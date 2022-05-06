USMNT 3 – Morocco 0

The USMNT had no issues with Morocco on Wednesday night in Cincinnati, opening their June schedule with a 3-0 friendly win. Christian Pulisic received a long pass on the run into the Morocco box, finding Brenden Aaronson to open the scoring. Tim Weah doubled the lead with a strong shot in the 26th. Pulisic won a penalty converted by second-half substitute Haji Wright in the 63rd minute. Morocco failed to convert a penalty in the 76th minute. Wright, fellow halftime sub Joe Scally, and Malik Tillman subbing on in the 65th all debuted for the USMNT. USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner kept the clean sheet. The United States plays Uruguay in Kansas City on Sunday before shifting focus to the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Morocco

Date: June 1, 2022

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio

Attendance: 19,512

Kickoff: 7:30pm ET

Weather: 83 degrees; mostly cloudy

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 2 1 3

MAR 0 0 0

USA – Brenden Aaronson (Christian Pulisic) 26th minute

USA – Tim Weah (Reggie Cannon) 32

USA – Haji Wright (Penalty Kick) 64

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 22-Reggie Cannon, 3-Walker Zimmerman (20-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 46), 15-Aaron Long, 5-Antonee Robinson (29-Joe Scally, 46); 4-Tyler Adams (14-Luca de la Torre, 66), 11-Brenden Aaronson (8-Weston McKennie, 72), 6-Yunus Musah; 21-Tim Weah, 9-Jesús Ferreira (19-Haji Wright, 46), 10-Christian Pulisic (capt.) (17-Malik Tillman, 65)

Substitutes not used: 25-Sean Johnson, 2-DeAndre Yedlin, 7-Paul Arriola, 12-Erik Palmer-Brown, 16-Cristian Roldan, 24-George Bello

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

MAR: 1-Yassine Bounou; 2-Achraf Hakimi (20-Sofiane Alakouch, 77), 23-Samy Mmaee (10-Amine Harit, 70), 6-Ghanem Saïss (capt.), 5-Nayef Aguerd, 3-Adam Masina; 8-Adel Taarabt (15-Selim Amallah, 65), 4-Sofyan Amrabat, 7-Azzedine Ounahi (11-Fayçal Fajr, 80); 9-Tarik Tissoudali (21-Soufiane Rahimi, 70), 17-Ayoub El Kaabi (19-Youssef En-Nesyri, 65)

Substitutes not used:12-Munir El Kajoui, 22-Anas Zniti, 13-Ilias Chai, 14-Zakaria Aboukhlal, 16-Aymen Barkok, 18-Soufiane Chakla

Head coach: Vahid Halilhodžić

Stats Summary: USA / MAR

Shots: 11 / 22

Shots on Goal: 10 / 8

Saves: 8 / 7

Corner Kicks: 4 / 2

Fouls: 17 / 13

Offside: 0 / 0

Misconduct Summary:

USA – Aaron Long (Caution) 28th minute

MAR – Achraf Hakimi (Caution) 61

MAR – Yassine Bounou 61

MAR – Ghanem Saïss 62

USA – Reggie Cannon 66

MAR – Sofyan Amrabat 69

Officials:

Referee: Ismael Cornejo (SLV)

Assistant Referee 1: Geovany Garcia (SLV)

Assistant Referee 2: Douglas Bermudez (SLV)

4th Official: Jaime Herrera (SLV)

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com