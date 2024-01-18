Goal for de la Torre in La Liga, PSV advances in KNVB Beker

Thursday’s soccer news starts in the Copa del Rey round of 16 where Luca de la Torre’s Celta Vigo beat Valencia 3-1 away. Celta Vigo took the lead in the 13th minute from a de la Torre goal and an Anastasios Douvikas penalty doubled the lead in the 18th. Valencia converted a 29th minute penalty but it was Douvikas scoring again for Celta Vigo in the 80th with de la Torre assisting.

In the second round of the KNVB Beker, Sergino Dest and Malik Tillman started and Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 82nd minute of PSN’s 3-1 home win over FC Twente. Yorbe Vertessen put PSV up in the 19th, Luuk de Jong doubled the lead in the 55th, and Johan Bakayoko scored in the 61st. Twente scored in the 68th minute.

Moving to England and the FA Cup Third Round replays, Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 1-0 at Everton to a 42nd minute goal. Matt Turner was on the bench and Ethan Horvath wasn’t in the squad for Nottingham Forest’s 3-2 win after extra time at Blackpool. Andrew Omobamidele scored for Forest in the 16th and Danilo doubled the lead in the 46th. Blackpool pulled a goal back in the 61st and equalized in the 78th. With the game in extra time, Forest’s Chris Wood scored in the 110th minute.

Josh Sargent wasn’t in the squad for Norwich City’s 3-1 win at Bristol City. Down a goal from the 20th, Norwich’s Gabriel Sara equalized in the 53rd, Adam Idah converted a 59th minute penalty, and Kenny McLean added a goal in the 87th minute.

On Wednesday, Tim Weah subbed on in the 57th minute for Juventus in their 3-0 home win over Sassuolo in Serie A. Weston McKennie wasn’t in the squad for Juventus. Dusan Vlahovic put Juventus up with goals in the 15th and 37th. Federico Chiesa finished off the goal scoring in the 89th minute.

Catching up with the USMNT player moves, Cade Cowell is now a member of Liga MX club Chivas after transferring from the San Jose Earthquakes. “I’m very thankful for everyone at the Earthquakes, from the coaching staff to the fans, for being there for me and my family every step of the way,” Cowell said in the press statement announcing the move on Monday. “You’ve watched me grow up from my first days in the Quakes Academy and helped push and inspire me to have the success I’ve enjoyed as a Homegrown Player. We’ve shared so many great memories and I’ve built so many lifelong friends that you’ll always have a special place in my heart.”

On Tuesday, the Earthquakes completed a deal with Colorado for USMNT goalkeeper William Yarbrough. “William comes to us as a seasoned veteran with a championship pedigree,” San Jose GM Chris Leitch said in the press statement announcing that move. “I’m looking forward to have him be part of our goalkeeper group in 2024.”

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Africa Cup of Nations on beIN Sport: Cape Verde Islands vs Mozambique at 9am, Senegal vs Cameroon at 12pm, and Guinea vs Gambia at 3pm. Coupe de France on Fox Soccer Plus: Bergerac vs Lyon at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Alaves vs Cadiz at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Benfica vs Boavista at 3:15pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Puebla vs Necaxa at 8pm and San Luis vs UNAM Pumas at 10pm. FS2 has Juarez vs Cruz Azul at 10pm ET.

Photo by Ivan Terron – AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com