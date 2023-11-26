Balogun scores in Monaco loss, Borussia Dortmund beats Gladbach

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in Ligue 1 where Folarin Balogun’s Monaco lost 5-2 at PSG. Falling behind in the 18th, Monaco’s Takumi Minamino equalized in the 22nd. PSG went ahead from a 39th minute penalty, adding goals in the 70th and 72nd. Balogun scored for Monaco in the 75th but PSG scored again six minutes into stoppage time.

“I think when you lose 5-2 the feeling is never very positive,” Balogun told his club’s official site. “We created several chances, especially in the first-half. Paris is a great team and we made mistakes which we paid for. I don’t think they were much stronger than us, they were just more clinical today. During the 90 minutes, there were periods of the match where we dominated, and it was the same for them.”

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 65th minute of Le Havre’s 0-0 draw at Nantes.

Gio Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund beat Joe Scally and Jordan Pefok’s Gladbach 4-2 at home. Pefok subbed out at halftime for Gladbach and Reyna subbed in for Dortmund. Rocco Reitz scored for Gladbach in the 13th and Manu Kone made it 2-0 in the 28th. Dortmund’s Marcel Sabiter scored in the 30th, Niclas Fullkrug equalized in the 32nd, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens put them up in the 45th. Donyell Malen extended the Dortmund lead seven minutes into stoppage time.

“It’s definitely not going to be boring with us this season,” Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. “We envisaged the start going very differently. The spirit, belief and energy the team showed on the pitch after going 2-0 down deserves a huge compliment. After conceding the second goal, we played a great game.”

Kevin Paredes subbed on in the 73rd minute of Wolfsburg’s 2-1 home win over RB Leipzig. Jonas Wind scored for Wolfsburg in the 9th and RB Leipzig equalized in the 52nd. Wolfsburg went ahead for good from a Rogerio goal in the 66th minute. Paxten Aaronson subbed on in the 80th minute of Eintracht’s 2-1 home loss to VfB Stuttgart. Eintracht fell behind in the 1st minute, with an own-goal leveling the score in the 26th. Stuttgart scored again a minute into first-half stoppage time.

John Brooks’s Hoffenheim drew 1-1 at home with Mainz. Falling behind in the 39th, Robert Skov equalized for Hoffenheim in the 48th. Brooks saw yellow in the 30th minute. Lenny Maloney’s Heidenheim drew 0-0 at home with VfL Bochum.

Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 80th minute of Kaiserslautern’s 3-0 home loss to Holstein Kiel in the 2.Bundesliga. Kaiserslautern fell behind in the 16th and Holstein Kiel added goals in the 44th and 58th minutes. Julian Green’s Furth shutout Wehen Wiesbaden 2-0 at home. Armindo Sieb scored in the 20th and Branimir Hrgota doubled the lead in the 84th minute.

Andrew Wooten subbed on in the 78th minute of Preussen Munster’s 3-3 home draw with Viktoria Koln in the 3. Liga. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 23rd and 32nd, Preussen Munster’s Luca Juliano Bazzoli scored in the 43rd and Malik Batmaz equalized in the 45th. Batmaz put Preussen Munster up in the 47th with Viktoria Koln equalizing in the 52nd minute.

Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United lost 3-1 at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League. Marcus Tavernier scored for Bournemouth in the 12th, Justin Kluivert added a goal three minutes into stoppage time, and Tavernier made it 3-0 in the 51st. Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie scored seven minutes into stoppage time.

A league down, Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 74th minute of Stoke City’s 3-0 home loss to Blackburn to goals in the 4th, 86th, and a minute into stoppage time. Duane Holmes’s Preston North End lost 2-1 at home to Cardiff City. Milutin Osmajic scored for Preston in the 48th and Robbie Brady saw red in the 52nd. Cardiff City scored in the sixth and ninth minutes of stoppage time. Haji Wright’s Coventry City beat Millwall 3-0 away, with Matt Godden scoring in the 30th. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto added a goal in the 67th and Ben Sheaf made it 3-0 Coventry in the 88th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic drew 1-1 at home with Motherwell in the Premiership. David Turnbull converted a Celtic penalty in the 86th and Motherwell equalized in the 90th minute.

