USMNT Players Abroad: Juventus wins in Coppa Italia, St Pauli beats Gladbach in DFB Pokal

Tuesday’s roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in the Coppa del Rey round of 16, where Weston McKennie’s Juventus advanced with a 2-0 home win over Udinese. Jonathan David put Juventus up in the 23rd with McKennie assisting. Manuel Locatelli converted a Juve penalty in the 68th minute.

In the DFB Pokal round of 16, James Sands’s St Pauli beat Joe Scally and Gio Reyna’s Gladbach 2-1 on the road. Reyna subbed out in the 68th and Sands followed a minute into stoppage time. St Pauli took the lead in the 43rd from a Martijn Kaars goal, with Haris Tabakovic equalizing for Gladbach in the 56th. Louis Oppie returned St Pauli’s lead in the 83rd minute. Malik Tillman subbed on in the 61st for Bayer Leverkusen’s 1-0 win at Borussia Dortmund to advance in the DFB Pokal. Ibrahim Maza scored Leverkusen’s goal in the 34th. Tillman saw yellow in the 87th minute.

Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth lost 1-0 at home to Everton in the Premier League. Everton scored in the 78th. Adams saw yellow in the 53rd minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 14th for Atletico Madrid’s 3-1 loss at Barcelona in LA Liga. Alex Baena put Atletico up in the 19th. Barcelona equalized in the 26th and added goals in the 65th and six minutes into stoppage time. In the second round of the Copa del Rey, Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 61st for Ceuta’s 1-0 loss at CD Guadalajara. Ceuta fell behind in the 44th minute.

Did Not Play: John Brooks (Hertha BSC 6 – Kaiserslautern 1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 4 – Manchester City 5), Lyndon Gooch (Huddersfield Town 2 – Lincoln City 0, EFL Trophy)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Athletic vs Real Madrid at 1pm. Premier League on USA: Arsenal vs Brentford at 2:30pm. Coppa Italia on CBS Sports: Inter Milan vs Venezia at 3pm. Liga MX on Univision: Cruz Azul vs Tigres at 8pm. TUDN has Monterrey vs Toluca at 10pm. HOnduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Olancho vs Olimpia at 8:30pm. Central American Cup on FS2: Xelaju vs Alajuelense at 9pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Ekstraklasa on beIN Sport: Wisla Plock vs Cravocia Krakow at 11am. Premier League on USA: Manchester United vs West Ham at 3pm. Copa Italia on CBS Sports: Lazio vs AC Milan at 3pm ET.

Photo by J. Derondeau – dpa via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com