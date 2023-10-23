Win for Borussia Dortmund, goal for Zendejas

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 62nd minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 home win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Julian Brandt scored for Dortmund in the 67th minute. “We managed to keep a clean sheet by keeping the opponent very far from our goal,” Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. “We’re not yet where we can be, but it was another step in the right direction.”

John Brooks subbed out at halftime of Hoffenheim’s 3-1 home loss to Eintracht. Maximilian Beier scored for Hoffenheim in the 3rd. Eintracht’s Omar Marmoush equalized in the 11th, Ansgar Knauff scored in the 23rd, and Ellyes Skhiri added a goal three minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Joe Scally subbed on at halftime and Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 79th of Gladbach’s 3-1 loss at Cologne. Trailing from a 9th minute penalty, Gladbach’s Nico Elvedi equalized in the 63rd. Gladbach’s Manu Kone saw red in the 72nd. Cologune converted a 76th minute penalty and scored again in the 90th minute. Scally saw yellow four minutes into stoppage time.

Lenny Maloney’s Heidenheim lost 5-2 at home to Augsburg. Tim Kleindienst scored for Heidenheim in the 17th and Jan-Niklas Beste doubled the lead in the 18th. Augsburg pulled a goal back, equalized in the 40th, and went ahead in the 42nd. They added a goal in the 64th and converted an 88th minute penalty.

In the 2.Bundesliga, Terrence Boyd subbed on at halftime of Kaiserslautern’s 4-3 loss at Fortuna Dusseldorf. Richmond Tachie scored for Kaiserslautern in the 21st, an own-goal doubled the lead in the 30th, and Marlon Ritter made it 3-0 in the 32nd. Fortuna scored in the 36th and 49th, equalizing in the 57th and going ahead in the 63rd. Julian Green’s Furth lost 2-0 at Hamburg to goals in the 16th and four minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Moving to the Premier League, Austin Trusty’s Sheffield United lost 2-1 at home to Manchester United, falling behind in the 28th. Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie converted a 34th minute penalty. Manchester United scored again in the 77th. Trusty saw yellow in the 45th. Matt Turner’s Nottingham Forest drew 2-2 at home with Luton Town. Chris Wood scored for Forest in the 48th and 76th minutes. Luton scored in the 83rd and equalized two minutes into stoppage time.

Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 80th minute of Stoke City’s 2-1 home win over Sunderland in the Championship. Ryan Mmaee scored for Stoke in the 7th with Sunderland equalizing in the 10th. Luke McNally returned the Stoke lead in the 47th minute. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 63rd minute of PNE’s 1-1 home draw with Millwall. Mads Frokjaer-Jensen scored for Preston in the 3rd and Millwall equalized in the 30th. Holmes saw yellow in the 19th minute.

Haji Wright subbed on in the 75th minute of Coventry City’s 1-0 loss at Bristol City to a 45th minute goal. Reggie Cannon subbed on in the 70th minute of QPR’s 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 8th and 14th minutes, QPR’s Jake Clarke-Salter scored in the 42nd minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 4-1 at Hearts in the Premiership. Matt O’Riley scored for Celtic in the 4th, Daizen Maeda doubled the lead in the 23rd, and Kyogo Furuhashi made it 3-0 in the 51st. Hearts pulled a goal back in the 64th but Tomoki Iwata scored for Celtic in the 81st minute.

In Serie A, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus won 1-0 at Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan. Pulisic subbed out in the 43rd and Weah followed in the 84th. Milan went a man down to a red card to Malick Thiaw in the 40th. Manuel Locatelli scored for Juve in the 63rd minute with Weah assisting. Weah saw yellow in the 52nd and McKennie saw yellow in the 67th.

Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia lost 1-0 at Reggiana to a 47th minute goal in Serie B. Tessmann subbed on in the 71st and saw yellow in the 88th. Venezia’s Francesco Zampano saw red in the 62nd minute. Andrija Novakovich’s Lecco lost 2-0 at home to Ascoli to goals in the 35th and 55th.

Luca De la Torre subbed out in the 81st minute of Celta Vigo’s 3-0 home loss to Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Celta Vigo’s Ivan Villar saw red in the 25th minute. Atletico converted a 29th minute penalty and scored in the 64th and 70th minutes. In Segunda B, Jonathan Gomez subbed out in the 78th minute of Mirandes’s 3-0 win at Villarreal B. Ilyas Chaira scored for Mirandes in the 34th and 61st and Gabri Martinez finished off the scoring in the 72nd minute.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 76th minute for Le Havre in their 0-0 home draw with Lens in Ligue 1. Sabbi saw yellow in the 29th. Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 89th minute of Monaco’s 2-1 home win over Metz. Trailing from the 4th, Aleksandr Golovin equalized in the 42nd and scored in the 55th minute.

