Tuesday’s USMNT players abroad roundup has Malik Tillman’s Bayer Leverkusen advancing in Germany’s DFB Pokal and a standout performance from Tim Weah in the Coupe de France. Also in the roundup, the Concacaf Champions Cup is on the schedule.

DFB Pokal: Leverkusen Win with Tillman

In the DFB Pokal quarterfinals, Malik Tillman’s Bayer Leverkusen shutout James Sands’s St Pauli 3-0 at home. Leverkusen took the lead from a Martin Terrier goal in the 31st, Patrik Schick doubled it in the 63rd, and Jonas Hoffmann scored two minutes into stoppage time.

Coupe de France: Weah Assist for Marseille

Tim Weah’s Marseille shutout Rennes at home to advance in the round of 16. Amine Gouiri put Marseille up in the 2nd, Mason Greenwood made it 2-0 in the 46th, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finished off the goals in the 83rd minute.

Copa del Rey: Albacete exits to Barcelona

Jonathan Gomez subbed on in the 60th for Albacete’s 2-1 home loss to Barcelona, exiting the tournament in the quarterfinal round. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 39th and 56th, Javi Moreno scored for Albacete in the 87th minute.

Upcoming Soccer TV Schedule

Wednesday’s Soccer TV

Coupe de France on Fox Soccer Plus: Lyon vs Laval at 2:30pm. Copa Liberadores on beIN Sport: 2 de Mayo vs Alianza Lima at 7:30pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS2: Xelaju vs Monterrey at 8pm. TUDN has Vancouver vs Cruz Azul at 1opm ET.

Thursday’s Soccer TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Akhdoud vs Al Hilal at 12:30pm. Concacaf U-17 Championship on Fox Soccer Plus: Sint Maarten vs Mexico at 3pm, Panama vs Dominica at 5pm, and Nicaragua vs Anguilla at 8pm. FS2 has USA vs St Vincent and the Grenadines at 6pm and Guatemala vs Antigua and Barbuda at 8pm. Taca de Portugal on beIN Sport: Sporting vs AVS at 3:45pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Juventud vs Universidad Catolica at 7:30pm ET.

Friday’s Soccer TV

Ekstraklasa on beIN sport: Korna Kielce vs Zaglebie Lubin at 12pm. Pro League on Fo/x Soccer Plus: Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad at 12:30pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Metz vs Lille at 2:45pm. Premier League on USA: Leeds vs Nottingham Forest at 3pm. Concacaf U-17 Championship on Fox Soccer Plus: Canada vs Cayman Islands at 3pm, Curacao vs Cuba at 5pm, and El Salvador vs Belize at 8pm. FS2 has Honduras vs Suriname at 8pm. Liga MX on Universo: Tigres vs Santos Laguna at 8pm. TUDN has Necaxa vs Sa Luis at 8pm and Tijuana vs Puebla at 10pm ET.

