Stoppage time winners for Wright and Pepi

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Liga MX starts in the FA Cup, where Haji Wright’s Coventry City advanced to the semifinals with a 3-2 win at Wolverhampton. Ellis Simms put Coventry up in the 53rd, but Wolverhampton equalized in the 83rd and went ahead in the 88th. Simms equalized for Coventry seven minutes into stoppage time and Wright scored three minutes later.

Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV shutout Twente 1-0 at home in the Eredivisie with Tillman subbing on in the 64th and Pepi entered in the 80th. Tillman assisted on Pepi’s goal six minutes into stoppage time. Tillman saw yellow in the 79th minute. Paxten Aaronson’s Vitesse Arnhem drew 1-1 at home with Almere City. Trailing from the 19th, Anis Hadj-Moussa equalized for Vitesse in the 87th. Aaronson saw yellow in the 83rd minute.

Kevin Paredes subbed out in the 86th minute of Wolfsburg’s 3-1 home loss to Augsburg in the Bundesliga. Patrick Wimmer scored for Wolfsburg in the 9th minute and saw red in the 45th. Augsburg equalized two minutes into first-half stoppage time and added goals in the 61st and 79th minutes. Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 78th minute of Union Berlin’s 2-1 home win over Werder Bremen. Yorbe Vertessen put Union Berlin up in the 50th and Aaronson doubled the lead in the 52nd. Werder scored in the 63rd minute.

Timmy Chandler subbed on in the 90th minute of Eintracht’s 3-1 loss at Borussia Dortmund. Mario Gotze put Eintracht up in the 13th. Dortmund equalized in the 33rd, went ahead in the 81st, and converted a penalty three minutes into stoppage time. Joe Scally and Jordan Pefok’s Gladbach drew 1-1 at Heidenheim. Pefok subbed out in the 71st. Robin Hack scored for Gladbach in the 9th and Heidenheim’s Eren Dinkci equalized in the 66th minute.

In the 2.Bundesliga, Julian Green’s Furth lost 1-0 at Hansa Rostock to a 40th minute goal. Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof won 1-0 at Arminia Bielefeld in the 3.Liga. Samuel Abifade scored for Waldhof in the 32nd minute.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham beat Spurs 3-0 at home in the Premier League. Rodrigo Muniz scored in the 42nd, Sasa Lukic doubled the lead in the 49th, and Muniz scored again in the 61st minute.

In the Championship, Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 2-0 loss at Swansea to goals in the 34th and six minutes into stoppage time. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City won 3-0 at Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City. Gooch subbed out in the 74th and Sargent subbed out in the 82nd. Sargent put Norwich up in the 24th, Gabriel Sara doubled the lead in the 28th, and Ashley Barnes scored in the 60th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers subbed out in the 75th minute of Celtic’s 3-1 home win over St Johnstone in Scotland’s Premiership. Kyogo Furuhashi scored for Celtic in the 40th, Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn doubled the lead in the 46th, and James Forrest made it 3-0 in the 68th. St Johnstone pulled a goal back in the 81st minute.

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan won 3-1 at Verona. Pulisic subbed out and Musah subbed on in the 66th. Theo Hernandez put AC Milan up in the 44th and Pulisic doubled the lead in the 50th. Verona pulled a goal back in the 64th, but Samuel Chukwueze scored AC Milan’s third goal in the 79th minute. Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus drew 0-0 at home with Genoa. McKennie subbed out in the 58th and Weah subbed on in the 78th minute.

Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia won 3-0 at Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo in Serie B. Hansen subbed out at halftime and Busio exited in the 81st. Joel Pohjanpalo scored for Venezia in the 18th and 30th with Christian Gytkjaer finishing off the goals two minutes into stoppage time.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed out in the 57th minute of Como’s 3-1 home win over Pisa. Alessandro Gabrielloni put Como up in the 2nd and Alessandro Bellemo doubled the lead in the 10th. Pisa pulled a goal back in the 49th but Como’s Patrick Cutrone scored in the 79th minute. Andrija Novakovich subbed out at halftime of Lecco’s 4-1 loss at Ascoli. Franco Lepore converted a 13th minute Lecco penalty. Ascoli equalized from the penalty spot in the 19th, converted again in the 42nd, and added goals in the 71st and 86th minutes.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 54th minute of Real Betis’s 2-0 loss at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. Rayo Vallecano scored in the 40th and 78th minutes. In the Segunda Division, Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 83rd minute of Eibar’s 2-0 home win over Villarreal B. Sergio Leon scored for Eibar in the 37th and Jose Corpas converted a penalty in the 73rd minute. Jonathan Gomez’s Mirandes lost 4-0 at Leganes to goals in the 20th, 35th, 42nd, and 66th. Gomez saw yellow in the 44th minute.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 61st minute of Le Havre’s 2-1 loss at Clermont Foot in Ligue 1. Trailing from the 12th and playing up a man from the 30th, Andre Ayew scored for Le Havre a minute into first-half stoppage time. Clermont Foot converted a penalty five minutes into first-half stoppage time. Le Havre finished a man down with a red card to Pussama Targhalline in the 66th minute.

Folarin Balogun subbed on in the 89th minute of Monaco’s 2-2 home draw with Lorient. An own-goal put Lorient up in the 1st and an own-goal leveled the score for Monaco in the 27th. Youssouf Fofana scored for Monaco in the 60th with Denis Zakaria seeing red in the 81st. Lorient played a man down from the 89th, equalizing five minutes into stoppage time.

Gabriel Slonina was in goal for KAS Eupen’s 4-0 loss at Standard Liege in Belgium’s Pro League. Standard scored in the 9th, 40th, and 82nd with Eupen giving up an own-goal in the 89th minute. Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 1-1 at home with Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk. Genk’s Christopher Bonsu Baah saw red in the 71st. Ravil Tagir scored for Westerlo in the 79th and Genk’s Bryan Heynen equalized in the 86th minute.

George Bello’s LASK drew 0-0 at Rapid Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga’s playoff group A.

Kenny Saief subbed on at halftime of Maccabi Haifa’s 0-0 home draw with Hapoel Tel Aviv in the Israeli Premier League. Saief saw yellow in the 83rd minute.

Joe Corona subbed out at halftime of Tijuana’s 2-2 home draw with Santos Laguna. Trailing from the 28th, Tijuana’s Carlos Gonzalez equalized in the 51st and Christian Rivera converted a 70th minute penalty. Santos Laguna equalized four minutes into stoppage time. Cade Cowell’s Chivas drew 0-0 at home with Alex Zendejas’s Club America. Cowell subbed out in the 69th and Zendejas exited in the 72nd minute.

Ventura Alvarado’s Mazatlan lost 5-1 at Tigres. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 10th, four minutes into first-half stoppage time, and the 60th, Luis Amarilla scored for Mazatlan in the 68th. Tigres added goals in the 82nd and 85th minutes.

Brandon Vazquez subbed on in the 68th minute of Monterrey’s 2-1 win at Atlas. Maximiliano Meza opened the scoring in the 44th and Jesus Gallardo added a goal in the 57th. Atlas pulled a goal back in the 81st and saw red eight minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Taylor Booth (Utrecht 1 – NEC Nijmegen 0), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 1 – Augsburg 3), John Brooks (Hoffenheim 0 – Stuttgart 3), Lenny Maloney (Heidenheim 1 – Gladbach), Andrew Wooten (Preussen Munster 2 – 1860 Munich 1), Romain Gall (Rot-Weiss Erfurt 1 – Carl Zeiss Jena 3), Matt Turner and Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest 1 – Luton Town 1), Tim Ream (Fulham 3 – Spurs 0), Duane Holmes (PNE 1 – Plymouth Argyle 0), Reggie Cannon (QPR 0 – Sunderland 0), Daryl Dike (West Brom 2 – Bristol City 0), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 2 – Sevilla 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – STVV 2), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 0 – Sturm Graz 4), Matthew Olosunde (The New Saints 1 – Newtown 0)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Libertad vs LDU Quito at 8pm ET.

Photo by Godfrey Pitt – APS via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com