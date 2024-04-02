Nottingham Forest beats Fulham, Juventus leads in Coppa Italia

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and the Concacaf Champions Cup starts in the Premier League, where Gio Reyna subbed on in the 77th minute of Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 home win over Antonee Robinson’s Fulham. Matt Turner was on the bench for Forest and Tim Ream was on the bench for Fulham. Callum Hudson-Odoi scored for Forest in the 9th with Chris Wood doubling the lead in the 19th and Morgan Gibbs-White adding a goal three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo scored in the 49th minute.

Tyler Adams was on the bench for Bournemouth’s 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace. Chris Richards wasn’t in the squad for Palace. Justin Kluivert scored Bournemouth’s goal in the 79th minute.

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus took a 2-0 first-leg lead over Lazio in their Coppa Italia semifinal series. Weah subbed on in the 81st and McKennie subbed out in the 89th. Federico Chiesa put Juventus up in the 50th and McKennie assisted on Dusan Vlahovic’s goal in the 64th. Weah saw yellow in the 85th minute.

Malik Tillman and Sergino Dest started and Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 83rd minute of PSV’s 2-0 win at Excelsior in the Eredivisie. Mauro Junior opened the scoring in the 58th and Johan Bakayoko doubled the lead in the 62nd minute. PSV extends its lead at the top of the Eredivisie table to ten points, with 75 points from 28 games played.

In the opening legs of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, Columbus drew 1-1 at home with Tigres. Andre-Pierre Gignac scored for Tigres in the 18th and Diego Rossi equalized in the 43rd. The Crew’s Aidan Morris saw red in the 77th minute. Alex Zendejas’s Club America took a 4-0 series lead at New England. Henry Martin put Club America up in the 16th, Zendejas doubled the lead in the 24th, and Cristian Calderon scored in the 63rd minute. Brian Rodriguez scored a fourth Club America goal a minute into stoppage time.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Basaksehir vs Beskitas at 1:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Granada vs Valencia at 2pm. Premier League on USA: Chelsea vs Manchester United at 3:15pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Rosario Central vs Penarol at 6pm and Liverpool vs Independiente del Valle at 8pm. beIN en Espanol has Talleres Cordoba vs Sao Paulo at 8pm. Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Vida vs Marathon at 7pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Always Ready vs Medellin at 10pm ET.