Gabriel Slonina’s KAS Eupen lost 4-1 at Union St Gilloise in Belgium’s Pro League. Trailing from goals in the 27th, 31st, and 68th minute, Europen’s Victor Palsson scored in the 81st. Union St Gilloise added a goal in the 82nd and Eupen’s Nathan Bitumazala saw red in the 90th minute. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk won 4-0 at home over Mechelen. Christopher Baah opened the scoring in the 16th, Bryan Heynen doubled the lead in the 41st, and Bilal El Khannouss made it 3-0 in the 75th. Anoura Ait El Hadj made it 4-0 Genk a minute into stoppage time. McKenzie saw yellow in the 60th.

Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman subbed on in the 79th minute of PSV’s 3-1 home win over Fortuna Sittad in the Eredivisie. Guus Til put PSV up in the 19th, Andre Silva doubled the lead in the 55th, and Johan Bakayoko scored in the 78th. Fortuna converted a penalty four minutes into stoppage time.

George Bello’s LASK won 1-0 at RB Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga. Robert Zulj scored in the 34th minute.

Joe Gyau subbed on in the 37th minute of Degerfors’ 3-1 home loss to Kalmar in the Allsvenskan. Trailing 3-0 from a 14th minute penalty, and goals in the 40th and 45th, Degerfors’ Gustav Lindren scored in the 46th. Degerfors’ Rasmus Orqvist saw red in the 63rd.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 75th minute of Neftchi’s 4-2 win at Sebail in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Falling behind in the 2nd minute, Azier Oliyev equalized for Neftchi in the 12th and Ataa Jaber scored three minutes into stoppage time. Sebail equalized in the 81st. Neftchi’s Yuri Matias scored in the 88th and Rahman Haciyev extended the lead five minutes into stoppage time.

Alex Zendejas subbed on in the 61st minute of Club America’s 4-3 home win over Santos Laguna. Club America fell behind in the 2nd with Henry Martin equalizing in the 13th and Jonathan Rodriguez scoring in the 19th. Santos Laguna equalized in the 20th, but Julian Quinones converted a Club America penalty six minutes into stoppage time. Santos Laguna equalized in the 52nd. Zendejas scored for Club America in the 76th minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out at halftime of Internacional’s 7-1 home win over Santos in Brazil’s Serie A. An own-goal put Internacional up in the 1st, Alan Patrick doubled the lead in the 14th, and Enner Valencia scored in the 27th. Wanderson made it 4-0 in the 39th, Fabricio Bustos scored in the 54th, and Valencia added a second goal in the 61st. Luiz Adriano made it 7-0 in the 75th with Santos’s Maximiliano Silvera scoring in the 80th minute.

Jonathan Bornstein subbed out in the 57th minute of CDS Vida’s 2-1 loss at UPNFM in the Honduran Primera. Josue Villafranca scored for Vida in the 23rd. UPNFM equalized in the 55th and scored in the 61st minute.

On Monday, Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream’s Fulham lost 2-0 at Spurs to goals in the 36th and 54th minutes. In Serie B, Kristoffer Lund wasn’t in the squad for Palermo’s 2-2 home draw with Spezia. Down 2-0 to goals in the 31st and 70th, Palermo’s Leonardo Mancuso scored in the 73rd. Spezia saw red 12 minutes into stoppage time and Leo Stulac equalized for Palermo 14 minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 2), Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin 0 – Stuttgart 3), Paxten Aaronson and Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Hoffenheim 1), Andrew Wooten (Preussen Munster 0 – Dynamo Dresden 1), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 2 – Luton Town 2), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 0 – Newcastle United 4), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 2 – Brighton 1), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 1 – Wolverhampton 2), Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Plymouth Argyle 0), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 2 – Leeds 3), Konrad De La Fuente (Eibar 3 – Real Zaragoza 2), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 0 – Kortrijk 1), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 2 – Charleroi 3), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo 1 – RWDM 1), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ 3 – Heerenveen 0), Sergino Dest (PSV 3 – Fortuna Sittard 1), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 3 – Rapid Vienna 2), Sam Rogers (Lillestrom 2 – Valerenga 0), Caleb Stanko (Lamia 2 – Giannina 1)

