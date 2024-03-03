Two goals for Zendejas, Vazquez and Tillman score

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico starts in Liga MX, where Alex Zendejas subbed on in the 72nd minute for Club America’s 5-1 win at Atlas. Trailing from the 7th, Club America’s Julian Quinones equalized in the 31st. Atlas saw red seven minutes into first-half stoppage time and Club America’s Henry Martin scored 11 minutes into stoppage time. Zendejas scored in the 76th and 82nd and assisted on Martin’s goal in the 86th minute.

Brandon Vazquez subbed out in the 81st minute of Monterrey’s 3-0 home win over UNAM Pumas. Vazquez scored in the 52nd, Sergio Canales doubled the lead in the 82nd, and Gerardo Arteaga added a goal in the 89th minute.

Ventura Alvarado’s Mazatlan beat Necaxa 2-1 at home in Liga MX. Playing a man up from the 39th, Mazatlan’s Andres Montano scored in the 50th. Necaxa equalized in the 60th, but Gustavo Javier del Prete scored for Mazatlan in the 79th minute. Cade Cowell subbed out in the 76th minute of Chivas’s 3-0 loss at Cruz Azul to goals in the 7th, 27th, and 33rd minutes.

Joe Corona subbed out at halftime of Tijuana’s 1-1 home draw with Leon. Trailing from the 58th, Tijuana’s Christian Rivera converted a penalty ten minutes into stoppage time.

In the Eredivisie, Malik Tillman and Sergino Dest’s PSV drew 2-2 with Feyenoord. Tillman opened the scoring in the 4th with Feyenoord equalizing in the 22nd and going ahead in the 61st. PSV’s Guus Til equalized in the 71st minute. Tillman saw yellow in the 55th minute.

Moving to the Championship, Haji Wright subbed on in the 49th minute of Coventry City’s 2-1 loss at West Brom in the Championship. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 6th and 36th, Wright converted a Coventry penalty in the 73rd minute. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 89th minute of Norwich City’s 1-0 home shutout of Sunderland. Sargent scored in the 81st minute.

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 1-0 win at Bristol City. Perry Ng scored in the 66th minute. Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City beat Middlesbrough 2-0 at home. Bae Jun-ho scored in the 40th and Lewis Baker doubled the lead in the 71st minute. Duane Holmes subbed on in the 68th minute of PNE’s 0-0 home draw with Hull City.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham shutout Brighton 3-0 at home in the Premier League. Harry Wilson put Fulham up in the 21st, Rodrigo Muniz doubled the lead in the 32nd, and Adama Traore scored a minute into stoppage time. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 3-1 at Spurs. Palace took the lead from a 59th minute Eberechi Eze goal. Spurs equalized in the 77th, went ahead in the 80th, and scored again in the 88th minute.

Kevin Paredes subbed out in the 81st minute of Wolfsburg’s -2 home loss to VfB Stuttgart. Stuttgart took the lead in the 14th and Wolfsburg Joachim Maehle equalized in the 50th. Stuttgart retook the lead from the penalty spot in the 54th and extended it in the 77th. Wolfsburg’s Lukas Nmecha scored in the 83rd minute. Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 69th minute of Union Berlin’s 2-0 home loss to Borussia Dortmund to goals in the 41st and 90th minutes.

John Brooks’s Hoffenheim beat Werder Bremen 2-1 at home in the Bundesliga. Maximilian Beier scored for Hoffenheim in the 8th and 44th minutes. Hoffenheim went a man down to a red card to Marius Bulter in the 73rd with Werder scoring two minutes into stoppage time. Jordan Pefok’s Gladbach drew 1-1 at Mainz. Trailing from the 12th, Gladbach’s Nathan Ngoumou equalized in the 55th. Mainz played a man down from the 83rd minute.

Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof beat Jahn Regensburg 3-1 at home in the 3.Liga. Trailing from the 40th, Waldhof’s Kevin Goden equalized in the 57th, Malte Karbstein put Waldhof up in the 57th, and Boyd assisted on Martin Kobylanski’s goal in the 89th minute. Boyd saw yellow in the 42nd minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic lost 2-0 at Hearts in the Premiership. Celtic’s Yang Hyun-Jun saw red in the 16th. Hearts converted a penalty in the 43rd and scored again in the 56th minute.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan beat Lazio 1-0 on the road in Serie A. Playing a man up from the 57th, Noah Okafor scored for AC Milan in the 88th. Lazio daw additional reds four and six minutes into stoppage time. Pulisic saw yellow six minutes into stoppage time. Tim Weah subbed on in the 66th minute of Juventus’s 2-1 loss at Napoli. Trailing from the 42nd, Federico Chiesa equalized for Juve in the 81st. Napoli scored again in the 88th minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 62nd minute of Lecco’s 1-0 loss at Sudtirol in Serie B. Sudtirol scored two minutes into stoppage time. Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia lost 2-1 at Como. Busio subbed out in the 76th minute. Down a goal from the 38th, Venezia’s Joel Pohjanpalo equalized in the 40th. Como scored again in the 90th minute.

Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo lost 4-2 at Brescia. Down a goal from the 1st minute, Palermo’s Matteo Brunori equalized from the penalty spot in the 5th and went ahead from a Federico Di Francesco goal in the 13th. Palermo’s Ivan Marconi saw red in the 23rd. Brescia equalized in the 30th, scored again in the 41st, and Palermo gave up an own-goal a minute into stoppage time.

Luca De la Torre’s Celta Vigo shutout Almeria 1-0 at home in La Liga. Playing a man up from the 65th, Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza scored in the 73rd minute. Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 90th minute of Real Betis’s 2-1 loss at Atletico Madrid. Trailing from an 8th minute own-goal and a goal in the 44th, Real Betis’s William Carvalho scored in the 62nd minute.

Jonathan Gomez’s Mirandes lost 2-1 at Tenerife in the Segunda Division. Trailing 2-0 from a 22nd minute penalty and a goal in the 30th, Mirandes’ Carlos Martin converted a penalty in the 50th.

Folarin Balogun’s Monaco drew 0-0 at home with PSG in Ligue 1. Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 76th minute of Le Havre’s 1-0 loss at Brest to a 34th minute goal.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 1-0 to Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League. Charleroi scored in the 65th minute. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk lost 3-0 at home to Club Brugge to goals in the 26th, 73rd, and an 85th minute penalty. McKenzie saw yellow in the 31st minute. Gabriel Slonina was in goal for KAS Eupen’s 1-0 loss at Anderlecht to a 9th minute goal.

George Bello subbed out at halftime of LASK’s 0-0 draw at Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga.

In the Greek Super League, Caleb Stanko’s Lamia lost 2-0 at home to PAOK to goals in the 71st and two minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Ricardo Pepi (PSV 2 – Feyenoord 2), Taylor Booth (Utrecht 0 – Ajax 2), Matt Turner and Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest 0 – Liverpool 1), Tim Ream (Fulham 3 – Brighton 0), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 2 – Burnley 0), Daryl Dike (West Brom 2 – Coventry City 1), Reggie Cannon (QPR 2 – Leicester City 1), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 2 – Stuttgart 3), Paxten Aaronson and Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 – Heidenheim 1), Lenny Maloney (Heidenheim 1 – Eintracht 2), Joe Scally (Gladbach 1 – Mainz 1), Julian Green (Furth 0 – Karlsruher 4), Andrew Wooten (Preussen Munster 3 – Erzgebirge Aue 2), Yunus Musah (AC Milan 1 – Lazio 0), Weston McKennie (Juventus 1 – Napoli 2), Nicholas Gioacchini (Como 2 – Venezia 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Eibar 2 – Leganes 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 3 – Genk 3), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 0 – RB Salzburg 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – OFI 2), Kenny Saief (Maccabi Haifa 1 – Hapoel Hadera 0)

On Monday, Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United lost 6-0 at home to Arsenal in the Premier League. Arsenal opened the scoring in the 5th, an own-goal doubled their lead in the 13th, and it was 3-0 in the 15th. Arsenal added goals in the 25th, 39th, and 58th minutes.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on CBS: Real Sociedad vs PSG at 3pm. Univision has Bayern Munich vs Lazio at 3pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Universidad Catolica vs Coquimbo Unido at 5pm and Deportes Tolima vs Medelin at 9pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS2: Philadelphia vs. Pachuca at 6pm, Orlando City vs. Tigres at 8pm, and Herediano vs. Robin Hood at 10pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Nacional Asuncion vs Palestino at 7:30pm ET.