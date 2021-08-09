The USMNT drew 1-1 at home with Canada in their second Concacaf World Cup qualifier of the 2022 cycle. After Christian Pulisic hit the post in the 40th minute and needing to sub out Sergino Dest with an ankle sprain in the 43rd, the US regrouped at halftime. Antonee Robinson found Brenden Aaronson in front of goal in the 55th minute, taking a 1-0 lead. Canada equalized through Cyle Larin in the 62nd minute.

“Obviously, it’s not exactly where we want to be, but we have a lot of games left to play,” USMNT captain Christian Pulisic told FS1. “It’s not time to put our heads down, because we’ve got one more in this window and we’ve got to keep going.”

Next up for the USA is an away date in Honduras on Wednesday, September 8 (10pm ET – Paramount+). The squad was without Zack Steffen due to a positive COVID-19 test, Weston McKennie due to “a violation of team policy,” and Gio Reyna with a hamstring injury. Steffen and Reyna will miss the Honduras game.

In his postgame comments, USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter refered to the injury situation as “not ideal.” US Soccer announced earlier on Sunday that NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson will take Steffen’s place in the roster. Berhalter said that the technical staff is considering options for Reyna’s spot and potentially more if players aren’t available for Honduras.

Elsewhere in Concacaf World Cup qualifying, Panama beat Jamaica 3-0 on the road. Andres Andrade put Panama up in the 14th. Rolando Blackburn (39th) and Cecelio Waterman (82nd) added goals. El Salvador and Honduras finished 0-0 in San Salvador where a power outage delayed the game in the second-half. Mexico won 1-0 at Costa Richa from a first-half stoppage time Orbelin Pineda penalty. Costa Rica hit the post in stoppage time.

Photo by Doug Zimmerman – ISIPhotos.com