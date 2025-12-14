USMNT Players Abroad: Toluca wins Liga MX final, draw for AC Milan

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in Liga MX, where Marco Farfan subbed out at halftime for Tigres in their 2-1 loss at Toluca in the second-leg of their Liga MX Apertura final series to draw 2-2 on aggregate. Toluca won 9-8 on penalties. Fernando Gorriaran put Tigres up on the night in the 14th. Toluca leveled the score on the night in the 40th and equalized on aggregate in the 52nd to send the series to extra time. With the 2-2 aggregate scoreline holding, Tigres failed to convert in rounds 1, 10, 11, and 12 of penalties while Toluca didn’t score in rounds 3, 10, and 11.

Weston McKennie’s Juventus won 1-0 at Bologna in Serie A. Juan Cabal scored Juventus’s goal in the 64th. Bologna saw red in the 69th minute. Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 73rd for AC Milan’s 2-2 home draw with Sassuolo. Down a goal from the 13th, Davide Bartesaghi equalized for AC Milan in the 34th and scored again in the 47th. Sassuolo equalized in the 77th minute.

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 66th for Atalanta’s 2-1 home win over Cagliari. Gianluca Scamacca put Atalanta up in the 11th and Cagliari equalized in the 75th. Scamacca scored again in the 81st minute. Gianluca Busio’s Venezia shutout Monza 2-0 at home in Serie B. Kike Perez put Venezia up in the 49th and Andrea Adorante converted a penalty in the 56th minute. Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 76th for Reggiana’s 1-0 win at Mantova. Tobias Reinhart scored for Reggiana in the 53rd. Reggiana’s Charlys Charlys saw red in the 89th minute.

Gio Reyna subbed out in the 57th for Gladbach’s 3-1 home loss to Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Trailing from the 4th, an own-goal leveled the score for Gladbach in the 22nd. Wolfsburg retook the lead in the 30th and added a goal in the 34th minute. Lenny Maloney’s Mainz drew 2-2 at Bayern Munich. Trailing from the 29th, Kacper Potulski equalized for Mainz two minutes into first-half stoppage time and Lee Jae-sung scored in the 67th. Bayern equalized from the penalty spot in the 87th minute.

James Sands’s St Pauli beat Heidenheim 2-1 at home. Martijn Kaars put St Pauli up in the 35th. St Pauli’s Eric Smith saw red a minute into first-half stoppage time. Kaars scored again in the 53rd with Heidenheim pulling a goal back in the 64th. Sands saw yellow in the 25th minute. Kristoffer Lund subbed on in the 74th for FC Koln’s 2-0 home loss to Malik Tillman’s Bayer Leverkusen. Tillman subbed out in the 87th. Bayer Leverkusen’s Martin Terrier scored in the 66th and Robert Andrich added a goal in the 72nd minute.

Julian Green’s Furth drew 3-3 at home with Hertha BSC in the Championship. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 33rd and 36th, Branimir Hrgota scored for Furth in the 42nd and Felix Klaus equalized in the 58th. Hertha retook the lead in the 62nd. Dennis Srbeny equalized for Furth in the 81st minute.

John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel drew 3-3 at Magdeburg, taking the lead from a David Zec penalty in the 43rd. Magdeburg equalized a minute into first-half stoppage time and scored again two minutes later. Zec converted a second Holstein Kiel penalty in the 68th. Magdeburg retook the lead from a penalty in the 84th. Steven Skrzybski equalized for Holstein Kiel two minutes into stoppage time. Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof lost 3-0 at Jahn Regensburg in the 3.Liga to goals in the 44th, 55th, and 69th. Boyd saw yellow in the 82nd minute.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham won 3-2 at Burnley, going ahead from an Emile Smith Rowe goal in the 9th. Burnley equalized in the 21st. Fulham retook the lead from a Calvin Bassey goal in the 31st and Harry Wilson doubled the lead in the 58th. Burnley scored again in the 86th minute.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 3-0 at home to Manchester City. Crystal Palace fell behind in the 41st, with Manchester City doubling their lead in the 69th and converting a penalty in the 89th minute. Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 73rd for Leeds United’s 1-1 draw at Brentford. Down a goal from the 70th, Dominic Calvert-Lewis equalized for Leeds in the 82nd minute.

George Campbell and Daryl Dike’s West Bromwich Albion shutout Sheffield United 2-0 at home in the Championship. Aune Heggebo opened the scoring for West Brom in the 50th and Karlan Grant scored in the 61st minute. Haji Wright subbed out in the 81st for Coventry City’s 1-0 home win over Bristol City. Ephron Mason-Clark scored Coventry’s goal in the 64th minute.

Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 71st for Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 home draw with Wigan Athletic in League One. Murray Wallace put Huddersfield up in the 33rd with Gooch assisting. Wigan equalized in the 52nd. Gooch saw yellow in the 46th minute. Dom Dwyer subbed on in the 56th for Mansfield Town’s 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic lost 3-1 to St Mirren in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park. Down a goal from the 2nd, Reo Hatate equalized for Celtic in the 23rd. St Mirren retook the lead in the 64th and scored again in the 76th minute.

