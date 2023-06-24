Canada 0 – USMNT 2, 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League final

The USMNT lifted its first trophy of 2023, winning the 2023-23 Concacaf Nations League by beating Canada 2-0 on Sunday. Chris Richards opened the scoring for the USMNT in the 12th minute, heading in a Gio Reyna corner. Folarin Balogun doubled the lead in the 34th. USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner added a second clean sheet after shutting out Mexico in the semifinals. In the 3rd-place game, Mexico beat Panama 1-0 on a 4th minute goal from Jesus Gallardo.

“I think it’s another step in the right direction” USMNT captain Christian Pulisic told CBS Sports. “It’s just going to be about these knockout games come these big tournaments, Copa America, World Cup. When times get tough, we’ve got to step up and score the goals when it counts and keep them out of our goal, and we did a good job of that.”

CHRIS RICHARDS SCORES HIS FIRST INTERNATIONAL GOAL 🔥 The @USMNT take the lead in the Concacaf Nations League final. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kjym95pywc — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 19, 2023

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Canada

Date: June 18, 2023

Competition: Concacaf Nations League; Final

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Attendance: 35,000

Kickoff: 8:30pm ET (5:30pm local)

Weather: 95 degrees; windy

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 2 0 2

CAN 0 0 0

USA – Chris Richards (Gio Reyna) 12th minute

USA – Folarin Balogun (Gio Reyna) 34

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 19-Joe Scally (23-Auston Trusty, 79), 3-Walker Zimmerman, 4-Chris Richards, 5-Antonee Robinson; 11-Brenden Aaronson (15-Johnny Cardoso, 68), 6-Yunus Musah, 7-Gio Reyna (14-Luca de la Torre, 46); 21-Tim Weah, 20-Folarin Balogun (9-Ricardo Pepi, 76), 10-Christian Pulisic (capt.)

Substitutes not used: 13-Drake Callender, 18-Sean Johnson, 12-Miles Robinson, 16-Alan Soñora, 17-Alex Zendejas, 22-Taylor Booth

Suspended: 2-Sergiño Dest, 8-Weston McKennie

Head coach: B.J. Callaghan

CAN: 18-Milan Borjan; 2-Alistair Johnston, 23-Scott Kennedy, 4-Kamal Miller; 22-Richie Laryea, 8-Ismaël Koné, 7-Stephen Eustáquio (10-David Junior Hoilett, 89), 19-Alphonso Davies; 20-Jonathan David, 21-Jonathan Osorio, 17-Cyle Larin (9-Lucas Cavallini, 76)

Substitutes not used: 1-Dayne St. Clair, 16-Tom McGill, 3-Samuel Adekugbe, 5-Steven Vitória, 6-Dominick Zator, 11-Tajon Buchanan, 12-Victor Loturi, 13-Atiba Hutchinson, 15-David Wotherspoon

Head coach: John Herdman

Stats Summary: USA / CAN

Shots: 15 / 12

Shots on Goal: 7 / 4

Saves: 4 / 5

Corner Kicks: 8 / 5

Fouls: 16 / 15

Offside: 0 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

CAN – Scott Kennedy (Caution) 15th minute

CAN – Richie Laryea (Caution) 45+4

USA – Johnny Cardoso (Caution) 80

USA – Matt Turner (Caution) 81

Officials:

Referee: Said Martinez (HON)

Assistant 1: Walter Lopez (HON)

Assistant 2: Christian Ramirez (HON)

Fourth Official: Selvin Brown (HON)

VAR: Ricardo Montero (CRC)

Assistant VAR: Benjamin Pineda (CRC)

Photo by Concacaf.com