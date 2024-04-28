UPDATED: Juventus and AC Milan draw, Paxten Aaronson scores two

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in Serie A, with Tim Weah and Weston McKennie’s Juventus drawing 3-3 at home with Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan. McKennie subbed on for Weah in the 71st. Musha subbed out in the 82nd and Pulisic subbed out in the 83rd. Musah saw yellow a minute into first-half stoppage time.

In Serie B, Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia beat Cremonese 2-1 at home. Busio subbed out in the 88th. Down a goal from the 24th, Christian Gytkjaer equalized for Venezia in the 48th and Byarki Bjarkson scored in the 76th. Busio saw yellow in the 78th minute. Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 66th minute of Lecco’s 4-0 loss at Parma to goals in the 15th, 23rd, 31st, and 88th minutes.

Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo lost 2-1 at home to Reggiana after taking the lead from a 35th minute Matteo Brunori goal. Reggiana equalized in the 52nd and scored again in the 66th minute. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 86th minute of Como’s 1-1 draw at Sampdoria. Trailing from the 66th, Como’s Patrick Cutrone equalized in the 82nd minute.

Paxten Aaronson’s Vitesse beat Fortuna Sittard 3-2 at home in the Eredivisie. Aaronson opened the scoring for Vitesse in the 22nd with Fortuna Sittard equalizing in the 44th and going ahead from a 50th minute penalty. Marco van Ginkel equalized for Vitesse in the 68th and Aaronson scored again in the 76th. Vitesse played a man down from the 81st with a red card to Giovanni van Zwam. Taylor Booth subbed on in the 73rd minute in FC Utrecht’s 2-2 draw at Waalwijk. Down a goal from the 26th, Utrecht’s Can Bozdogan equalized in the 61st. Waalwijk retook the lead in the 66th with Sam Lammers equalizing in the 84th minute.

Kevin Paredes subbed on at halftime of Wolfsburg’s 2-1 win at Freiburg in the Bundesliga. Trailing from a 41st minute own-goal and playing a man up from the 64th, Maximilian Arnold equalized for Wolfsburg in the 82nd and Maxence Lacroix scored in the 90th minute. Joe Scally and Jordan Pefok’s Gladbach drew 0-0 at home with Brenden Aaronson’s Union Berlin. Aaronson subbed out in the 74th and Pefok subbed on in the 88th minute.

Timmy Chandler subbed on in the 88th minute for Eintracht’s 2-1 loss at Bayern Munich. Trailing from the 9th, Eintracht’s Hugo Ekitike equalized in the 23rd. Bayern went ahead for good from a 61st minute penalty. Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 85th minute of SV Waldhof’s 1-1 draw at Verl in the 3.Liga. Martin Kobylanski scored for Waldhof in the 5th. Waldhof played a man down from a 46th minute red card to Samuel Abifade. Verl equalized in the 77th minute.

Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United lost 5-1 at Newcastle United. Anel Ahmedhodzic put Sheffield United up in the 5th. Newcastle equalized in the 26th and went ahead in the 54th. A 61st minute penalty extended the Newcastle lead and an own-goal made it 4-1 in the 65th. Newcastle scored again in the 72nd minute. Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 1-1 at home with Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Rodrigo Muniz put Fulham up in the 52nd and Jeffrey Schlupp equalized for Palace in the 87th minute. Gio Reyna subbed on in the 74th minute of Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 home loss to Manchester City to goals in the 32nd and 71st minutes.

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 4-1 home loss to Middlesbrough in the Championship. Trailing from goals in the 45th, 49th, 56th, and 60th, Cardiff City’s Josh Bowler scored a minute into stoppage time. Haji Wright subbed out in the 86th minute of Coventry City’s 0-0 draw at Blackburn. Coventry’s Liam Kitching saw red in the 62nd minute. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City drew 2-2 at home with Swansea City. Down a goal from the 34th, Gabriel Sara equalized for Norwich in the 34th. Sargent put Norwich up three minutes into stoppage time. Swansea equalized from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat Dundee 2-1 away in the Premiership. James Forrest scored for Celtic in the 30th and 67th with Dundee pulling a goal back in the 74th minute.

Luca de la Torre subbed on in the 54th minute of Celta Vigo’s 3-0 loss at Alaves in La Liga. Alaves scored in the 48th, 54th, and 86th minutes. Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis drew 1-1 at home with Sevilla. Isco put Real Betis up from the penalty spot in the 38th and Sevilla equalized in the 56th. Cardoso saw yellow four minutes into stoppage time. Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 77th minute of Eibar’s 2-1 loss at Albacete in the Segunda Division. Trailing from the 23rd, Eibar’s Jon Bautista equalized in the 43rd. Albacete scored again in the 60th minute.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 5th minute of stoppage time in Le Havre’s 3-3 draw at PSG in Ligue 1. Christopher Operi put Le Havre up in the 19th with PSG equalizing in the 29th. Andre Ayew returned the Le Havre lead in the 38th and Abdoulaye Toure converted a penalty in the 61st. PSG pulled a goal back in the 78th and equalized five minutes into stoppage time. Folarin Balogun subbed out at halftime of Monaco’s 3-2 loss at Lyon. Wissam Ben Yedder put Monaco up in the 1st with Lyon equalizing in the 22nd and going ahead in the 26th. Ben Yedder equalized in the 60th but Lyon went ahead for good in the 84th minute.

