Win for McKennie and Weah’s Juventus, goal for Balogun in Ligue 1, Zendejas scores for Club America

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, Honduras, and Brazil starts in Serie A where Weston McKennie subbed out in the 72nd for Timothy Weah in Juventus’s 3-1 home win over Lazio. Dusan Vlahovic scored for Juventus in the 10th and Federico Chiesa doubled the lead in the 26th. Lazio pulled a goal back in the 64th but Vlahovic scored again in the 67th minute.

“It was a good match against an excellent team,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said.” “It was important to win at home, and we had a lot of help from the fans. We must continue to think about working day after day, because our objective remains to be among the top four and therefore for us today, it was a direct clash.”

Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 56th minute and Yunus Musah subbed on in the 86th in AC Milan’s 5-1 loss at Inter Milan. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 5th and 38th minutes, Rafael Leao scored for AC Milan in the 57th. Inter added goals in the 69th, from a 79th minute penalty, and three minutes into stoppage time.

In Serie B, Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia beat Spezia 1-0 at home on a 56th minute Joel Pohjanpalo goal. Tessmann subbed out at halftime. Andrija Novakovich’s Lecco lost 2-0 at home to Brescia on goals in the 3rd and 63rd minutes. Kristoffer Lund subbed on in the 65th minute of Palermo’s 1-0 win at Ascoli. Leonardo Mancuso scored for Palermo two minutes into stoppage time.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed on in the 74th minute for Le Havre in their 0-0 draw at Lyon in Ligue 1. Folarin Balogun subbed on in the 66th minute of Monaco’s 2-2 draw at Lorient. Trailing from a 2nd minute goal, Monaco’s Aleksandr Golovin equalized in the 17th. Balogun put Monaco up in the 69th with Lorient equalizing eight minutes into stoppage time.

In Liga MX, Alex Zendejas subbed on in the 75th minute for Club America in their 4-0 home win over Chivas. Brian Rodriguez put Club America up in the 21st and Diego Valdes added goals in the 37th and 65th. Zendejas finished off the scoring in the 80th minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 73rd minute of Union Berlin’s 2-1 loss at Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Jonas Wind opened the scoring for Wolfsburg in the 12th and Joakim Maehle doubled the lead in the 30th. Union Berlin’s Robin Gosens pulled a goal back in the 28th minute. Paxten Aaronson subbed on in the 80th minute of Eintracht’s 1-1 draw at VfL Bochum. Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe put Eintracht up in the 55th with Bochum equalizing from the penalty spot in the 74th minute.

John Brooks’s Hoffenheim won 3-1 at Cologne, taking the lead from a 1st minute Andrej Kramaric goal. Florian Grillitsch made it 2-0 Hoffenheim in the 28th and Maximilian Beier scored in the 52nd. Cologne pulled a goal back in the 61st and saw red a minute into stoppage time. Brooks saw yellow in the 70th minute.

Jordan Pefok and Joe Scally’s Gladbach drew 3-3 at Darmstadt with Scally subbing out at halftime. Trailing 3-0 and playing a man up from the 49th minute, Pefok pulled a goal back for Gladbach in the 56th. Florian Neuhaus cut the lead to one in the 73rd and Tomas Cvancara equalized for Gladbach in the 77th minute.

Julian Green subbed out in the 74th minute of Furth’s 1-1 draw at Nurnberg in the 2.Bundesliga. Damian Michalski scored for Furth in the 8th and Nurnberg converted a penalty a minute into first-half stoppage time. Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 81st minute of Kaiserslautern’s 1-1 draw at Karlsruher. Ragnar Ache put Kaiserslautern up in the 5th minute with Karlsruher equalizing five minutes into first-half stoppage time.

In the 3. Liga Andrew Wooten subbed on in the 66th minute of Preussen Munster’s 2-0 win at Sandhausen. Niko Koulis put Preussen Munster up in the 41st and Wooten assisted on Yassine Bouchama’s goal eight minutes into stoppage time.

Austin Trusty subbed on in the 86th minute of Sheffield United’s 2-1 loss at Spurs in the Premier League. Gustavo Hamer put United up in the 73rd but Spurs equalized eight minutes into stoppage time and scored again ten minutes into stoppage time. Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie saw red 14 minutes into stoppage time. Tim Ream’s Fulham shutout Luton Town 1-0 at home on a 65th minute Carlos Vinicius goal.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 3-1 at Aston Villa after taking the lead from a 47th minute Odsonne Edouard goal. Villa equalized in the 87th, converted a penalty eight minutes into stoppage time, and scored again ten minutes into stoppage time.