Jonathan Gomez subbed on in the 70th for Albacete’s 3-1 home loss to Malaga in Spain’s Segunda Division. An own-goal put Albacete up in the 37th. Malaga equalized in the 52nd, went ahead in the 59th, and converted a penalty a minute into stoppage time. Konrad De La Fuente subbed out in the 75th for Ceuta’s 1-1 home draw with Las Palmas. Trailing from the 52nd, Ceuta’s Jose Matos equalized in the 89th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse won 3-0 at Paris FC in Ligue 1. Santiago Hidalgo put Toulouse up in the 28th and Yann Gboho scored in the 37th and 69th minutes. Tim Weah’s Marseille beat Folarin Balogun’s Monaco 1-0 at home. Mason Greenwood scored Marseille’s goal in the 82nd minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 1-1 at Genk in the Jupiler League. Griffin Yow put Westerlo up in the 13th and Emin Bayram saw red in the 72nd. Genk equalized four minutes into stoppage time. Reynolds saw yellow two minutes later.

Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest’s PSV beat Heracles 4-3 at home in the Eredivisie. Pepi converted a PSV penalty in the 20th and Ismael Saibari added a penalty in the 32nd. Heracles converted a penalty six minutes into stoppage time and scored again in the 60th. PSV retook the lead from a Joey Veerman goal in the 70th. Heracles equalized in the 73rd, but Guus Til finished off the PSV goals in the 81st minute with Dest assisting.

Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK lost 2-1 at home to LASK in the Austrian Bundesliga. Trailing from the 4th, Pines equalized for Grazer AK in the 17th. LASK scored again in the 25th minute.

Jonathan Amon subbed on in the 60th for Vejle BK’s 1-0 home win over Viborg in the quarterfinals of the Danish Cup. Anders Jacobsen scored for Vejle in the 75th and Viborg saw red in the 85th minute.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Panathinaikos beat Volos 2-1 at home in the Greek Super League. Cyriel Dessers put Panathinaikos up in the 5th and Anastasios Bakasetas converted a penalty in the 22nd. Volos pulled a goal back a minute into first-half stoppage time. Palmer-Brown saw yellow two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 60th for Asteras Tripolis’s 0-0 draw at Kifisia.

Kenny Saief’s Maccabi Haifa won 4-0 at Maccabi Bney Reine in the Israeli Premier League. Guy Melamed opened the scoring for Maccabi Haifa in the 15th, Saief doubled the lead in the 44th, and Ethane Azoulay converted a penalty in the 64th. Melamed scored again in the 69th minute.

Did Not Play: Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma 0 – Lazio 1), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 3 – Gladbach 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Augsburg 0), Joe Scally (Gladbach 1 – Wolfsburg 3), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 3 – Furth 3), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 2 – Everton 0), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 2 – Southampton 1), Damion Downs (Southampton 1 – Norwich City 2), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough 3 – QPR 1), Caleb Wiley (Watford 2 – Wrexham 2), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 1 – St Mirren 3, League Cup final), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid 2 – Valencia 1), Tanner Tessmann (Lyon 1 – Le Havre 0), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege 0 – Oud-Heverlee Leuven 1), Taylor Booth (FC Twente 2 – Go Ahead Eagles 0), George Bello (LASK 2 – Grazer AK 1), Aziel Jackson (Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 – Motor Lublin 1)

On Monday, Jordan Pefok’s CD Tondela lost 3-1 at CD Nacional in Portugal’s Primeira Division. Playing a man up from the 22nd, Emmanuel Maviram opened the scoring for Tondela in the 49th. Nacional equalized in the 68th and went ahead nine minutes into stoppage time. Tondela’s Brayan Medina saw red 13 minutes into stoppage time. Nacional converted a penalty two minutes later. Pefok saw yellow in the 54th minute.

Tyler Adams subbed out in the 5th due to injury for Bournemouth’s 4-4 draw at Manchester United. Down a goal from the 13th, Antione Semenyo equalized for Bournemouth in the 40th. Manchester United retook the lead four minutes into stoppage time. Evanilson equalized for Bournemouth in the 46th and Marcus Tavernier scored in the 52nd. Manchester United equalized in the 77th and went ahead in the 79th. Junior Kroupi leveled the score for Bournemouth in the 84th minute.

Patrick Agyemang subbed out in the 88th for Derby County’s 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship. Agyemang opened the scoring for Derby in the 32nd, Liam Thompson doubled the lead in the 57th, and Agyemang scored again in the 62nd. Agyemang saw yellow in the 56th minute.

Did Not Play: Ethan Horvath (Sheffield Wednesday 0 – Derby County 3)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

No games on the schedule.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Intercontinental Cup on beIN Sport: PSG vs Flamengo at 12pm. Taca de Portugal on beIN Sport: Farense vs Benfica at 3:45pm ET. Copa Brazil final first-leg on Fox Deportes at 4pm. Honduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Olimpia vs Motagua at 8:30pm ET.

Photo by Fabrizio Carabelli – LiveMedia-IPA/ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com