DFB Pokal, League Cup, Columbus leads Atlanta

Once again, the soccer news starts in the second round of the DFB Pokal, where Gio Reyna subbed out in the 70th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 home win over Hoffenheim. Maro Reus scored for Dortmund in the 43rd and Hoffenheim saw red three minutes into stoppage time.

“It was a deserved victory, and we would’ve also deserved a different scoreline with this performance,” Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. “As it was, it remained a close game until the end. We took a significant step forward, not only by qualifying for the second round but also in terms of how we linked up in attack and in terms of how we positioned ourselves – and also in terms of how we kept the opponent far away from our goal. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get into the counter-attacking spaces in the second half. We have to improve on that.”

Paxten Aaronson subbed on in the 82nd and Timmy Chandler was on the bench for Eintracht’s 2-0 win at Viktoria Koln. Ellyses Skhiri put Eintracht up in the 14th and Ansgar Knuaff doubled the lead in the 90th minute.

“You could tell the BVB game took a lot out of us,” Eintracht coach Dino Toppmoller said. “However, we have a super spirit in the team and defended situations well. Overall our football wasn’t as good as in recent weeks, we wanted to play in behind too quickly and weren’t calm enough on the ball. It was a good fight, we won to nil. On we go!”

Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream were on the bench for Fulham’s 3-1 win at Ipswich Town in the fourth round of the League Cup. Harry Wilson put Fulham up in the 9th, Rodrigo Muniz doubled the lead in the 50th, and Tom Cairney scored in the 77th. Ipswich pulled a goal back in the 79th minute. Fulham plays Everton in the next round.

In the opening round of the Copa del Rey, Luca de la Torre was on the bench for Celta Vigo’s 4-0 win at Turegano. Jonathan Bamba scored in the 12th and 33rd and Carles Perez extended the lead with goals in the 61st and 71st minutes.

Cameron Carter-Vickers wasn’t in the squad for Celtic’s 2-1 home win over St Mirren. Down a goal from the 7th, Celtic’s David Turnbull equalized in the 18th and Oh Hyun-Gyu scored in the 83rd minute.

The Columbus Crew won the opener in their round one playoff series with Atlanta. Cucho Hernandez opened the scoring at home a minute into stoppage time and converted a 51st minute penalty. Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte kept the clean sheet with Atlanta finishing without a shot on goal.

“There was a moment before the first goal,” Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. “I’ve always said that goals change games. Up until that point, I think we were frustrating them in terms of what they wanted to do. We lost the ball and within two, three passes they were inside our box. It’s just moments.”

Finally, Alex Zendejas’s Club Amreica won 1-0 at San Luis. Henry Martin scored in the 32nd minute, with Club America adding points to the top of the Apertura table.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa at 1pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Shabab vs Al Ittihad at 2pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: PSG vs Montpellier at 4pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid at 4pm. Primeria Liga on GolTV: Porto vs Estoril at 4:15pm.

Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Deportivo Cuenca vs Aucas at 8pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Puebla vs Leon at 11pm ET.

