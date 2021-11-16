USMNT 2 – Mexico 0, Concacaf World Cup qualifying

The United States shutout Mexico 2-0 at Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium in the Octagonal round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying. Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 69th and headed in a Timothy Weah cross in the 74th minute to give the USA the lead. Weston McKennie finished off the goals in the 85th minute. USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen made four saves to keep the clean sheet. The three points moves the United States into the top spot in the Octagonal table, tied on points with Mexico but ahead on goal difference.

“Honestly, it was incredible,” Pulisic told ESPN. “The fans made it all that much better. They really came out tonight. It was so loud in there. Moments like that are what we live for.”

It wasn’t all good news for the USA. Miles Robinson saw a second yellow in the 90th minute and is suspended for Tuesday’s game against Jamaica. A yellow card to McKennie in the 68th minute means he is also suspended against Jamaica due to card accumulation.

CHRISTIAN PULISIC PUTS THE USMNT AHEAD MINUTES AFTER SUBBING ON 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZVqUzJ1sRZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 13, 2021

Elsewhere in Concacaf World Cup qualifying, Panama came back from two goals down to win 3-2 at Honduras. Alberth Elis put Honduras up in the 30th and Brayan Moya doubled the lead in the 59th. Cecelio Waterman started the Panama comeback in the 77th and Cesar Yanis equalized in the 80th. Eric Davis scored Panama’s winner in the 85th minute. El Salvador and Jamaica left it late in a 1-1 draw in San Salvador. Michael Antonio put Jamaica up and Alex Roldan equalized in the 90th minute. Canada shutout Costa Rica 1-0 in Edmonton on a 57th minute goal from Jonathan David.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Mexico

Date: November 12, 2021

Competition: Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying

Venue: TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio

Attendance: 26,000 (Sellout)

Kickoff: 9 p.m. ET

Weather: 43 degrees, rain

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 0 2 2

MEX 0 0 0

USA — Christian Pulisic (Tim Weah) 74th minute

USA — Weston McKennie 85

Lineups:

USA: 1-Zack Steffen; 2-DeAndre Yedlin, 3-Walker Zimmerman, 12-Miles Robinson, 5-Antonee Robinson; 4-Tyler Adams (Capt.), 6-Yunus Musah (23-Kellyn Acosta, 82), 8-Weston McKennie; 20-Tim Weah (15-Chris Richards, 90+1), 9-Ricardo Pepi (19-Jesús Ferreira, 82), 11-Brenden Aaronson (10-Christian Pulisic, 69)

Substitutes not used: 13-Matt Turner, 7-Paul Arriola, 14-Cristian Roldan, 16-Gianluca Busio, 17-Sebastian Lletget, 18-Mark McKenzie, 21-Sam Vines, 22-Reggie Cannon

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

MEX: 13-Guillermo Ochoa (Capt.); 23-Jesús Gallardo, 5-Johan Vásquez, 3-Julio César Domínguez, 21-Luis Rodríguez; 16-Héctor Herrera, 4-Edson Álvarez (11-Rogelio Funes Mori, 83), 7-Luis Romo (15-Héctor Moreno, 79); 22-Hirving Lozano, 9-Raúl Jimenez, 17-Jesús Corona (14-Roberto Alvarado, 79)

Substitutes not used: 1-Alfredo Talavera, 12-Rodolfo Cota, 2-Osvaldo Rodriguez, 6-Jorge Sánchez, 8-Carlos Rodriguez, 10-Orbelín Pineda, 18-Andrés Guardado, 19-Henry Martin, 20-Gilberto Sepúlveda

Head coach: Gerardo Martino

Stats Summary: USA / MEX

Shots: 18 / 8

Shots on Goal: 5 / 4

Saves: 4 / 3

Corner Kicks: 5 / 3

Fouls: 12 / 13

Offside: 0 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

MEX — Luis Romo (Caution) 45th minute

USA — Miles Robinson (Caution) 59

USA — Zack Steffen (Caution) 68

USA — Weston McKennie (Caution) 68

MEX — Luis Rodríguez (Caution) 68

USA — Miles Robinson (Caution) 90

USA — Miles Robinson (Sent Off) 90

Officials:

Referee: Ivan Barton (SLV)

Assistant Referee 1: David Moran (SLV)

Assistant Referee 2: Zachari Zeegelaar (SUR)

4th Official: Selvin Brown (HON)

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com