Gabriel Slonina was in goal for KAS Eupen’s 2-1 home loss to Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League. Charleroi scored in the 11th and 41st with Eupen’s Bartosz Bialek pulling a goal back in the 86th minute. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk lost 3-0 at Club Brugge to goals in the 38th, 67th, and 71st minutes.

George Bello subbed out in the 83rd minute of LASK’s 5-0 home win over Rapid Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga’s playoff group A. Marin Ljubicic converted a LASK penalty in the 31st, Florian Flecker doubled the lead in the 36th, and Adil Taoui scored in the 38th. Sascha Horvath made it 4-0 LASK in the 56th and Ljubicic scored again in the 60th minute. Sebastian Soto subbed on a minute into stoppage time for Klagenfurt’s 3-2 loss at Hartberg. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 2nd, 16th, and 33rd, Klagenfurt’s Andy Irving scored in the 50th and Jonas Arweiler pulled a goal back in the 71st minute.

Sam Rogers subbed on in the 61st minute of HamKam’s 1-1 draw at Lillestrom in the Eliteserien. Trailing from the 39th and up a man from first-half stoppage time, HamKam’s Niklas Odegard equalized in the 51st minute.

Cade Cowell subbed on in the 82nd minute of Chivas’s 1-0 win at Atlas in Liga MX. Roberto Alvarado scored for Chivas in the 74th. Cowell saw yellow in the 83rd minute. Brandon Vazquez subbed on in the 67th minute of Monterrey’s 5-2 win at Necaxa. German Berterame put Monterrey up in the 50th and Sergio Canales doubled the lead in the 52nd. Necaxa pulled a goal back in the 59th but Canales scored again in the 64th. Playing a man up from the 78th, Arturo Gonzalez scored in the 81st and Vazquez finished off the Monterrey goals in the 86th minute.

The 2024 Liga MX Clausura regular season ended with Alex Zendejas’s Club America in 1st-place, Cowell’s Chivas in 2nd, and Vazquez’s Monterrey in 4th. Ventura Alvarado’s Mazatlan finished 14th and Joe Corona’s Tijuana finished in 16th-place.

Did Not Play: Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 2 – Freiburg 1), John Brooks (Hoffenheim 2 – Bochum 3), Lenny Maloney (Heidenheim 1 – Darmstadt 0), Julian Green (Furth 5 – Wehen Wiesbaden 3), Romain Gall (Rot-Weiss Erfurt 5 – Luckenwalde 2), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest 0 – Manchester City 2), Tim Ream (Fulham 1 – Crystal Palace 1), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 3 – Brighton 0), Reggie Cannon (QPR 4 – Leeds United 0), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 4 – Cardiff City 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Sheffield Wednesday 3), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 1 – Southampton 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 3 – Genk 0), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo 2 – Gent 3), Caleb Stanko (Lamia 1 – Olympiacos 4), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 0 – Aris 1), Alex Zendejas (Club America 2 – Puebla 1), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 1 – Pachuca 1), Joe Corona (Tijuana 1 – Tigres 4)

On Monday, Duane Holmes subbed on in the 80th minute of Preston North End’s 3-0 home loss to Leicester City in the Championship. Leicester scored in the 36th, 52nd, and 67th minutes. Holmes saw yellow a minute into stoppage time. Moving to the Segunda Division, Jonathan Gomez’s Mirandes beat Racing Ferrol 2-0 away. Carlos Martin put Mirandes up from the penalty spot in the 5th and Lautaro de Loon scored in the 48th. Gomez saw yellow in the 77th minute.

In the Israeli Premier League’s playoff group A, Kenny Saief subbed out in the 87th minute of Maccabi Haifa’s 2-0 win at Hapoel Haifa. Dean David scored in the 72nd and 74th minutes. Aron Johansson wasn’t in the squad for Valur’s 1-1 home draw with Fram in Iceland’s topflight. Patrick Pedersen scored for Valur in the 52nd and Fram equalized in the 90th minute.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

King Cup on FS2: Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal at 2pm. Champions League on CBS: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid at 3pm. Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Libertad vs LDU Quito at 8pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS1: Pachuca vs Club America at 9:15pm ET.

Photo by Nicola Campox – Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com