden added a goal in the 72nd. Alvarez scored again in the 88th minute.

Moving to the Saturday schedule and starting in the Premier League, Matt Turner was in goal for Nottingham Forest’s 3-2 home loss to Bournemouth. Playing a man down from a 23rd minute Willy Boly red card, Anthony Elanga opened the scoring for Forest in the 47th. Bournemouth equalized in the 51st and went ahead in the 58th. Chris Wook equalized for Forest in the 74th but Bournemouth went ahead for good four minutes into stoppage time. Antonee Robinson subbed out in the 82nd minute of Fulham’s 2-0 home loss to Burnley to goals in the 47th and 66th minutes.

In the Championship, Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City drew 0-0 at home with Millwall. Haji Wright subbed out in the 84th minute of Coventry City’s 3-0 win at Sunderland. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto scored a minute into first-half stoppage time, Callum O’Hare made it 2-0 in the 67th, and Kasey Palmer finished off the scoring in the 70th minute. Reggie Cannon subbed out in the 84th minute of Queens Park Rangers’ 1-0 home loss to Southampton. Southampton scored in the 42nd and saw red in the 89th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat Livingston 2-0 at home in the Scottish Premiership. Kyogo Furuhashi scored in the 46th and Liam Scales doubled the lead in the 51st.

Weston McKennie started and Timothy Weah subbed on in the 69th minute for Juventus’s 2-1 win at Frosinone in Serie A. Kenan Yildiz scored for Juve in the 12th and Frosinone equalized in the 51st. Dusan Vlahovic scored Juventus’s winner in the 81st minute. A league down, Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia drew 2-2 at home with Andriya Novakovich’s Lecco. Novakovich subbed out in the 83rd. Franco Lepore converted a Lecco penalty in the 21st. Dennis Johnsen equalized for Venezia in the 57th and Tessmann scored in the 60th. Lecco’s Artur Ionita equalized in the 71st and Mats Lemmens saw red six minutes into stoppage time. Tessman saw yellow four minutes into stoppage time.

Kristoffer Lund subbed out at halftime of Palermo’s 3-3 draw at Como. Federico Di Francesco put Palermo up in the 17th with Como equalizing in the 46th and going ahead in the 58th minute. Jacopo Segre scored for Palermo in the 63rd and Simon Jensen gave them the lead in the 82nd. Palermo’s Ivan Marconi saw red a minute into stoppage time and Como converted a penalty a minute later.

In Belgium, Sam Vines subbed out in the 63rd minute of Royal Antwerp’s 2-2 draw with Westerlo. Arbnor Muja scored for Antwerp a minute into stoppage time. Lucas Stassin equalized for Westerlo in the 71st and put them up in the 77th. Antwerp’s Toby Alderweireld equalized in the 85th minute. Gabriel Slonina’s Eupen lost 2-1 at home to Union St-Gilloise. Falling behind to goals in the 21st and 23rd minutes, Eupen’s Jason Davidson scored in the 66th.

Tuesday starts in the Premier League, where Matt Turner’s Nottingham Forest won 3-1 at Newcastle. Falling behind to a 23rd minute penalty, Forest’s Chris Wood equalized a minute into first-half stoppage time and added goals in the 53rd and 60th minutes. Antonee Robinson subbed out in the 82nd minute of Fulham’s 3-0 loss at Bournemouth to goals in the 14th, a 62nd minute penalty, and three minutes into stoppage time.

Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United lost 3-2 at home to Luton Town, falling behind in the 61st minute. United’s Oliver McBurnie equalized in the 61st and Anel Ahmedhodzic scored in the 69th. An own-goal leveled the score in the 77th and another own-goal put Luton up for good in the 81st minute.

In the Championship, Duane Holmes subbed out in the 84th minute of Preston North End’s 2-1 home win over Leeds in the Championship. Playing a man up from the 53rd, Alan Browne scored for PNE in the 57th. Leeds equalized from an 83rd minute penalty but Preston’s Liam Millar scored in the 89th. Holmes saw yellow in the 80th minute. Reggie Cannon subbed on in the 63rd minute of QPR’s 2-0 loss at Millwall to goals three minutes into first-half stoppage time and a minute into stoppage time.

Haji Wright’s Coventry City shutout Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 at home. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto scored for Coventry in the 20th and 89th minutes with both teams seeing red six minutes into stoppage time.

In Scotland’s Premiership, Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic lost 3-0 at Dundee. Paulo Bernardo scored for Celtic in the 52nd and Michal Johnston added goals in the 83rd and a minute into stoppage time.

Moving to Belgium’s Pro League, Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk beat Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp 3-0 at home. Alieu Fadera opened the scoring in the 10th and Tolu Arokodare extended the lead with goals in the 75th and 77th minutes. Gabriel Slonina’s KAS Eupen lost 3-0 at Oud-Heverlee Leuven to goals in the 2nd, 29th, and 89th minutes. Bryan Reynolds subbed out in the 90th minute of Westerlo’s 3-0 home win over RWDM. Westerlo’s Griffin Yow scored in the 14th and Nicolas Madsen converted a 64th minute penalty. RWDM saw red in the 70th and gave up an own-goal in the 82nd minute.

In Serie B, Tanner Tessmann and Gianluca Busio’s Venezia drew 2-2 at FeralpiSalo. Down a goal from the 38th, Venezia’s Joel Pohjanpalo equalized from the penalty spot two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Trailing again from the 54th, Venezia’s Giorgio Altare equalized in the 75th. Andrija Novakovich’s Lecco beat Sudtirol 2-1 at home. Trailing from a 52nd minute penalty, Novakovich equalized in the 63rd and scored again in the 76th.

Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo beat Cremonese 3-2 at home after falling behind in the 7th minute. Palermo’s Ionut Nedelcearu equalized in the 20th but Cremonese regained the lead in the 32nd. Federico Di Francesco equalized for Palermo in the 72nd and Leo Stulac scored seven minutes into stoppage time.

On Monday, Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 2-1 at Chelsea. Down a goal from the 13th, Michael Olise equalized for Crystal Palace a minute into first-half stoppage time. Chelsea converted an 89th minute penalty. Richards saw yellow in the 73rd minute.

Did Not Play: Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 6 – RWDM 1), Tim Ream (Fulham 0 – Burnley 2), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 2- Bournemouth 3), Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Middlesbrourgh 1), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 2 – Huddersfield Town 0), Gianluca Busio (Venezia 2 – Lecco 2), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo 2 – Antwerp 2), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 1 – Anderlecht 2), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 3 – Newcastle United 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Norwich City 0), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 0 – West Brom 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Union St-Gilloise 1), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 3 – Everton 1)

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Premier League on USA: Brighton vs Spurs at 2:30pm ET.

