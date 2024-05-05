PSV’s title, Gladbach and Werder Bremen draw

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts with Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman’s PSV beating Sparta 4-2 at home to win the Eredivisie title. Pepi subbed on in the 77th minute. Falling behind in the 8th, PSV equalized from a 19th minute own-goal. Sparta went ahead from a 29th minute own-goal, with Johan Bakayoko equalizing for PSV in the 26th. Olivier Boscagli put PSV up in the 67th and Pepi assisted on Jordan Teze’s goal in the 78th minute. Taylor Booth’s Utrecht beat Paxten Aaronson’s Vitesse 1-0 at home on a 48th minute Victor Jensen goal. Booth subbed out at halftime.

Kevin Paredes subbed out in the 82nd minute of Wolfsburg’s 3-0 home win over Darmstadt. Patrick Wimmer opened the scoring for Wolfsburg in the 8th, Jonas Wind doubled the lead in the 10th, and Vaclav Cerny scored three minutes into stoppage time. Brenden Aaronson subbed on at halftime of Union Berlin’s 3-4 home loss to VfL Bochum. Union Berlin fell behind 3-0 to goals in the 16th, 31st, and 37th minutes. Yorbe Vertessen pulled a goal back for Union Berlin in the 59th and Chris Bedia scored in the 62nd. Bochum scored again in the 70th. Aaronson assisted on Benedict Hollerbach’s goal in the 74th minute.

Joe Scally and Jordan Pefok’s Gladbach drew 2-2 at Werder Bremen. Pefok subbed on in the 79th. Robin Hack put Gladbach up in the 8th. Werder Bremen equalized in the 45th and scored again in the 65th. Gladbach’s Florian Neuhaus converted a penalty a minute into stoppage time. Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 84th minute of SV Waldhof’s 1-1 draw at Ingolstadt in the 3.Liga. Kennedy Onyedika Okpala scored in the 47th and Malte Karbstein saw red in the 75th. Ingolstadt equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United lost 3-1 at home to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Ben Brereton Diaz converted a Sheffield United penalty in the 17th. Callum Hudson-Odoi equalized for Forest in the 27th, Ryan Yates put them ahead in the 51st, and Hudson-Odoi scored again in the 65th minute. Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 0-0 at Brentford.

Ethan Horvath’s Cardiff City lost 5-2 at Rotherham United in the Championship. Down a goal from the 25th, Nat Phillips equalized for Cardiff in the 38th. Rotherham retook the lead two minutes into stoppage time and Cardiff’s Ollie Tanner equalized in the 47th. Rotherham converted a penalty in the 57th and scored in the 63rd and 69th minutes. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 72nd minute of Preston North End’s 3-0 home loss to West Brom. Alex Mowatt converted a Preston penalty two minutes into first-half stoppage time, Kyle Bartley doubled the lead in the 61st, and Darnell Furlong scored in the 68th.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 82nd minute of Norwich City’s 1-0 loss at Birmingham City. Norwich fell behind in the 55th minute. Haji Wright’s Coventry City lost 2-1 at home to Reggie Cannon’s QPR. Ilias Chair scored for QPR in the 33rd and morgan Fox doubled the lead in the 40th. Coventry’s Jamie Allen scored in the 83rd minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat Hearts 3-0 at home in the Premiership. Kyogo Furuhashi scored in the 4th and 21st and Matt O’Riley converted an 87th minute penalty.

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus drew 1-1 at AS Roma in Serie A. Weah subbed out in the 61st. Falling behind in the 15th, Juventus’s Gleison Bremer equalized in the 31st. Weah saw yellow in the 4th minute. Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan drew 3-3 at home with Genoa. Falling behind 2-0 to a 5th minute penalty and a goal in the 48th, Alessandro Florenzi pulled a goal back in the 45th and Matteo Gabbia equalized in the 72nd. Pulisic assisted on Olivier Giroud’s goal in the 75th minute. Genoa equalized from an 87th minute own-goal.

Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia beat FeralpiSalo 2-1 at home in Serie B. Tessmann subbed on at halftime and Busio subbed out in the 73rd. Joel Pohjanpalo scored for Venezia in the 60th with FeralpiSalo equalizing in the 83rd. Pohjanpalo scored again three minutes into stoppage time. Andrija Novakovich subbed on at halftime of Lecco’s 4-1 loss at Brescia. Trailing 4-0 from goals in the 12th, 16th, 53nd, and 74th, Lecco’s Roberto Inglese scored a minute into stoppage time.

Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo drew 2-2 at home with Ascoli. Matteo Brunori scored for Palermo in the 1st with Ascoli equalizing in the 27th. Edoardo Soleri returned Palermo’s lead in the 34th and Ascoli equalized three minutes into stoppage time.

Luca de la Torre subbed on at halftime of Celta Vigo’s 3-2 home win over Villarreal in La Liga. Falling behind in the 12th and playing up a man from the 17th, Celta Vigo’s Iago Aspas equalized from the penalty spot in the 22nd. Jorgen Strand Larsen put Cleta Vigo up in the 39th with Villarreal equalizing in the 65th. Anastasios Douvikas scored for Celta Vigo in the 82nd minute. Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 74th minute of Real Betis’s 2-0 win at Osasuna. Playing a man up from the 26th, Ayoze Perez scored for Real Betis in the 41st and Pablo Fornals doubled the lead three minutes into stoppage time.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 66th minute of Eibar’s 5-0 home win over Amorebieta in the Segunda Division. Stoichkov put Eibar up in the 10th, Ager Aketxe converted a penalty three minutes into first-half stoppage time, and Jose Corpas scored in the 49th. De La Fuente assisted on Jon Bautista’s goal in the 79th and De La Fuente scored in the 82nd minute.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out three minutes into stoppage time of Le Havre’s 3-1 home win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Yassine Kechta put Le Havre up in the 24th and doubled the lead in the 65th. Strasbourg pulled a goal back in the 86th but Andre Ayew scored for Le Havre six minutes into stoppage time. Folarin Balogun subbed on in the 66th minute of Monaco’s 4-1 home win over Clermont Foot. Takumi Minamino scored for Monaco in the 16th with Clermont Foot equalizing in the 34th. Monaco’s Breel Embolo scored in the 37th and Wissam Ben Yedder added goals in the 57th and 87th minutes.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 2-2 at home with STVV in the Belgian Pro League. Trailing from the 8th, Jordan Bos equalized for Westerlo in the 32nd and Lucas Stassin scored in the 47th. STVV equalized in the 69th. Reynolds saw yellow in the 42nd minute. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk lost 4-1 at Cercle Brugge. Anouar Ait El Hadj scored for Genk in the 9th. Cercle Brugge equalized in the 12th, went ahead in the 24th, and added goals six minutes into first-half stoppage time and the 61st. Gabriel Slonina was in goal for KAS Eupen’s 1-0 loss at Kortrijk. Eupen’s Boris Lambert saw red in the 29th and Kortrijk scored ten minutes into first-half stoppage time.

George Bello subbed out in the 86th minute of LASK’s 2-0 win at Klagenfurt in the Austrian Bundesliga. Marin Ljubicic scored in the 21st and 47th minutes.

Sam Rogers subbed on in the 85th minute of HamKam’s 1-1 draw at Kristiansund in the Eliteserien. Luk Mares put HamKam up from the penalty spot in the 22nd and Kristiansund equalized in the 29th.

Kenny Saief subbed on in the 63rd minute of Maccabi Haifa’s 5-1 win at Maccabi Bnei Reineh in the Israeli Premier League. Trailing from the 2nd, Frantzdy Pierrot equalized for Maccabi Haifa in the 12th and Dean David scored in the 14th and 61st. Lior Refaelov extended the lead in the 68th and Pierrot scored again in the 72nd minute.

Did Not Play: Sergino Dest (PSV 4 – Sparta 2), John Brooks (Hoffenheim 1 – RB Leipzig 1), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 3 – Darmstadt 0), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 5), Lenny Maloney (Heidenheim 1 – Mainz 1), Romain Gall (Rot-Weiss Erfurt 0 – Hertha BSC II 1), Julian Green (Furth 3 – Eintracht Braunschweig 3), Matt Turner and Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest 3 – Sheffield United 1), Tim Ream (Fulham 0 – Brentford 0), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 0 – Arsenal 3), Daryl Dike (West Brom 3 – Preston North End 0), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 4 – Bristol City 0), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 3 – Watford 1), Yunus Musah (AC Milan 3 – Genoa 3), Nicholas Gioacchini (Como 0 – Modena 0), Jonathan Gomez (Mirandes 0 – Valladolid 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 2 – Royal Antwerp 1), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 0 – LASK 2), Caleb Stanko (Lamia 1 – Olympiacos 4), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 0 – Aris 1)

Photo by ISIPhotos.com