USMNT 3 – Honduras 0, Concacaf World Cup qualifying

On a shockingly cold night in St Paul, the United States shutout Honduras 3-0 in Concacaf World Cup qualifying. Weston McKennie headed in a 7th minute goal to open the scoring with Walker Zimmerman doubling the lead in the 37th minute. Playing the role of super sub, Christian Pulisic entered the game in the 64th and scored in the 67th minute. USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner didn’t need a save to keep the clean sheet.

“It was a great performance from the team today, Pulisic told FS1. “Obviously, we struggled a bit with set pieces and that was really big for us today, especially with the conditions. So yeah, it was a really important three points.”

Elsewhere in Concacaf, Costa Rica beat Jamaica 1-0 at home on a 62nd minute Joel Campbell goal. Canada shutout El Salvador 2-0 on the road. Atiba Hutchinson scored in the 66th and Jonathan David added a goal three minutes into stoppage time. Mexico beat Panama 1-0 at home from an 80th minute Raul Jimenez penalty.

The results leave the table the same as it was at the beginning of the window. Canada extends its lead to 25 points. The US is ahead of Mexico in 2nd-place on goal difference with both tied on 21 points. Panama holds the playoff spot with 17 points. Qualifying resumes on March 24.

The @USMNT picked up a huge 3 points in Minnesota thanks to goals from McKennie, Zimmerman & Pulisic 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Relive all the action in our 90′ in 90″ highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VTAGXMpOUl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 3, 2022

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Honduras

Date: February 2, 2022

Competition: Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying

Venue: Allianz Field; St. Paul, Minn.

Attendance: 19,202 (Sellout)

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. local (7:30 p.m. ET)

Weather: 5 degrees, clear

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 2 1 3

HON 0 0 0

USA – Weston McKennie (Kellyn Acosta) 8th minute

USA – Walker Zimmerman 37

USA – Christian Pulisic (Walker Zimmerman) 67

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 4-Reggie Cannon, 3-Walker Zimmerman (Capt.), 12-Miles Robinson, 5-Antonee Robinson; 23-Kellyn Acosta, 17-Luca de la Torre, 8-Weston McKennie (14-Cristian Roldan, 84); 21-Tim Weah (11-Brenden Aaronson, 76), 18-Ricardo Pepi (20-Jesús Ferreira, 76), 13-Jordan Morris (10-Christian Pulisic, 64)

Substitutes not used: 19-Sean Johnson, 2-Sergiño Dest, 6-Yunus Musah, 7-Paul Arriola, 9-Gyasi Zardes, 15-Sebastian Lletget, 16-Mark McKenzie, 22-DeAndre Yedlin

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

HON: 22-Luis López (1-Edrick Menjívar, 46); 16-Wisdom Quaye, 15-Denil Maldonado, 3-Maynor Figueroa, 19-Omar Elvír; 14-Kevin López (5-Devon García, 61), 8-Alfredo Mejía, 6-Juan Delgado, 23-Diego Rodriguez (11-Bryan Róchez, 46); 7-Alberth Elis (Capt.), 12-Rommel Quioto (9-Antony Lozano, 46)

Substitutes not used: 18-Alex Güity, 2-Allans Vargas, 4-Marcelo Santos, 10-Edwin Rodríguez, 17-Franklin Flores, 20-Jorge Álvarez, 21-Jonathan Rubio

Head coach: Hernán Darío Gómez

Stats Summary: USA / HON

Shots: 16 /2

Shots on Goal: 8 / 0

Saves: 0 / 5

Corner Kicks: 8 / 1

Fouls: 15 / 13

Offside: 1 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

HON – Alfredo Mejía (Caution) 36th minute

HON – Wisdom Quaye (Caution) 36

USA – Tim Weah (Caution) 75

Officials:

Referee: Oshane Nation (JAM)

Assistant Referee 1: Ojay Duhaney (JAM)

Assistant Referee 2: Stephanie-Dale Yee Sing (JAM)

4th Official: Randy Encarnación (DOM)

VAR: Erick Miranda (MEX)

Assistant VAR: Ricardo Montero (CRC)

Photo by Doug Zimmerman – ISIPhotos.com