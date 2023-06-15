USMNT 3 – Mexico 0, 2023 Concacaf Nations League semifinal

The USMNT advanced to the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League final, beating Mexico 3-0 and will play Canada on Sunday (9pm ET – Paramount+ and Univision). Christian Pulisic opened the scoring in the 37th, doubling the lead in the 46th. With Both teams playing down a man after red cards to Mexico’s Cesar Montes in the 69th and the USA’s Weston McKennie in the 71st, Ricardo Pepi scored for the United States in the 78th minute. Both teams would see red again in the 85th with Sergino Dest exiting for the USA and Gerardo Arteaga for Mexico.

CHRISTIAN PULISIC MAKES IT DOS A CERO. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JBvmCz4wxn — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 16, 2023

Canada advanced with a 2-0 win over Panama. Jonathan David put Canada up in the 25th and Alphonso Davies doubled the lead in the 69th. Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan made four saves to keep the clean sheet. Panama’s Eric Davis saw red in the 89th minute.

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs Mexico

Date: June 15, 2023

Competition: Concacaf Nations League; Semifinal

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Attendance: 65,000 (sellout)

Kickoff: 10:15pm ET (7:15pm local)

Weather: 90 degrees; partly cloudy

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 1 2 3

MEX 0 0 0

USA – Christian Pulisic 37th minute

USA – Christian Pulisic (Tim Weah) 46

USA – Ricardo Pepi (Sergiño Dest) 78

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Sergiño Dest, 12-Miles Robinson, 4-Chris Richards, 5-Antonee Robinson; 7-Gio Reyna (14-Luca de la Torre, 75), 6-Yunus Musah, 8-Weston McKennie; 21-Tim Weah (11-Brenden Aaronson, 82), 20-Folarin Balogun (9-Ricardo Pepi, 75), 10-Christian Pulisic (capt.) (19-Joe Scally, 89)

Substitutes not used: 13-Drake Callender, 18-Sean Johnson, 3-Walker Zimmerman, 23-Auston Trusty, 15-Johnny Cardoso, 16-Alan Soñora, 17-Alex Zendejas, 22-Taylor Booth

Head coach: B.J. Callaghan

MEX: 13-Guillermo Ochoa (Capt.); 15-Israel Reyes, 3-César Montes, 22-Victor Guzmán; 19-Jorge Sánchez, 21-Uriel Antuna, 18-Luis Chávez, 4-Edson Álvarez, 23-Jesús Gallardo (9-Ozziel Herrera, 54); 17-Orbelín Pineda, 20-Henry Martin (11-Santiago Giménez, 54)

Substitutes not used: 1-Antonio Rodriguez, 12-Luis Malagón, 2-Julian Araujo, 5-Johan Vásquez, 6-Gerardo Arteaga, 7-Luis Romo, 8-Carlos Rodríguez, 10-Alexis Vega, 14-Érick Sánchez, Sebastián Córdova

Head coach: Diego Cocca

Stats Summary: USA / MEX

Shots: 11 / 5

Shots on Goal: 5 / 1

Saves: 1 / 2

Corner Kicks: 5 / 3

Fouls: 17 / 17

Offside: 0 / 4

Misconduct Summary:

MEX – Uriel Antuna (Caution) 36th minute

MEX – Israel Reyes (Caution) 59

MEX – Santiago Giménez (Caution) 60

USA – Antonee Robinson (Caution) 60

USA – Miles Robinson (Caution) 63

MEX – César Montes (Ejection) 69

USA – Weston McKennie (Ejection) 71

MEX – Edson Álvarez (Caution) 85

MEX – Gerardo Arteaga (Ejection) 85

USA – Sergiño Dest (Ejection) 85

USA – Chris Richards (Caution) 86

MEX – Guillermo Ochoa (Caution) 86

USA – Christian Pulisic (Caution) 89

Officials:

Referee: Ivan Barton (SLV)

Assistant 1: David Moran (SLV)

Assistant 2: Juan Francisco Zumba (SLV)

Fourth Official: Walter Lopez (GUA)

VAR: Tatiana Guzman (NCA)

Assistant VAR: Ismael Cornejo (SLV)

Photo by Concacaf.com