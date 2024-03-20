Adams is back, Pulisic’s form, and attacking options for the USMNT

By Clemente Lisi – NEW YORK, NY (Mar 20, 2024) US Soccer Players – March Madness is here, and the USMNT has its own bracket challenge to overcome this week against Jamaica in the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League. Advance, and it’s a shot at Sunday’s final. In an international window loaded with friendlies, the United States will play in the CNL final four at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. After lifting the trophy in the first two editions of the tournament, the USMNT is going for a third to confirm its regional supremacy. First up for coach Gregg Berhalter’s side is that meeting with Jamaica on Thursday.

The tournament is also a chance for Berhalter to look at players and finalize his roster ahead of this summer’s Copa America, a competition that means a lot two years before the Americans play in a World Cup on home soil.

“The objective ahead of us is clear,” Berhalter said. “We want to compete for our third Nations League title and continue to challenge ourselves to succeed in knockout round matches. This is a group of players with a lot of experience in these types of matches and we look forward to the opportunity.”

Here are three things to consider as the USMNT returns to Nations League play on Thursday (7pm ET – Paramount+ and Univision).

Return of Tyler Adams

The US squad is closer to full strength this week, with Tyler Adams included after completing his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury. Adams, the captain and one of the team’s best players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, underwent surgery last spring and a second operation late last year, keeping him sidelined for the better part of the European club season.

Adams aims to regain the form he once had as a midfield linchpin for club and country. He recently appeared in a Bournemouth reserve match before logging 28 minutes in the first team’s dramatic 4-3 comeback victory last week against Luton Town.

“I’m a competitor. I want to be able to support my teammates in whatever role it is,” Adams told reporters this week. “I know the influence I can have as a leader just through communicating with guys and just being around the team as (opposed) to being away from them.”

Can Adams, even in a limited role, help the US? Berhalter and the coaching staff certainly thought so. “We’ve been monitoring Tyler really closely… so he is progressing to the point that he can make an impact,” Berhalter said when asked last week about Adams’ fitness.

Pulisic’s fine form

Christian Pulisic’s impressive productivity at AC Milan over the course of his first season in Italy has already made him one of the most successful Americans to ever play in Serie A. Pulisic scored in his fourth consecutive league match this past weekend in a 3-1 win over Verona. It marked his 12th goal of the season across all competitions. He also has eight assists.

With Pulisic is in top form, there’s little doubt that his task will be to spearhead the US attack as he has in the past. Much will depend on his supporting cast, but don’t be surprised if Pulisic puts in another great performance.

Options and depth in the USMNT attack

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and winger Tim Weah have been essential to the US attack. They’ve been determined contributors at Juve, which sits three points back of Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan in the league table.

Berhalter said he “can’t say enough about Weston and his growth over these last years” for both club and country. “He’s proven to be one of the best players at Juventus this year and one of the top midfielders in Serie A,” the coach added. “It shows his mentality and his growth as a person and it shows that he’s able to take these obstacles and continue on and keep performing. I think that’s a marker of a really good player.”

Weah has proven key for the USMNT, and a big part of that is link-up play with McKennie. Having both available after Weah missed the November window with an injury is another positive for this version of the USMNT.

Both Musah and attacker Gio Reyna are in the mix for minutes in advanced midfield roles, which could hinge on whether the midfield triangle features two #8s and a lone #6 or a double pivot with a traditional central playmaker. Berhalter will also have to decide between Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi up front.

Josh Sargent was initially called up before an ankle injury ruled him out of the squad. He’s having a great season at Norwich City, with 13 goals in 20 games across all competitions. His absence and an injury to midfielder Luca de la Torre had Berhalter call in striker Haji Wright, who’s in strong form at Coventry City, and versatile midfielder Brenden Aaronson.

