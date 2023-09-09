Win for AC Milan, draw for Juventus in Serie A, Union Berlin beats Darmstadt in the Bundesliga

Monday’s soccer news has the roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, Honduras, and Brazil, starting with Serie A. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan beat Torino 4-1 at home. Musah subbed on in the 66th. Pulisic opened the scoring in the 33rd with Torino equalizing in the 36th. Olivier Giroud converted a Milan penalty in the 43rd and Theo Hernandez made it 3-1 two minutes into stoppage time. Giroud converted another penalty two minutes into stoppage time.

Tim Weah subbed out in the 82nd minute for Weston McKennie in Juventus’s 1-1 home draw with Bologna. Trailing from the 24th, Dusan Vlahovic equalized for Juventus in the 80th minute. Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia drew 1-1 at home with Cosenza in Serie B. Busio subbed out in the 72nd minute. Falling behind in the 38th, Venezia’s Nicholas Pierini equalized in the 49th.

Brenden Aaronson and Jordan Pefok’s Union Berlin won 4-1 at Darmstadt in the Bundesliga. Aaronson saw red in the 21st and Pefok subbed on in the 64th. Union Berlin took the lead from a 4th minute Robin Gosens goal with Darmstadt equalizing in the 24th. Gosens scored again in the 34th and Kevin Behrens made it 3-1 in the 39th. Danilho Doekhi scored for Union Berlin in the 65th minute.

Paxten Aaronson subbed on in the 83rd minute of Eintracht’s 1-1 draw at Mainz. Trailing from the 25th and going a man down with a red card to Ansgar Knauff in the 61st, Eintracht’s Omar Marmoush equalized a minute into stoppage time.

John Brooks subbed out in the 53rd minute of Hoffenheim’s 3-2 win at Heidenheim. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 26th and 58th minutes, Maximilian Beier pulled a goal back for Hoffenheim in the 77th and Pavel Kaderabek equalized in the 80th. Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramaric converted a 90th minute penalty. Joe Scally’s Gladbach lost 3-0 at home to Bayer Leverkusen to goals in the 18th, first-half stoppage time, and the 53rd minute.

Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 71st in Kaiserslautern’s 2-1 win at Paderborn in the 2.Bundesliga. Marlon Ritter opened the scoring for Kaiserslautern in the 59th and Ragnar Ache doubled the lead in the 65th. Paderborn pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute. Julian Green’s Furth lost 5-0 at Hertha BSC to goals in the 23rd, 31st, 46th, 66th, and 77th minutes. In the 3. Liga, Andrew Wooten subbed on in the 86th minute of Preussen Munster’s 1-0 loss to Essen to a goal three minutes into stoppage time.

Matt Turner’s Nottingham Forest lost 3-2 at Manchester United in the Premier League. Taiwo Awoniyi scored for Forest in the 2nd and Willy Boly doubled the lead in the 4th. Manchester United scored in the 17th and equalized in the 52nd. Forest’s Joe Worrall saw red in the 67th and Manchester United converted a 76th minute penalty. Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 2-2 at Arsenal, taking the lead from an Andreas Pereira goal in the 1st minute. Arsenal converted a 70th minute penalty and went ahead in the 72nd. Fulham went a man down with Calvin Bassey seeing red in the 83rd and Joao Palhinha equalized in the 87th minute.

In the Championship, Haji Wright subbed on in the 70th minute of Coventry City’s 0-0 home draw with Sunderland. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 85th minute of Preston North End’s 2-1 home win over Swansea City. Falling behind in the 33rd, Preston’s Andrew Hughes equalized in the 67th and Holmes scored in the 79th minute. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 14th minute of Norwich City’s 4-0 win at Huddersfield Town. Sargent scored in the 11th, Ashley Barnes converted a 17th minute penalty, and Jonathan Rowe made it 3-0 in the 48th. Adam Idah finished off the Norwich goals in the 84th minute.

