Tillman scores in PSV win, Scally’s Gladbach wins in the Bundesliga

The USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Eredivisie. Sergino Dest subbed out in the 79th minute of PSV’s 4-0 home win over PEC Zwolle. Malik Tillman subbed on in the 70th and Ricardo Pepi followed in the 79th. Hirving Lozano opened the scoring for PSV in the 5th, Guus Til doubled the lead in the 28th, and Luuk de Jong made it 3-0 in the 57th. Dest assisted on Tillman’s goal in the 78th minute.

Moving to the Bundesliga, Joe Scally’s Gladbach beat Wolfsburg 4-0 at home with Tomas Cvancara opening the scoring in the 16th. Tocco Reitz doubled the lead in the 42nd, Franck Honorat added a goal in the 64th, and Alassane Plea finished off the Gladbach scoring in the 71st minute.

“I have to compliment my team for this complete performance,” Gladbach coach Gerardo Seoane said. “They worked well as a unit, did a lot of running and had a good grip on the game. The margin of victory is maybe a little too high, but this time we scored at all the right moments.”

Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 64th minute of Union Berlin’s 4-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen to goals in the 23rd, 57th, 73rd, and 83rd minutes. Gio Reyna subbed on in the 63rd minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 loss at VfB Stuttgart. Niclas Fullkrug put Dortmund up the 36th. Stuttgart equalized in the 42nd and converted an 83rd minute penalty.

Lenny Maloney subbed out in the 61st minute of Heidenheim’s 4-2 loss at Bayern Munich. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 14th and 44th, Heidenheim’s Tim Kleindienst scored in the 67th and Jan-Niklas Beste equalized in the 70th minute. Bayern retook the lead in the 72nd and extended it in the 85th minute,

A league down, Terrence Boyd’s Kaiserslautern lost 2-1 at Wehen Wiesbaden. Marlon Rotter put Kaiserslautern up in the 39th with Wehen Wiesbaden equalizing in the 51st and going ahead in the 65th. Julian Green’s Furth beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-0 at home on a 48th minute Robert Wagner goal. Green saw yellow in the 68th minute.

Andrew Wooten subbed on in the 77th minute of Preussen Munster’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg II in the 3.Liga. Down a goal from the 69th, Preussen Munster’s Joel Grodowski equalized in the 72nd. Freiburg scored again in the 83rd with Andrew Wooten equalizing three minutes into stoppage time.

Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United drew 1-1 at Brighton in the Premier League. Brighton scored in the 6th and went a man down in the 69th. An own-goal leveled the score in the 74th minute. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 3-1 at Aston Villa. An own-goal put Aston Villa up in the 27th, adding goals in the 42nd and 64th. Robinson assisted on Raul Jimenez’s goal in the 70th minute. Robinson saw yellow in the 64th.

“The players fought until the end,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said. The second-half was much, much better than the first, but the football match is not just one half. It’s 95, 100 minutes. We have to start from the first minute in the way we did second-half.”

Duane Holmes’s Preston North End subbed out in the 69th minute of the 2-1 win at Blackburn in the Championship. Preston’s Alan Browne opened the scoring in the 35th and Blackburn equalized in the 49th. Liam Lindsay scored for Preston in the 90th minute. Haji Wright’s Coventry City drew 0-0 at home with Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City. Gooch subbed on in the 79th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat Aberdeen 6-0 at home in the Premiership. Yang Hyun-Jun put Celtic up in the 9th, Kyogo Furuhashi doubled the lead in the 16th, and Luis Palma converted a penalty in the 77th. David Turnbull scored Celtic’s fourth goal two minutes into stoppage time and Oh Hyeon-gyu added goals six and nine minutes into stoppage time.

Weston McKennie’s Juventus beat Cagliari 2-1 at home in Serie A, taking the lead from a Gleison Bremer goal in the 60th. Cagliari equalized in the 75th but Daniele Rugani scored for Juventus in the 70th. McKennie saw yellow in the 87th minute. Yunus Musah subbed on at halftime for AC Milan’s 2-2 draw at Lecce. Olivier Giroud scored for Milan in the 28th and Tijani Reijnders doubled the lead in the 35th. Lecce scored in the 66th and equalized in the 70th. Giroud saw red three minutes into stoppage time. Musah saw yellow in the 80th minute.

Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia beat US Catanzaro 2-1 at home in Serie B. Joel Pohjanpalo converted a 25th minute Venezia penalty with Catanzaro equalizing in the 40th. Dennis Johnsen scored for Venezia a minute into stoppage time. Venezia’s Bjarki Steinn Bjarkason saw red in the 89th minute.

