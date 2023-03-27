Grenada 1 – USMNT 7, Nations League A, group D

The USMNT took another step towards defending their Nations League title with a 7-1 win at Grenada in League A, group D on Friday night. Ricardo Pepi put the USMNT up in the 4th minute with Brenden Aaronson doubling the lead in the 20th and Weston McKennie scoring in the 31st. Grenada pulled a goal back in the 32nd, but McKennie made it 4-1 USA with a goal in the 34th. Christian Pulisic scored again in the 49th and Pepi added another goal in the 53rd. Alejandro Zendejas scored the USMNT’s seventh goal in his second game for the United States. The USMNT returns to action on Monday at home in El Salvador to close out the group stage.

Goals galore in Grenada! 🇺🇸 ⚽️ Pepi (Pulisic)

⚽️ Aaronson (Pulisic)

⚽️ McKennie

⚽️ McKennie (Trusty)

⚽️ Pulisic (de la Torre)

⚽️ Pepi (de la Torre)

⚽️ Zendejas pic.twitter.com/FA71Anzksr — U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team (@USMNT) March 25, 2023

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Grenada

Date: March 24, 2023

Competition: Concacaf Nations League

Venue: Kirani James Stadium; St. George’s, Grenada

Attendance: 7,032

Kickoff: 8pm local (8pm ET)

Weather: 78 degrees; clear

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 4 3 7

GRN 1 0 1

USA – Ricardo Pepi (Christian Pulisic) 4th minute

USA – Brenden Aaronson (Christian Pulisic) 20

USA – Weston McKennie 32

GRN – Myles Hyppolyte (Jacob Berkeley Agyepong) 32

USA – Weston McKennie (Auston Trusty) 34

USA – Christian Pulisic (Luca de la Torre) 49

USA – Ricardo Pepi (Luca de la Torre) 53

USA – Alejandro Zendejas 72

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 22-Bryan Reynolds, 3-Mark McKenzie, 20-Auston Trusty, 19-Joe Scally; 8-Weston McKennie (6-Yunus Musah, 57), 14-Luca de la Torre (15-Johnny Cardoso, 75); 11-Brenden Aaronson, 7-Gio Reyna (4-Taylor Booth, 64), 10-Christian Pulisic (capt.) (17-Alex Zendejas, 64); 9-Ricardo Pepi (23-Daryl Dike, 57)

Substitutes not used: 12-Ethan Horvath, 18-Zack Steffen, 2-Sergiño Dest, 5-Antonee Robinson, 13-Tim Ream, 16-Alan Soñora, 21-Djordje Mihailovic

Head coach: Anthony Hudson

GRN: 1-Jason Belfon; 2-Benjamin Ettiene, 5-Kayden Harrack, 4-Aaron Pierre (capt.), 16-Arthur Paterson; 7-Romar Frank (18-Kriston Julien 68), 19-Kwazim Theodore, 11-Myles Hippolyte (13-Steffon Abraham, 80), 14-Regan Charles Cook; 20-Jacob Berkeley Agyepong (8-Joshua Issac, 68), 9-Kairo Mitchell (23-Jamal Ray Charles, 68)

Substitutes not used: 12-Jeremy Richardson, 22-Trishawn Thomas, 3-Sawan Mark, 6-Dorrel Pierre, 10-Saydrel Lewis, 17-Trevon Williams, 21-Christian James

Head coach: Anthony Modeste

Stats Summary: USA / GRN

Shots: 19 / 7

Shots on Goal: 12 / 3

Saves: 2 / 5

Corner Kicks: 8 / 4

Fouls: 8 / 11

Offside: 4 / 0

Misconduct Summary:

USA – Luca de la Torre (caution) 71st minute

GRN – Joshua Isaac (caution) 80

GRN – Steffon Abraham (caution) 89

Officials:

Referee: Daneon Parchment (JAM)

Assistant Referee 1: Ojay Duhaney (JAM)

Assistant Referee 2: Jasset Kerr-Wilson (JAM)

4th Official: Okeito Nicholson (JAM)

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com