Haji Wright subbed out in the 75th minute of Coventry City’s 1-1 draw at Hull City in the Championship. Joel Latibeaudiere scored for Coventry in the 27th and Hull equalized in the 87th. Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City lost 1-0 at Norwich City on a 44th minute Jack Stacey goal. Duane Holmes’s Preston North End beat Plymouth Argyle 2-1 at home with Holmes scoring in the 1st minute. Liam Millar doubled the PNE lead in the 25th with Plymouth pulling a goal back in the 61st. Holmes saw yellow in the 32nd minute.

Moving to La Liga Luca De la Torre subbed out in the 77th minute of Celta Vigo’s 1-0 home loss to Mallorca who took the lead on an 85th minute goal. de la Torre saw yellow in the 9th minute. A league down, Jonathan Gomez subbed on in the 68th minute of Mirandes’ 2-0 loss at Amorebieta. Mirandes fell behind in the 7th and Amorebieta scored again in the 8th minute.

In Belgium, Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 3-0 at home to Royal Antwerp. Vincent Janssen scored for Antwerp in the 16th, Jelle Bataille doubled the lead in the 68th, and Arbnor Muja finished off the goals in the 84th. Gabriel Slonina’s KAS Eupen lost 3-1 at home to Standard Liege. Falling behind to two first-half stoppage time goals and a third goal in the 75th, Eupen’s Alfreo Finnbogason scored in the 80th minute. Standard finished a man down with a red card 12 minutes into stoppage time.

Sergino Dest subbed out in the 63rd and Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 84th for PSV in their 4-0 home win over NEC in the Eredivisie. Luuk de Jong scored in the 37th and Noa LAng doubled the lead in the 38th. de Jong converted a penalty in the 49th and Pepi converted a penalty in the 87th minute.

George Bello subbed out in the 65th minute of LASK’s 3-1 win at Klagenfurt in the Austrian Bundesliga. Marin Ljubicic scored for LASK in the 36th, Florian Flecker doubled the lead in the 40th, and Elias Havel made it 3-0 in the 44th. Klagenfurt’s Solomon Bonnah pulled a goal back in the 56th. Bello saw yellow in the 10th minute.

Sam Rogers’s Lillestrom lost 3-1 at Sarpsborg in the Eliteserien. Trailing 2-0 to goals in the 32nd and 40th, Thomas Olsen scored for Lillestrom in the 63rd minute. Sarpsborg added a third goal in the 75th minute. Aron Johansson subbed out in the 90th minute of Valur’s 2-0 home win over Stjarnan in the Besta deild playoff group A. Birkier Heimisson scored in the 43rd and Hlynur Karlsson added a goal eight minutes into stoppage time. Johannsson saw yellow in the 51st minute.

Caleb Stanko subbed out in the 74th minute of Lamia’s 2-2 home draw with OFI in the Greek Super League. Trailing from the 26th, Lamia’s Sotiris Tsiloulis equalized in the 47th. OFI retook the lead in the 66th with an own-goal, leveling the score in the 74th minute.

Kenny Saief’s Neftchi lost 1-0 at Araz-Naxcivan in the Azerbaijan Premier League to an 81st minute penalty. Neftchi played a man up from the 86th minute.

Jonathan Bornstein’s CDS Vida beat Real Espana 1-0 at home in the Honduran Primera. Marcelo Canales scored in the 59th minute.

Did Not Play: Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 2 – Union Berlin 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Bochum 1), Gio Reyna (Dortmund 4 – Freiburg 2), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 1 – Luton Town 0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 3 – West Ham 1), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 0 – Chelsea 0), Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Bristol City 0), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 1 – Stoke City 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 3 – Dundee 0), Konrad De La Fuente (Eibar 2 – Racing Ferrol 0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 3 – Westerlo 0), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 2 – Union Saint-Gilloise 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 4 – Charleroi 2), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ 2 – Sparta 0), Malik Tillman (PSV 4 – NEC 0), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 1 – LASK 3), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 5 – Panetolikos 0)

Photo by Claudio Benedetto – IPA via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com