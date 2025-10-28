USMNT Players Abroad: St Pauli advances in DFB Pokal, Atalanta draws with AC Milan

Tuesday’s roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in Germany with the second round of the DFB Pokal. James Sands’s St Pauli drew 2-2 with Hoffenheim, advancing 8-7 on penalties. Hauke Wahl opened the scoring for St Pauli in the 1st and Hoffenheim equalized in the 47th. With that score holding through regulation, Hoffenheim took the lead from a penalty in the 107th. St Pauli’s Mathias Lage equalized two minutes into extra time stoppage time to send the game to penalties. St Pauli didn’t convert in round four while Hoffenheim didn’t score in rounds one and nine. Sands made his penalty in round seven.

John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel advanced 1-0 at VfL Wolfsburg. Playing a man up from the 36th, Alexander Bernhardsson converted a Holstein Kiel penalty in the 42nd minute. Joe Scally subbed on in the 90th for Gladbach’s 3-1 home win over Karlsruher. Shuto Machino put Gladbach up in the 3rd and Nock Elvedi doubled the lead in the 51st. Karlsruher equalized in the 59th. Haris Tabakovic finished off the Gladbach scoring in the 89th minute.

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 82nd for Atalanta’s 1-1 home draw with AC Milan in Serie A. Trailing from the 4th, Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman equalized in the 35th minute. In Serie B, Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 71st for Reggiana’s 1-0 home win over Modena. Andrea Bozzolan scored for Reggiana in the 17th minute.

Dom Dwyer subbed on two minutes into stoppage time for Mansfield Town’s 2-0 home win over Plymouth Argyle in League One. Will Evans scored for Mansfield Town in the 6th and Jordan Bowery doubled their lead in the 84th minute.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Borussia Dortmund 1, Dortmund advanced 4-2 on penalties), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 0 – Holstein Kiel 1), Gio Reyna (Gladbach 3 – Karlsruher 1), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan 1 – Atalanta 1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 1 – Wycombe Wanderers 1, 5-4 Fulham on penalties in the League Cup fourth round), Haji Wright (Cardiff City 2 – Wrexham 1, League Cup)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lorient vs PSG at 2pm. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Venezia vs Sudtirol at 3:30pm. TNT has the USWNT vs New Zealand at 8pm. Copa Uruguay on GolTV: Penarol vs Plaza Colonia at 7:30pm. Caribbean Club Championship on Fox Soccer Plus: Mount Pleasant Academy vs Defense Force at 8pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Racing Club vs Flamengo at 8:30pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh at 1:30pm. Serie A on Fox Deportes: Pisa vs Lazio at 3:45pm. Caribbean Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Universidad O&M vs Cibao at 7pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Palmeiras vs LDU Quito at 8:30pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on FS2: Al Hilal vs Al Shabab at 10:50am. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Basaksehir vs Kocaelispor at 1pm. Ekstraklasa on beIN Sport: Piast Gliwice vs Korona Kielce at 3:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Getafe vs Girona at 4pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Sporting vs Alverca at 4:15pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Wanderers vs Boston River at 7pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Necaxa vs Santos Laguna at 9pm ET.