Moving to Serie A, Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan beat Fiorentina 1-0 at home with Theo Hernandez converting a penalty two minutes into stoppage time. Pulisic subbed out in the 61st and Musah followed in the 84th minute. Weston McKennie’s Juventus drew 1-1 at home with Inter Milan. Dusan Vlahovic scored for Juventus in the 27th and Inter equalized in the 33rd minute.

Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia won 3-0 at Bari in Serie B. Busio subbed out in the 85th minute. Nicholas Pierini opened the scoring for Venezia in the 30th, Tessmann doubled the lead in the 90th, and Ali Dembele finished off the goals seven minutes into stoppage time. Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 80th minute of Lecco’s 1-0 loss at Cremonense to a 20th minute goal. Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 85th minute of Palermo’s 1-1 draw at Ternana. Fabio Lucioni scored for Palermo in the 31st. Ternana equalized in the 63rd and played a man down from the 75th minute.

Luca De la Torre’s Celta Vigo drew 0-0 with Valencia in La Liga. In the Segunda Division, Jonathan Gomez’s Mirandes beat Oviedo 2-1 at home. Javier Marton opened the scoring for Mirandes in the 27th with Oviedo equalizing in the 86th. Ilyas Chaira returned the Mirandes lead in the 89th minute. Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 80th minute of Eibar’s 3-1 home win over Levante. Down a goal from th 32nd, Eibar’s Jose Corpas converted a penalty five minutes into stoppage time. Stoichkov put Eibar up in the 53rd and Jon Bautista added a goal in the 73rd minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 3-2 at Charleroi in Belgium’s Pro League. Nicolas Madsen put Westerlo up in the 24th. Charleroi equalized in the 59th and went ahead in the 66th. Griffin Yow equalized for Westerlo a minute into stoppage time but Charleroi scored six minutes into stoppage time. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk lost 1-0 at Standard Liege to a 66th minute goal. Gabriel Slonina’s KAS Eupen lost 2-0 at Cercle Brugge to goals in the 48th and the sixth minute of stoppage time.

In the Eredivisie, Djordje Mihailovic subbed on in first-half stoppage time for AZ’s 3-0 home win over Volendam. Ruben van Bommel put AZ up in the 5th, Vangelis Pavlidis doubled the lead in the 48th, and Bruno Martins Indi finished off the goals in the 57th minute. Sergino Dest started, Malik Tillman subbed on in the 67th, and Ricardo Pepi followed in the 76th of PSV’s 3-0 win at Twente. Joey Veerman scored a minute into first-half stoppage time, an own-goal doubled the lead in the 49th, and Johna Bakayoko made it 3-0 in the 82nd minute.

George Bello’s LASK beat WSG Tirol 1-0 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga. Robert Zulj scored in the 14th minute.

In Brazil’s Serie A, Johnny Cardoso’s Internacional beat Bragantino 1-0 at home. Enner Valencia converted a 30th minute penalty. Jonathan Bornstein subbed on in the 65th minute of CDS Vida’s 1-1 home draw with Real Sociedad in the Honduran Primera. Maynor Arzu scored for Vida in the 33rd with Real Sociedad equalizing in the 39th minute.

Did Not Play: Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 2 – RB Leipzig 1), Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin 1 – Augsburg 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Stuttgart 2), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 3 – Sheffield United 1), Matt Turner and Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 2 – Brighton 3), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 1 – Liverpool 1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 1 – Luton Town 2), Daryl Dike (West Brom 2 – Ipswich Town 0), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 1 – QPR 0), Reggie Cannon (QPR 0 – Norwich City 1), Tim Weah (Juventus 1 – Inter Milan 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Oud-Heverlee Leuven 0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 1 – STVV 1), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 1 – Altach 0), Sam Rogers (Lillestrom 4 – Odd 4), Caleb Stanko (Lamia 3 – Atromitos 3), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 0 – Aris 2), Kenny Saief (Neftchi 1 – Araz-Naxcivan 1)