Andrija Novakovich’s Lecco beat Parma 3-2 at home after falling behind to a 12th minute penalty. Novakovich equalized for Lecco in the 23rd. Playing a man up from the 31st, Lecco’s Nico Buso doubled the lead in the 42nd and Franco Lepore made it 3-1 in the 57th. Parma scored in the 70th minute. Kristoffer Lund subbed on in the 83rd minute of Palermo’s 1-0 home loss to Cittadella. Luca Pandolfi scored seven minutes into stoppage time.

Luca De la Torre subbed on in the 69th minute of Celta Vigo’s 4-3 loss at Athletic in La Liga. Iago Aspas opened the scoring for Celta Vigo in the 25th with Atlehtic equalizing in the 37th. Celta Vigo retook the lead in the 41st from a Jonathan Bamba goal. Athletic equalized five minutes into stoppage time and added a goal in the 52nd. Jorgen Larsen equalized for Celta Vigo in the 66th, but Athletic converted a penalty eight minutes into stoppage time.

Jonathan Gomez subbed out six minutes into stoppage time for Mirandes in their 2-1 home loss to Racing Ferrol in the Segunda Division. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 26th and 31st, Mirandes’ Javier Marton scored in the 48th minute.

In Ligue 1, Le Havre drew 0-0 at home with Monaco. Emmanuel Sabbi subbed on in the 72nd and Monaco’s Folarin Balogun followed in the 73rd minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 3-3 at home with STVV in Belgium’s Pro League. Down a goal from the 5th, Westerlo’s Emin Bayram equalized in the 15th and Nicolas Madsen scored in the 33rd. STVV pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 77th and scored again in the 88th. Westerlo’s Matija Frigan equalized a minute into stoppage time. Gabriel Slonina’s KAS Eupen lost 3-1 at home to RWDM. Isaac Nuhu scored for Eupen in the 30th. RWDM equalized in the 35th, adding goals in the 66th and 87th minutes.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk beat Oud-Heverlee Leuven 3-1 at home. Bryan Heynen put Genk up in the 25th with Oud-Heverlee Leuven equalizing in the 85th. Heynen scored again in the 90th and Daniel Munoz added a goal five minutes into stoppage time.

George Bello subbed on in the 79th minute of LASK’s 2-0 loss at Blau-Weis Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga. Scoring in the 29th, Blau-Weis Linz added a goal in the 82nd minute.

Joe Gyau subbed on in the 71st minute of Degerfors’ 2-1 home loss to Mjallby in the Allsvenskan. Gustav Lindgren put Degerfors up in the 51st with Mjallby equalizing in the 65th and scoring a minute into stoppage time. In the Eliteserien, Sam Rogers subbed on in the 76th minute of Lillestrom’s 4-0 loss at Molde. An own-goal put Molde up in the 4th with Molde adding goals in the 11, 23rd, and 88th minutes.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 60th minute of Neftchi’s 2-1 home loss to Sumqayit in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Ataa Jaber scored for Neftchi in the 35th. Sumqayit equalized in the 56th and scored again in the 69th minute.

In Liga MX, Alex Zendejas’s Club America drew 0-0 at Tigres. Moving to Brazil’s Serie A, Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 79th minute of Internacional’s 3-0 loss at Palmeiras to goals in the 38th, 59th, and 88th minutes. Jonathan Bornstein’s CDS Vida lost 3-1 at Real Espana in the Liga Nacional. Trailing 2-0 from a 17th minute penalty and a 48th minute goal, Vida’s Bryan Barrious scored in the 71st. Real Espana added a goal three minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Djordje Mihailovic (AZ 0 – Feyenoord 1), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 0 – Gladbach 4), Jordan Pefok (Gladbach 4 – Wolfsburg 0), Paxten Aaronson and Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Werder Bremen 2), John Brooks (Hoffenheim 1 – Augsburg 1), Matt Turner and Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 2 – West Ham 3), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 2 – Everton 3), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 4 – Chelsea 4), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 2 – Newcastle 0), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Southampton 2), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 3 – Cardiff City 2), Reggie Cannon (QPR 0 – Bristol City 0), Tim Weah (Juventus 2 – Cagliari 1), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan 2 – Lecce 2), Konrad De La Fuente (Eibar 1 – Albacete 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 0 – Cercle Brugge 0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 6 – Standard Liege 0), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 0 – Sturm Graz 3), Caleb Stanko (Lamia 0 – AEK Athens 3), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 1 – Kifisia 0),

