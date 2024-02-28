Goal for Carter-Vickers, Nottingham Forest exits FA Cup

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico along with the Concacaf Champions Cup starts in the Scottish Premiership. Cameron Carter-Vickers subbed out in the 59th minute of Celtic’s 7-1 home win over Dundee. Carter-Vickers opened the scoring in the 7th, Adam Idah doubled the lead in the 18th, and Matt O’Riley made it 3-0 in the 22nd. The Celtic offense continued with Daizen Maeda scoring in the 30th, Greg Taylor extending the lead in the 46th, and Callum McGregor adding a goal six minutes into first-half stoppage time. Daniel Kelly finished off the Celtic scoring in the 63rd. Playing a man down from the 76th, Dundee’s Michael Mellon scored in the 84th minute.

Matt Turner was in goal and Gio Reyna subbed on three minutes into stoppage time for Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 home loss to Manchester United in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup. Forest fell behind in the 89th minute.

Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia shutout Cittadella 2-0 at home in Serie B. Busio subbed out in the 59th. Christian Gytkjaer opened the scoring in the 3rd and Bjarki Steinn Bjarkason doubled the lead in the 74th minute.

Caleb Stanko subbed on in the 65th minute of Lamia’s 3-1 loss at Altromitos in the Greek Super League. Trailing from the 2nd, Lamia’s Vykintas Slivka equalized in the 26th. Atromitos added a goal in the 61st, went a man down in the 69th, and scored again in the 81st minute. Erik Palmer-Brown wasn’t in the squad for Panathinaikos’s 2-0 home win over Aris. Anastasios Bakasetas opened the scoring in the 3rd and Fotis Ioannidis converted a 52nd minute penalty.

