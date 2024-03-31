Sheffield United and Fulham draw, win for Bournemouth

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico starts in the Premier League, where Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United drew 3-3 at home with Antonee Robinson’s Fulham. Ben Brereton put Sheffield United up in the 58th. Fulham’s Joao Palhinha equalized in the 62nd. Sheffield United went ahead from an Oli McBurnie goal in the 68th and Diaz scored again in the 70th. Bobby De Cordova-Reid pulled a goal back for Fulham in the 86th and Rodrigo Muniz equalized three minutes into stoppage time.

Gio Reyna’s Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 at home with Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace. Reyna subbed on in the 60th minute. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored for Palace in the 11th and Forest’s Chris Wood equalized in the 61st minute. Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth beat Everton 2-1 at home. Dominic Solanke scored for Bournemouth in the 64th and Everton equalized in the 87th. An own-goal put Bournemouth up for good a minute into stoppage time.

Duane Holmes subbed out in the 85th minute of Preston North End’s 3-0 home win over Rotherham United in the Championship. Holmes opened the scoring in the 22nd and Emil Riis Jakobsen added goals in the 37th and 42nd minutes. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City beat Plymouth Argyle 2-1 at home. Trailing from the 10th, Sargent equalized for Norwich in the 67th and went ahead for good from an own-goal in the 74th minute.

Haji Wright’s Coventry City won 3-1 at Huddersfield Town. Ellis Simms put Coventry up in the 16th and doubled the lead in the 22nd. Huddersfield pulled a goal back in the 79th. Wright scored for Coventry four minutes into stoppage time.

Kevin Paredes’s Wolfsburg won 2-0 at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Playing a man up from a 43rd minute red card, Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix scored four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Lacroix saw red in the 76th and Lovro Majer doubled the Wolfsburg lead in the 84th. Paredes saw yellow two minutes into stoppage time.

Timmy Chandler’s Eintracht drew 0-0 at home with Brenden Aaronson’s Union Berlin. Aaronson subbed out in the 65th and Chandler subbed on two minutes into stoppage time. Joe Scally and Jordan Pefok’s Gladbach lost 3-0 at home to Freiburg to goals in the 7th, 47th, and 57th. Pefok subbed out in the 62nd and Scally followed in the 75th minute.

Lenny Maloney subbed on in the 90th minute of Heidenheim’s 3-3 draw at VfB Stuttgart. With Stuttgart up from goals in the 41st and 53rd, a 62nd minute own-goal made it 2-1. Tim Kleindienst equalized for Heidenheim in the 84th and scored again in the 85th. Heidenheim also played a man down from a red card to Nikola Dovedan six minutes into stoppage time. Stuttgart equalized eight minutes into stoppage time.

Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof won 2-1 at Borussia Dortmund II in the 3.Liga. Julian Rieckmann scored for Waldhof in the 74th and four minutes into stoppage time. Borussia Dortmund II converted a penalty a minute into stoppage time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 3-0 at Livingston in the Scottish Premiership. An own-goal put Celtic up in the 49th, Paulo Bernardo doubled the lead in the 72nd, and Matt O’Riley scored in the 82nd minute.

Weston McKennie subbed on at halftime and Tim Weah subbed on in the 63rd for Juventus in their 1-0 loss at Lazio in Serie A. Lazio scored three minutes into stoppage time. Weah saw yellow in the 75th minute. Yunus Musah subbed on in the 63rd and Christian Pulisic followed in the 73rd for AC Milan’s 2-1 win at Fiorentina. Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored for AC Milan in the 47th with Fiorentina equalizing in the 50th. Rafael Leao put AC Milan up for good in the 53rd minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 71st minute of Eibar’s 5-1 home win over Eldense in the Segunda Division. Ager Aketxe scored for Eibar in the 8th and Sergio Alvarez doubled the lead in the 72nd. De La Fuente added goals in the 79th and 85th with Matheus Pereira scoring in the 86th. Eldense scored a minute into stoppage time. Jonathan Gomez’s Mirandes lost 1-0 at Andorra to a 78th minute goal.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 65th minute of Le Havre’s 2-0 home loss to Montpellier in Ligue 1. Montpellier scored in the 72nd and 80th minutes. Folarin Balogun subbed on in the 65th minute of Monaco’s 5-2 win at Metz. Takumi Minamino scored for Monaco in the 4th, Maghnes Akliouche doubled the lead in the 10th, and Vanderson made it 3-0 in the 16th. Balogun added a goal in the 76th. Metz scored in the 78th and 84th. Balogun scored again in the 87th minute.

Sergino Dest started, Malik Tillman entered at halftime, and Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 59th minute of PSV’s 3-1 loss at NEC in the Eredivisie. Johan Bakayoko scored for PSV in the 20th. NEC converted a 43rd minute penalty and added goals in the 49th and 63rd. Paxten Aaronson’s Vitesse lost 2-0 at AZ Alkmaar to goals in the 53rd and 64th minutes.

Sebastian Soto subbed on in the 74th minute of Klagenfurt’s 1-0 loss at LASK in the Austrian Bundesliga playoff group A. Felix Luckeneder scored for LASK in the 58th minute.

Caleb Stanko subbed out in the 67th of Lamia’s 3-1 loss at Aris in the Greek Super League’s playoff group A. Down 3-0 from goals in the 55th, 56th, and 59th, Vasilis Kontonikos scored for Lamia in the 89th minute.

Kenny Saief subbed out at halftime of Maccabi Haifa’s 2-1 home loss to Maccabi Bnei Reineh in the Israeli Premier League. Down 2-0 from goals in the 5th and 44th, Anan Khalaili scored for Maccabi Haifa in the 80th minute.

Moving to Liga MX, Brandon Vazquez’s Monterrey lost 2-0 at home to Cade Cowell’s Chivas. Vazquez subbed on at halftime and Cowell subbed out in the 73rd. Monterrey’s Gerardo Arteaga saw red two minutes into first-half stoppage time. An own-goal put Chivas up in the 72nd. Monterrey’s Jorge Rodriguez saw red in the 82nd. Ricardo Martin doubled the Chivas lead three minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Tim Ream (Fulham 3 – Sheffield United 3), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest 1 – Crystal Palace 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Millwall 1), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 2 – Hull City 0), Reggie Cannon (QPR 2 – Birmingham City 1), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 2 – Werder Bremen 0), John Brooks (Hoffenheim 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 2), Julian Green (Furth 1 – Hamburg 1), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 0 – Rayo Vallecano 0), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis 2 – Girona 3), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo 0 – STVV 2), Taylor Booth (Utrecht 2 – Feyenoord 4), George Bello (LASK 1 – Klagenfurt 0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – PAOK 3), Alex Zendejas (Club America 2 – San Luis 1), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 2 – Tijuana 0), Joe Corona (Tijuana 0 – Mazatlan 2)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Galatasaray vs Hatayspor at 1:30pm. Premier League on USA: Newcastle vs Everton at 2:30pm. DFB Pokal on ESPN Deportes: Saarbrucken vs Kaiserslautern at 2:45pm. Coupe de France on FS2: Lyon vs Valenciennes at 2:45pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Abha vs Al Nassr at 3pm.

Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Millonarios vs Flamengo at 6pm, Deportivo Tachira vs River Plate at 8:30pm, and Universitario vs LDU Quito at 10pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS1: Columbus vs Tigres at 7pm and New England vs Club America at 9pm ET.

Photo by Jez Tignex – Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com