USMNT Players Abroad: Adams scores at Sunderland, goal for Pepi

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in the Bundesliga, where Joe Scally and Gio Reyna’s Gladbach drew 0-0 at home with RB Leipzig. Reyna subbed on in the 73rd minute. Lenny Maloney subbed on in the 54th for Mainz’s 4-0 loss at Freiburg. Mainz fell behind 2-0 to goals in the 12th and 26th and played a man down when Paul Nebel saw red in the 28th. Freiburg added goals in the 50th and a minute into stoppage time.

James Sands’s St Pauli lost 3-1 at Bayern Munich after taking the lead from an Andreas Hountondji goal in the 6th. Bayern equalized in the 44th and added goals in the third and seventh minutes of stoppage time. Malik Tillman subbed out in the 74th for Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-1 home loss to Borussia Dortmund. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 41st and 65th, Christian Kofane scored for Leverkusen in the 83rd. Tillman saw yellow in the 30th minute.

Kristoffer Lund subbed on at halftime for FC Koln’s 1-1 draw at Werder Bremen. Trailing from the 22nd, Lund assisted on Said El Mala’s equalizer two minutes into stoppage time. Werder Bremen saw red seven minutes into stoppage time. In the 2.Bundesliga, Julian Green subbed out in the 61st for Furth’s 3-0 home loss to VfL Bochum. Furth trailed from the 9th, and Bochum scored in the 13th and 17th minutes. John Tolkin subbed out in the 72nd for Holstein Kiel’s 1-0 home loss to Hertha BSC to a 75th minute goal.

In the 3. Liga, Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 88th for SV Waldhof’s 3-2 win at Schweinfurt. Boyd opened the scoring in the 4th with Schweinfurt equalizing in the 52nd. Kennedy Okpala returned Waldhof’s lead in the 53rd. Schweinfurt equalized again in the 76th. Boyd scored his second goal of the game in the 83rd minute.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 2-1 at home to Manchester United. Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a Crystal Palace penalty in the 36th. Manchester United equalized in the 54th and went ahead in the 63rd minute. Tyler Adams subbed out in the 71st for Bournemouth’s 3-2 loss at Sunderland. Amine Adli opened the scoring for Bournemouth in the 7th and Adams doubled the lead from distance in the 15th. Sunderland converted a penalty in the 30th, equalized in the 46th, and went ahead in the 69th. Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook saw red six minutes into stoppage time.

Brenden Aaronson subbed on three minutes into stoppage time for Leeds United’s 3-2 loss at Manchester City. Falling behind 2-0 to goals in the 1st and 25th, Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled a goal back for Leeds in the 49th and Lukas Nmecha equalized in the 68th. Manchester City retook the lead a minute into stoppage time.

George Campbell subbed on for West Brom at halftime for their 3-2 home win over Swansea City. West Brom fell behind to goals in the 1st and the 12th. Aune Heggebo pulled a goal back in the 47th and Campbell assisted on Heggebo’s equalizer in the 52nd. Jayson Molumby scored for West Brom in the 85th minute. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 88th for Norwich City’s 3-1 home win over QPR. Emiliano Marcondes put Norwich up in the 9th and QPR equalized in the 11th. An own-goal returned the Norwich lead in the 33rd and Amankwah Forson scored in the 36th minute.

Patrick Agyemang’s Derby County lost 2-1 at Middlesbrough. Agyemang scored in the 2nd with Boro equalizing in the 75th and taking the lead in the 84th minute. Ethan Horvath was in goal for Sheffield Wednesday’s 3-2 home loss to Preston North End. Charlie McNeill opened the scoring for Sheffield Wednesday in the 3rd. Preston equalized in the 10th. McNeill scored again in the 14th. Preston equalized in the 57th and went ahead in the 76th minute.

Lynden Gooch’s Huddersfield Town drew 3-3 at home with AFC Wimbledon in League One. Down a goal from the 32nd, Leo Castledine equalized for Huddersfield Town in the 46th. AFC Wimbledon retook the lead in the 48th with Ben Wiles equalizing for Huddersfield Town in the 63rd. AFC Wimbledon equalized again in the 71st with Alfie May equalizing for Sheffield Wednesday in the 86th minute. Dom Dwyer subbed on in the 75th for Mansfield Town’s 3-0 loss to Cardiff City to goals in the 34th, 70th, and 87th minutes.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic won 2-1 at Hibernian in Scotland’s Premiership. Daizen Maeda put Celtic up in the 27th and Arne Engels doubled their lead in the 28th. Martin Boyle converted a Hibs penalty in the 56th minute.

Weston McKennie’s Juventus beat Cagliari 2-1 at home in Serie A. Trailing from the 26th, Kenan Yildiz equalized for Juventus in the 27th and scored again a minute into first-half stoppage time. Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 76th for Venezia’s 3-0 home win over Mantova in Serie B. Antoine Hainaut put Venezia up in the 36th. Mantova saw red in the 47th. Andrea Adorante converted a Venezia penalty in the 57th and scored again in the 60th minute.

Jonathan Gomez’s Albacete lost 2-0 at home to Deportivo La Coruna in Spain’s Segunda Division to goals in the 43rd and 89th minutes. Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 77th for Ceuta’s 1-0 home win over Burgos. Jose Joaquin Matos scored for Ceuta in the 20th minute.

Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 85th for Monaco’s 1-0 home win over PSG in Ligue 1. Takumi Minamino scored for Monaco in the 68th and Thilo Kehrer saw red in the 80th minute. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse drew 2-2 at Tim Weah’s Marseille, taking the lead from an Emersonn goal in the 14th. Igor Paixao equalized for Marseille in the 66th and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored in the 74th. McKenzie assisted on Santiago Hidalgo’s equalizer two minutes into stoppage time. McKenzie saw yellow in the 81st minute.

Tanner Tessmann subbed out in the 90th for Lyon’s 3-0 home win over Nantes. Playing a man up from the 43rd, Abner Vinicius scored for Lyon in the 51st and Martin Satriano added goals in the 70th and 77th minutes.

Jordan Pefok’s CD Tondela won 1-0 at Gil Vicente in Portugal. Maranhao converted a Tondela penalty in the 35th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 2-2 at Dender in the Jupiler League. Down a goal from the 40th, Westerlo’s Allahyar Sayyadmanesh equalized from the penalty spot in the 50th. Dender retook the lead in the 56th, but Nacho Ferri equalized for Westerlo in the 64th minute.

Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest’s PSV shutout Volendam 3-0 at home. Joey Veerman opened the scoring for PSV in the 5th, Pepi doubled the lead in the 24th, and Guus Til scored in the 54th minute.

George Bello’s LASK won 3-0 at home over Rapid Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga. Kasper Jorgensen scored for LASK 13 minutes into first-half stoppage time. Moses Usor doubled the LASK lead in the 55th and Christoph Lang scored in the 83rd minute. Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK beat Blau-Weiss Linz 3-1 at home. Murat Satin opened the scoring for Grazwr in the 4th and Ramiz Harakate made it 2-0 in the 75th. Blau-Weiss Linz pulled a goal back in the 88th. Alexander Hofleitner converted a Grazer penalty three minutes into stoppage time.

Matthew Hoppe’s Sonderjyske drew 2-2 at home with Viborg in the Superliga. Mads Agger put Sonderjyske up in the 3rd and scored again in the 53rd. Viborg pulled a goal back in the 55th and equalized in the 86th minute. Hoppe saw yellow in the 71st minute. Jonathan Amon subbed on in the 67th for Vejle BK’s 3-0 loss at OB. Velje BK fell behind in the 20th and OB added goals in the 28th and 79th minutes.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Panathinaikos lost 3-2 at home to AEK Athens. Trailing 2-0 from a goal in the 16th and a penalty two minutes into first-half stoppage time, Panathinaikos’s Ahmed Touba saw red in the 64th. Tete pulled a goal back for Panathinaikos in the 71st. Playing a man up from the 85th, Filip Duricic equalized for Panathinaikos in the 90th. AEK Athens converted a penalty three minutes into stoppage time. Palmer-Brown saw yellow in the 54th minute. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 84th for Asteras Tripolis’s 1-0 win at Atromitos. Kalvin Ketu Jih scored for Asteras Tripolis in the 17th minute.

Alex Zendejas’s Club America won 2-1 over Monterrey at home, but exited the Liga MX playoffs 3-2 on aggregate. Zendejas opened the scoring in the 30th and Raul Zuniga doubled the lead on the night in the 59th. Monterrey saw red in the 84th and scored three minutes into stoppage time.

Marco Farfan subbed out in the 77th for Tigres’ 5-0 home win over Club Tijuana to advance 5-3 in the Liga MX playoff quarterfinals. Nicolas Ibanez opened the scoring on the night in the 15th, Juan Brunetta converted a penalty in the 30th and scored in the 39th, Ozziel Herrera added a goal in the 74th, and Juan Pablo Vigon finished off the scoring three minutes into stoppage time.

Cade Cowell and Richy Ledezma’s Chivas lost 3-2 at Cruz Azul in the second-leg of their quarterfinal series, exiting the Liga MX playoffs 3-2 on aggregate. Ledezma subbed out in the 61st and Cowell followed in the 76th. It was Cowell opening the scoring for Chivas in the 8th with Cruz Azul equalizing in the 14th. Cowell assisted on Bryan Gonzalez’s goal in the 35th. Cruz Azul equalized in the 72nd and scored again seven minutes into stoppage time.

Ventura Alvarado’s Irapuato drew 0-0 at home in the first-leg of their Liga de Expansion final series with CDS Tampico Madero.

Alan Sonora subbed on in the 87th for Cerro Porteno in their 2-0 win at Atletico Tembetary in Paraguay’s Primera Division. Juan Iturbe opened the scoring for Cerro Porteno in the 17th and Jorge Morel doubled the lead in the 48th minute.

Did Not Play: Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 1 – Eintracht 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Wolfsburg 1), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 1 – Holstein Kiel 0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 2 – Spurs 1), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 1 – Arsenal 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 3 – Swansea City 2), Haji Wright (Coventry City 3 – Charlton 1), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough 2 – Derby County 1), Damion Downs (Southampton 2 – Millwall 3), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 2 – Hibernian 1), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan 1 – Lazio 0), Yunus Musah (Atalanta 2 – Fiorentina 0), Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma 0 – Udinese 2), Andrija Novakovich (Reggiana 0 – Frosinone 1), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid 2 – Oviedo 0), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege 1 – Mechelen 0), Taylor Booth (FC Twente 1 – AZ Alkmaar 0), Aziel Jackson (Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 – Zaglebie Lubin 0), Kenny Saief (Maccabi Haifa 0 – Hapoel Petach-Tikva 0), Joe Corona (Tijuana 0 – Tigres 5), Monday: Caleb Wiley (Watford 1 – Birmingham City 2)

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com