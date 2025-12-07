USMNT Players Abroad: goals for Sargent, Reynolds, Pepi, and Saief, Assists for McKennie and Aaronson

This weekend’s roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in Serie A, where Weston McKennie’s Juventus lost 2- at Napoli. Trailing from the 7th, McKennie assisted on Kenan Yildiz’s equalizer in the 59th. Napoli retook the lead in the 78th minute.

Joe Scally and Gio Reyna’s Gladbach lost 1-0 at Mainz in the Bundesliga. Reyna subbed out in the 69th. An own-goal in the 58th was the difference. Scally saw yellow in the 24th minute. James Sands subbed out in the 74th for St Pauli’s 1-1 draw at Kristoffer Lund’s FC Koln. Lund subbed on in the 88th. Said El Mala opened the scoring for Koln in the 51st and St Pauli’s Ricky-Jade Jones equalized five minutes into stoppage time. Malik Tillman subbed out in the 81st for Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-0 loss at Augsburg to goals in the 6th and 28th minutes.

Julian Green’s Furth drew 2-2 at Nurnberg in the 2.Bundesliga. Down a goal from the 48th, Felix Klaus equalized for Furth in the 54th. Nurnberg retook the lead in the 57th, but Aaron Keller leveled the score for Furth in the 61st minute. John Tolkin subbed out at halftime for Holstein Kiel’s 1-1 draw at Eintracht Braunschweig. Trailing from a penalty in the 25th and playing up a man from the 43rd, Niklas Niehoff equalized for Holstein Kiel six minutes into stoppage time. Holstein Kiel’s Lasse Rosenboom saw red in the 51st. Tolkin saw yellow in the 27th minute.

Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 76th for SV Waldhof’s 2-1 home win over Saarbrucken in the 3. Liga. Kennedy Okpala converted a Waldhof penalty in the 12th and Saarbrucken equalized in the 22nd. Boyd put Waldhof up for good in the 34th minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 65th for Leeds United’s 3-3 home draw with Liverpool in the Premier League. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 48th and 50th, Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a Leeds penalty in the 73rd and Aaronson assisted on Anton Stach’s equalizer in the 75th. Liverpool retook the lead in the 80th, but Ao Tanaka leveled the score for Leeds six minutes into stoppage time. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace won 2-1 at Fulham, going ahead from an Eddie Nketiah goal in the 20th. Fulham equalized in the 38th. Palace retook the lead from a Marc Guehl goal in the 87th minute.

George Campbell’s West Brom lost 3-1 at QPR in the Championship. Trailing 2-0 to goals four minutes into first-half stoppage time and the 59th, Aune Heggebo scored for West Brom in the 76th. QPR added a goal in the 87th minute. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City lost 3-2 at Watford, with Sargent opening the scoring in the 11th. Watford equalized in the 33rd. Norwich retook the lead from an Oscar Schwartau goal in the 45th. Watford leveled the score in the 61st and went ahead in the 78th minute.

Haji Wright subbed on in the 75th for Coventry City’s 3-0 loss at Ipswich Town to goals in the 43rd, 60th, and five minutes into stoppage time. Patrick Agyemang’s Derby County lost 3-1 at home to Leicester City. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 8th, 15th, and 31st, Sondre Langas scored for Derby County in the 63rd minute.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic lost 2-1 at home to Hearts in Scotland’s Premiership. Down 2-0 from goals in the 43rd and 64th, Celtic’s Kieran Tierney scored three minutes into stoppage time.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed out in the 79th for Ceuta’s 1-1 draw at Granada in Spain’s Segunda Division. Trailing from the 19th, Cristian Rodriguez equalized for Ceuta in the 40th minute.

Tim Weah’s Marseille lost 1-0 at Lille in Ligue 1 to a 10th minute goal. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse shutout Strasbourg 1-0 at home. Emersonn scored Toulouse’s goal in the 18th minute.

Jordan Pefok’s CD Tondela lost 2-0 at home to Proto in the Primeira Division. Porto scored in the 48th and 49th minutes.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo beat Anderlecht 4-0 at home in the Jupiler League. Arther Piedfort opened the scoring for Westerlo in the 1st, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh scored in the 34th and converted a penalty in the 44th, and Reynolds finished off the goals in the 57th. Reynolds saw yellow in the 32nd minute.

Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest’s PSV won 2-0 at Heerenveen in the Eredivisie. Joey Veerman scored for PSV in the 22nd and Pepi doubled the lead in the 27th minute.

George Bello’s LASK drew 2-2 at home with Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga. Down 2-0 from goals in the 6th and 25th, Kasper Jorgensen pulled a goal back for LASK in the 32nd. LASK’s Alemao saw red in the 41st and LASK played a man down from the 74th. LASK’s Moses Usor equalized three minutes into stoppage time. Bello saw yellow in the 84th minute. Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK lost 2-1 at Sturm Graz. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 7th and 66th, Christian Lichtenberger scored for Grazer ten minutes into stoppage time.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Panathinaikos drew 2-2 at AEK in the Greek Super League. Trailing from the 37th, Davide Calabria equalized for Panathinaikos in the 43rd and Anastasios Bakasetas converted a penalty in the 74th. Panathinaikos’s Filip Mladenovic saw red eight minutes into stoppage time. AEL converted a penalty a minute later. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 67th for Asteras Tripolis’s 1-1 home draw with Levadiakos. Oluwatobiloba Alagbe scored for Asteras Tripolis in the 7th and Levadiakos equalized in the 76th minute.

Kenny Saief subbed on in the 60th for Maccabi Haifa’s 1-0 win at Kiryat Shoma in the Israeli Premier League. Saief scored eight minutes into stoppage time.

Marco Farfan’s Tigres drew 1-1 at home with Cruz Azul in their Liga MX semifinal series second leg. Tigres advanced on the away goals tiebreaker. Juan Brunetta put Tigres up on the night in the 27th and Cruz Azul equalized from an own-goal five minutes into stoppage time. Ventura Alvarado’s Irapuato lost the Liga de Expansion final 1-0 on the day and 1-0 on aggregate at Tampico Madero to a penalty in the 88th. Alvarado saw yellow in the 78th minute.

Did Not Play: Yunus Musah (Atalanta 1 – Verona 3), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 3 – Union Berlin 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 – RB Leipzig 6), Lenny Maloney (Mainz 0 – Gladbach 1), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 0 – Magdeburg 2), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 0 – Chelsea 0), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 0 -Bournemouth 0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 1 – Crystal Palace 2), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – QPR 3), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough 4 – Hull City 1), Caleb Wiley (Watford 3 – Norwich City 2), Damion Downs (Southampton 3 – Birmingham City 1), Lynden Gooch (Huddersfield Town 2 – Cardiff City 3), Dom Dwyer (Mansfield Town 2 – Accrington Stanley 2, 3-1 pens, FA Cup), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 1 – Hearts 2), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid 0 – Athletic 1), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 0 – Brest 1), Tanner Tessmann (Lyon 0 – Lorient 1), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege 2 – Cercle Brugge 1), Taylor Booth (FC Twente 1 – FC Utrecht 1), Matthew Hoppe (Sonderjyske 2 – FC Copenhagen 0), Aziel Jackson (Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 – Bruk-Bet Termalica 2), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 5 – General Caballero 2, Supercopa final)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on UniMas: Bayern Munich vs Sporting at 12:45pm. CBS Sports has PSV vs Atletico Madrid at 3pm. Barcelona vs Eintracht is on Univision at 3pm ET.

