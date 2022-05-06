USMNT 3 – Morocco 0

The USMNT had no issues with Morocco on Wednesday night in Cincinnati, opening their June schedule with a 3-0 friendly win. Christian Pulisic received a long pass on the run into the Morocco box, finding Brenden Aaronson to open the scoring. Tim Weah doubled the lead with a strong shot in the 26th. Pulisic won a penalty converted by second-half substitute Haji Wright in the 63rd minute. Morocco failed to convert a penalty in the 76th minute. Wright, fellow halftime sub Joe Scally, and Malik Tillman subbing on in the 65th all debuted for the USMNT. USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner kept the clean sheet. The United States plays Uruguay in Kansas City on Sunday before shifting focus to the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League.
— GAME REPORT —
Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Morocco
Date: June 1, 2022
Competition: International Friendly
Venue: TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio
Attendance: 19,512
Kickoff: 7:30pm ET
Weather: 83 degrees; mostly cloudy
Scoring Summary: 1 2 F
USA 2 1 3
MAR 0 0 0
USA – Brenden Aaronson (Christian Pulisic) 26th minute
USA – Tim Weah (Reggie Cannon) 32
USA – Haji Wright (Penalty Kick) 64
Lineups:
USA: 1-Matt Turner; 22-Reggie Cannon, 3-Walker Zimmerman (20-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 46), 15-Aaron Long, 5-Antonee Robinson (29-Joe Scally, 46); 4-Tyler Adams (14-Luca de la Torre, 66), 11-Brenden Aaronson (8-Weston McKennie, 72), 6-Yunus Musah; 21-Tim Weah, 9-Jesús Ferreira (19-Haji Wright, 46), 10-Christian Pulisic (capt.) (17-Malik Tillman, 65)
Substitutes not used: 25-Sean Johnson, 2-DeAndre Yedlin, 7-Paul Arriola, 12-Erik Palmer-Brown, 16-Cristian Roldan, 24-George Bello
Head coach: Gregg Berhalter
MAR: 1-Yassine Bounou; 2-Achraf Hakimi (20-Sofiane Alakouch, 77), 23-Samy Mmaee (10-Amine Harit, 70), 6-Ghanem Saïss (capt.), 5-Nayef Aguerd, 3-Adam Masina; 8-Adel Taarabt (15-Selim Amallah, 65), 4-Sofyan Amrabat, 7-Azzedine Ounahi (11-Fayçal Fajr, 80); 9-Tarik Tissoudali (21-Soufiane Rahimi, 70), 17-Ayoub El Kaabi (19-Youssef En-Nesyri, 65)
Substitutes not used:12-Munir El Kajoui, 22-Anas Zniti, 13-Ilias Chai, 14-Zakaria Aboukhlal, 16-Aymen Barkok, 18-Soufiane Chakla
Head coach: Vahid Halilhodžić
Stats Summary: USA / MAR
Shots: 11 / 22
Shots on Goal: 10 / 8
Saves: 8 / 7
Corner Kicks: 4 / 2
Fouls: 17 / 13
Offside: 0 / 0
Misconduct Summary:
USA – Aaron Long (Caution) 28th minute
MAR – Achraf Hakimi (Caution) 61
MAR – Yassine Bounou 61
MAR – Ghanem Saïss 62
USA – Reggie Cannon 66
MAR – Sofyan Amrabat 69
Officials:
Referee: Ismael Cornejo (SLV)
Assistant Referee 1: Geovany Garcia (SLV)
Assistant Referee 2: Douglas Bermudez (SLV)
4th Official: Jaime Herrera (SLV)
Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com