Fulham exits League Cup, PSV loses in KNVB Beker, goal for Vazquez

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico starts with Fulham and Liverpool drawing 1-1 in the second-leg of their League Cup semifinal series with Liverpool advancing 3-2 on aggregate. Antonee Robinson started for Fulham with Tim Ream on the bench, falling behind on the night in the 11th minute. Issa Diop scored for Fulham in the 76th minute.

“Performance-wise, overall the game wasn’t our best performance, I have to say, but I would prefer to start with the desire and the attitude and the commitment from our players,” Fulham manager Marco Silva told his club’s official site. “They gave everything. They gave everything from the first minute until the last minute to keep to the semifinal open until the last minute of the game.”

In the Championship, Josh Sargent subbed out in the 79th minute of Norwich City’s 1-0 loss at Leeds United to a 16th minute goal. Norwich City is in 8th-place in the Championship table, on 41 points from 29 games played. They’re a point ahead of the teams in 9th through 11th-place and a point behind 7th-place Hull City.

Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 78th minute of Union Berlin’s 1-0 loss at Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Bayern scored in the 46th minute.

Sergino Dest and Malik Tillman started and Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 82nd minute of PSV’s 1-0 loss at Feyenoord in the round of 16 of the KNVB Beker. Tillman subbed out at halftime. Feyenoord scored in the 31st minute.

Gabriel Slonina was in goal for KAS Eupen in their 1-0 win at RWDM in the Belgian Pro League. Renaud Edmond scored in the 58th. Slonina saw yellow four minutes into stoppage time.

In Liga MX, Brandon Vazquez subbed out in the 67th minute of Monterrey’s 1-1 home draw with Queretaro. Vazquez scored in the 41st with Queretaro equalizing in the 83rd minute. Alex Zendejas subbed on in the 67th minute of Club America’s 2-0 win at FC Juarez. Diego Valdes opened the scoring in the 16th and Alvaro Fidalgo doubled the lead in the 84th minute.

On Tuesday, Luca de la Torre subbed on at halftime for Celta Vigo’s 2-1 home loss to Real Sociedad in the quarterfinal round of the Copa del Rey. Trailing from goals in the 2nd and 66th, de la Torre scored for Celta Vigo two minutes into stoppage time.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Almeria vs Alaves at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lyon vs Rennes at 3pm. Olympic qualifying on Fox Soccer Plus: Bolivia vs Ecuador at 3pm. FS2 has Brazil vs Colombia at 6pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Puebla vs Toluca at 8pm ET.

