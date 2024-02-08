Nottingham Forest advances, goals for Cowell in Concacaf Champions Cup

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Concacaf starts at The City Ground, where Matt Turner’s Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 in regulation with Bristol City and advanced 5-3 on penalties in an FA Cup Fourth Round replay. Divock Origi scored for Forest in the 8th and Bristol City equalized in the 14th minute. With the game still 1-1 after extra time and going to penalties, Nottingham Forest converted all five of their attempts with Turner saving Bristol City’s attempt in the second round. Gio Reyna wasn’t eligible for this game due to joining the squad after the original Fourth Round encounter that ended 0-0 on January 26. Nottingham Forest hosts Manchester United on February 28.

In the Bundesliga, Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 82nd minute of Union Berlin’s 1-1 draw at Mainz. Mainz scored eight minutes into first-half stoppage time and Union Berlin’s Robin Gosens equalized 13 minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 72nd minute of Le Havre’s 3-1 loss at Strasbourg in the Coupe de France round of 16. Down a goal from the 21st, Le Havre’s Andrew Ayew equalized in the 20th. Strasbourg retook the lead in the 36th and Le Havre played a man down from the 80th with a red card to Daler Kuzyaev. Strasbourg scored again in the 90th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers wasn’t in the squad for Celticps 2-1 win at Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership. Adam Idah put Celtic up from the penalty spot in the 10th minute with Hibernian equalizing in the 60th. Idah converted a second penalty two minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to the Concacaf Champions Cup, Cade Cowell subbed out in the 67th minute of Chivas’s 3-1 win at Forge FC. Cowell opened the scoring for Chivas in the 26th with Forge equalizing in the 31st. Ricardo Marin returned the Chivas lead a minute into stoppage time and Cowell scored again in the 62nd minute. Also in the Concacaf Champions Cup, the Vancouver Whitecaps drew 1-1 at home with Tigres. Damir Kreilach put the Whitecaps up in the 32nd and Tigres equalized in the 88th minute.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Cadiz vs Real Betis at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Marseille vs Metz at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Mazatlan vs Atlas at 8pm and Tijuana vs Queretaro at 10pm ET.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has Premier League on USA: Manchester City vs Everton at 7:30am and Liverpool vs Burnley at 10am. NBC has Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United at 12:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Alaves vs Villarreal at 8am, Real Sociedad vs Osasuna at 10:15am, Real Madrid vs Girona at 12:30pm, and Las Palmas vs Valencia at 3pm.

Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Cittadella vs Parma at 8am and Pisa vs Sampdoria at 10:15pm. Ligue 2 on beIN Sport: Auxerre vs Angers at 9am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lens vs Strasbourg at 11am and PSG vs Lille at 3pm.

Liga MX on Telemundo: Chivas vs Juarez at 6pm. Univision has Cruz Azul vs San Luis at 8pm and Monterrey vs Pachuca at 10pm. Santos Laguna vs Tigres is on FS2 at 10pm.

Sunday has Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Le Havre vs Rennes at 7am, Toulouse vs Nantes at 9am, and Montpellier vs Lyon at 11am. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Getafe vs Celta Vigo at 8am, Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano at 10:15am, Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid at 12:30pm, and Barcelona vs Granada at 3pm. Premier League on USA: West Ham vs Arsenal at 9am and Aston Villa vs Manchester United at 11:30am. Cup of Nations final on beIN Sport: Nigeria vs Ivory Coast at 3pm.

Monday has the Super Lig on beIN Sport: Kayserispor vs Besiktas at 12pm. Premier League on USA: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Almeria vs Athletic at 3pm. All Times Eastern

Photo by Graham Wilson – APS via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com