Luca De la Torre subbed out in the 80th minute of Celta Vigo’s 1-0 home loss to Real Madrid in La Liga. Real Madrid scored in the 81st minute. In the Segunda Division, Jonathan Gomez subbed on in the 63rd minute of Mirandes’s 1-0 home loss to Espanyol to a 58th minute goal.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed on in the 73rd minute of Le Havre’s 2-2 draw at Rennes in Ligue 1. Trailing to goals in the 10th and 24th, Le Havre’s Nabil Alioui pulled a goal back in the 40th. Le Havre’s Samuel Grandsir saw red in the 62nd and Alioui equalized in the 70th.

In Belgium’s Pro League, Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 3-2 at home to Mechelen. Westerlo took a 2-0 lead with Lucas Stassin scoring in the 20th and Matija Frigan adding a goal in the 28th. Mechelen scored in the 75th, equalized from a 77th minute own-goal, and scored again in the 85th. Gabriel Slonina’s KAS Eupen beat Oud-Heverlee Leuven 3-1 at home. Gary Magnee converted a 24th minute penalty for Eupen and Isaac Nuhu doubled the lead in the 50th. Oud-Heverlee Leuven converted an 81st minute penalty but Eupen’s Regan Charles-Cook added a goal in the 87th.

Joe Gyau’s Degerfors lost 4-1 to Djurgarden in the Allsvenskan. Trailing from the 2nd, Gyau equalized for Degerfors in the 20th minute. Djurgarden added goals in the 23rd, 34th, and 64th minutes. In Iceland, Aron Johansson subbed out in the 77th minute of Valur’s 3-2 loss at Fimleikafelag Hafnarfjaroar. Falling behind in the 23rd, Valur’s Kristinn Sigurdsson equalized in the 25th and Patrick Pedersen scored in the 34th. Fimleikafelag Hafnarfjaroar equalized in the 49th and went ahead for good in the 60th minute. Johannsson saw yellow in the 68th.

Caleb Stanko subbed out in the 76th minute of Lamia’s 1-0 home win over Aris in the Greek Super League. Carlitos scored in the 38th and Lamia finished a man down with a red card to David Simon three minutes into stoppage time. Erik Palmer-Brown subbed on in the 70th minute for Panathinaikos in their 3-0 home win over Volos. Adam Cerin opened the scoring in the 11th, Fotis Ioannidis doubled the lead in the 37th, and Benjamin Verbic scored in the 74th.

Kenny Saief’s Neftchi won 2-0 at home over Gabala in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Rahman Hajivev scored three minutes into stoppage time. Neftchi went a man down with a red card to Rza Ceferov in the 70th with Yuri Matias scoring in the 80th minute.

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 72nd minute of Club America’s 1-1 home draw with Leon in Liga MX. Down a goal from the 58th, Club America’s Julian Quinones equalized from the penalty spot in the 65th. Cub America’s Kevin Alvarez saw red five minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 2 – Cologne 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Mainz 1), Gio Reyna (Dortmund 1 – Bochum 1), Austin Trusty (Sheffield United 1 – Manchester City 2), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 2 – Sheffield United 1), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 2 – Manchester United 3), Tim Ream (Fulham 2 – Arsenal 2), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 1- Brentford 1), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 0 – Spurs 2), Daryl Dike (West Brom 4 – Middlesbrough 2), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland 0 – Coventry City 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 0 – St Johnstone 0), George Bello (LASK 2 – Austria Vienna 0), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 3 – Hartberg 0), Sam Rogers (Rosenborg 4 – Aalesund 0), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 0 – Flamengo 0), Jonathan Bornstein (CDS Vida 5 – UPNFM 1)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on FS2: Al Nassr vs Al Shabab at 2pm. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Pisa vs Parma at 2:30pm. UEFA Champions League qualifying on TUDN: Galatasaray vs Molde at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Internacional vs Bolivar at 6pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Estudiantes vs Corinthians at 8:30pm ET.

Photo by Gianluca Ricci – IPA via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com