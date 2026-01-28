USMNT Players Abroad: Tillman Scores Twice | Champions League Roundup & Results

The league phase of the 2025-26 Champions League concluded on Wednesday with several USMNT players in action. Our roundup starts with a meeting of two Americans on the final matchday, with Folarin Balogun’s AS Monaco drawing 0-0 at home with Weston McKennie’s Juventus. Monaco finished 21st in the league phase and advances to the playoffs as an unseeded team. Juventus finished 13th, a seeded team for the playoff round. Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 64th for Atletico Madrid’s 2-1 home loss to Bodo/Glimt. Alexander Sorloth put Atletico up in the 15th, but Bodo/Glimt equalized in the 34th and went ahead in the 59th minute. Atletico finished 14th, advancing as a seeded playoff team.

Malik Tillman had a standout performance for Bayer Leverkusen, shutting out Villarreal 3-0 at home. Tillman opened the scoring in the 12th and doubled the lead in the 35th. Alejandro Grimaldo finished off the Bayer Leverkusen scoring in the 57th minute. Bayer Leverkusen finished 16th, taking the final seeded playoff spot. Tim Weah’s Marseille lost 3-0 at Club Brugge to goals in the 4th, 11th, and 79th minutes. Marseille finished 25th, exiting the Champions League.

Yunus Musah subbed out in the 52nd for Atalanta’s 1-0 loss at Union St-Gilloise to a 70th minute goal. Atalanta finished 15th in the league phase, advancing to the playoffs as a seeded team. Sergino Dest’s PSV lost 2-1 at home to Bayern Munich, falling behind in the 58th. Ismael Saibari equalized for PSV in the 78th. Bayern went ahead for good in the 84th and PSV’s Mauro Junior saw red three minutes into stoppage time. PSV exited the Champions League in 28th-place.

Matko Miljevic’s Racing Club lost 2-1 at home to Rosario in Argentina. Down 2-0 from goals in the 24th and 35th, Adrian Martinez scored for Racing a minute into first-half stoppage time. Miljevic saw yellow in the 81st minute.

Did Not Play

Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 – Spurs 2, Eintracht exits the Champions League in 33rd-place)

Ricardo Pepi (PSV 1 – Bayern Munich 2)

Upcoming Soccer TV Schedule

Thursday’s Soccer TV

Pro League on FS2: Al Quadisiya vs Al Hilal at 12:30pm. Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship on Fox Soccer Plus: Jamaica vs St Vincent and the Grenadines at 2pm, Antigua and Barbuda vs Cayman Islands at 6pm, and British Virgin Islands vs Grenada at 8pm. On FS2: Guatemala vs St Lucia at 3pm, Cuba vs Anguilla at 5pm, and Aruba vs Guyana at 7pm. Europa League on CBS Sports: Aston Villa vs Red Bull Salzburg at 3pm. Honduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Motagua vs Platense at 8:30pm ET.

Friday’s Soccer TV

Ekstraklasa on beIN port: Zaglebie Lubin vs Katowice at 12pm. Pro League on FS2: Al Kholood vs Al Nassr at 12:30pm. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Bari vs Palermo at 2:30pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lens vs Le Havre at 2:45pm La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Espanyol vs Alaves at 3pm.

Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship on Fox Soccer Plus: US Virgin Islands vs Dominica at 5pm. FS2 has Curacao vs El Salvador at 6pm and Belize vs Dominican Republic at 8pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Puebla vs Toluca at 8pm and UNAM Pumas vs Santos Laguna at 10pm. Universo has Juarez vs Cruz Azul at 10pm ET.

Photo by Marius Becker – dpa via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com