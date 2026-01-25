USMNT Players Abroad: Agyemang scores, goal for Chris Richards

Once again, it’s a goal for Derby County’s Patrick Agyemang highlighting the results for USMNT players abroad, this time in a 1-1 home draw against George Campbell and Daryl Dike’s West Brom. Timothy Weah had an assist in Marseille’s win over Lens. Here’s the roundup of all the USMNT players in action abroad over the weekend.

Damion Downs subbed out in the 68th for Hamburg’s 0-0 home draw with St Pauli. Malik Tillman subbed on in the 57th for Bayer Leverkusen’s 1-0 home win over Werder Bremen. Lucas Vazquez scored the game’s only goal in the 37th minute. James Sands’s St Pauli drew 0-0 at home with Hamburg. Joe Scally’s Gladbach lost 3-0 at home to Stuttgart. Gladbach fell behind in the 30th and gave up an own-goal in the 67th. Stuttgart finished off the scoring in the 74th minute.

Lenny Maloney subbed on in the 90th for Mainz’s 3-1 win over Wolfsburg. Trailing from the 3rd, Phillip Tietz equalized for Mainz in the 68th. Stefan Bell gave Mainz the lead in the 73rd and Nadiem Amiri converted a penalty in the 83rd minute. Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 77th for FC Koln’s 2-1 loss at Freiburg. An own-goal put Koln up in the 10th. Freiburg equalized in the 11th and went ahead in the 44th minute.

John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel drew 2-2 at Arminia Bielefeld in the 2.Bundesliga. An own-goal put Holstein Kiel up in the 34th and Ivan Nekic doubled the lead two minutes into stoppage time. Nekic saw red in the 68th. Arminia converted a penalty in the 70th and equalized in the 87th minute. Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 67th for SV Waldhof’s 4-0 home loss to Hansa Rostock in the 3. Liga. Trailing from the 12th, Waldhof’s Emmanuel Iwe saw red in the 30th. Hansa added goals in the 39th, 75th, and 85th minutes.

Antonee Robinson subbed out in the 59th for Fulham’s 2-1 home win over Brighton. Down a goal from the 28th, Samuel Chukwueze equalized for Fulham in the 72nd and Harry Wilson scored two minutes into stoppage time. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 3-1 at home to Chelsea. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 34th, 50th, and a penalty in the 64th, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton saw red in the 73rd. Richards scored Palace’s goal in the 88th minute.

Patrick Agyemang subbed out in the 85th for Derby County’s 1-1 home draw with George Campbell and Daryl Dike’s West Bromwich Albion. Dike subbed on in the 61st. Agyemang put Derby up in the 44th and Chris Mepham equalized for West Brom five minutes into stoppage time. Aidan Morris subbed out in the 61st for Middlesbrough’s 4-0 home win over Preston North End. Alan Browne put Boro up in the 9th, Tommy Conway doubled the lead in the 28th, and Morgan Whittaker scored in the 42nd. PNE saw red in the 50th and Conway scored again for Middlesbrough in the 54th minute.

Lynden Gooch’s Huddersfield Town shutout Bristol City 1-0 at home in League One. Marcus Harness scored Huddersfield’s goal in the 23rd. Huddersfield played a man down from the 62nd when Marcus McGuane saw red.

Weston McKennie’s Juventus shutout Napoli 3-0 at home, taking the lead from a Jonathan David goal in the 22nd. Kenan Yildiz scored for Juve in the 77th and Filip Kostic finished off the goals in the 86th minute. Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 69th for AC Milan’s 1-1 draw at AS Roma. Koni De Winter put AC Milan up in the 62nd and Roma equalized from the penalty spot in the 74th.

Gianluca Busio’s Venezia won 5-2 at Mantova in Serie B. Andrea Adorante opened the scoring for Venezia in the 25th and John Yeboah doubled the lead in the 33rd. Mantova pulled a goal back in the 40th. Issa Doumbia scored for Venezia in the 59th and Adorante made it 5-1 in the 74th. Mantova scored again in the 81st minute, giving up and own-goal three minutes into stoppage time. Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 80th for Reggiana’s 1-0 loss at Frosinone to a 57th minute goal.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 72nd for Atletico Madrid’s 3-0 home win over Mallorca. Alexander Sorloth opened the scoring in the 22nd, an own-goal doubled the lead in the 75th, and Thiago Almada finished off the goals in the 87th minute. Jonathan Gomez’s Albacete won 1-0 at Valladolid in the Segunda Division. Playing a man up from the 83rd, Antonio Puertas scored Albacete’s goal in the 85th. Gomez saw yellow in the 64th minute.

Folarin Balogun’s Monaco drew 0-0 at Le Havre. Balogun saw yellow in the 78th minute. Tim Weah’s Marseille beat Lens 3-1 at home, going ahead from an Amine Gouiri goal in the 3rd. Ethan Nwaneri doubled the Marseille lead in the 13th and Weah assisted on Gouiri’s goal in the 75th. Lens scored in the 85th minute. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse won 2-0 at Brest. McKenzie assisted on Pape Demba Diop’s opening goal in the 27th. Yann Gboho doubled the Toulouse lead in the 43rd. McKenzie saw yellow in the 83rd minute.

Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon won 5-2 at Metz, going ahead from an Endrick goal in the 11th. Rubin Kluivert doubled Lyon’s lead in the 16th and Tyler Morton made it 3-0 in the 32nd. Metz pulled a goal back in the 34th. Endrick scored again for Lyon a minute into stoppage time. Metz scored in the 64th. Endrick converted a Lyon penalty in the 87th minute.

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest subbed out at halftime for PSV’s 2-2 home draw with NAC Breda. Couhaib Driouech opened the scoring for PSV in the 27th. NAC equalized in the 45th and went ahead a minute into first-half stoppage time. PSV’s Armando Obispo equalized two minutes into stoppage time.

Elsewhere in Europe

Auston Trusty exited to a red card in the 77th in Celtic’s 2-2 draw at Hearts in the Scottish Premiership. Benjamin Nygren opened the scoring for Celtic in the 7t,h with Hearts equalizing in the 48th. Celtic retook the lead from a Yang Hyun-Jun goal in the 62nd. Playing a man up from the 77th, Hearts equalized in the 87th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 1-1 at Mechelen in the Jupiler League. Nacho Ferri put Westerlo up in the 16th and Mechelen equalized in the 88th. Reynolds saw yellow in the 62nd minute.

Jordan Pefok subbed on at halftime for CD Tondela’s 3-0 loss at Famalicao in Portugal’s Primeira Division. Famalicao scored in the 31st, 69th, and 82nd minutes.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 16th for Asteras Tripolis’s 1-0 home loss to AEK Athens in the Greek Super League. AEK Athens scored in the 38th minute.

Kenny Saief subbed on in the 60th for Maccabi Haifa’s 4-1 loss at Maccabi Netanya in the Israeli Premier League. Trailing from the 3rd, Ayi Sliva Kangani equalized for Maccabi Haifa in the 7th. Maccabi Netanya retook the lead two minutes into first-half stoppage time, added a goal in the 54th, and scored again a minute into stoppage time.

Mexico and South America

Ventura Alvarado subbed out at halftime for Irapuato’s 2-1 loss at Tlaxcala in the Liga de Expansion. Benjamin Sanchez opened the scoring for Irapuato in the 16th. Tlaxcala equalized from the penalty spot in the 26th and scored again in the 45th minute.

Photo by John Hobson – Every Second Media – Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com