Draw for Gladbach, win for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, Juventus wins in Serie A

Joe Scally’s Gladbach drew 4-4 at Augsburg, taking the lead from a 13th minute Kou Itakura goal. Tomas Cvancara made it 2-0 Gladbach in the 27th with Augsburg scoring in th 29th minute. Nathan Ngoumou added to the Gladbach lead in the 37th but Augsburg bulled a goal back in the 41st and equalized from the penalty spot seven minutes into first-half stoppage time. Augsburg went ahead in the 76th with Gladbach’s Cvancara equalizing from a penalty seven minutes into stoppage time.

John Brooks’s Hoffenheim lost 2-1 at home to SC Freiburg. Down 2-0 from a 39th minute own-goal and a goal three minutes into stoppage time, Hoffenheim’s Ozan Kabak scored in the 50th. Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 76th minute of Union Berlin’s 4-1 home win over Mainz in the Bundesliga. Kevin Behrens scored for Union Berlin in the 1st and 9th minutes with Mainz pulling a goal back in the 64th. Behrens made it 3-0 Union Berlin in the 70th and Milos Pantovic finished off the scoring six minutes into stoppage time.

Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 56th minute of Kaiserslautern’s 3-2 home win over Elversberg in the 2.Bundesliga. Kevin Kraus converted a 21st minute Kaiserslautern penalty with Elversberg equalizing in the 47th and going ahead in the 62nd. Ragnar Ache equalized for Kaiserslautern in the 68th and Jean Zimmer scored in the 79th minute. Julian Green’s Furth drew 0-0 at home with St Pauli. In the 3. Liga, Andrew Wooten subbed on in the 72nd minute of Preussen Munster’s 4-0 loss at Arminia Bielefeld. Arminia scored in the 19th, first-half stoppage time, 53rd, and 60th minutes.

Matt Turner’s Nottingham Forest won 2-1 at home over Sheffield United in the Premier League. Taiwo Awoniyi scored for Forest in the 3rd and United’s Gustavo Hamer equalized in the 48th. Forest went ahead from a Chris Wood goal in the 89th minute. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 3-0 at home to Brentford to goals in the 44th, a 66th minute penalty, and two minutes into stoppage time. Ream saw red in the 64th minute.

Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 85th minute of Sunderland’s 2-1 home win over Rotherham United in the Championship. Down a goal from the 20th, Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham scored in the 22nd and 52nd minutes. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 77th minute of Preston North End’s 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday. Preston’s Liam Lindsay scored in the 49th minute.

Haji Wright subbed out in the 79th minute of Coventry City’s 1-1 draw at Swansea City. Matt Godden scored for Coventry in the 39th with Swansea equalizing in the 41st minute. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 80th minute of Norwich City’s 3-1 home win over Millwall. Jonathan Rowe put Norwich up in the 25th, Sargent doubled the lead in the 49th, and Ashley Barnes scored in the 56th. Millwall pulled a goal back a minute into stoppage time.

Tim Weah subbed out at halftime for Weston McKennie in Juventus’s 3-0 win at Udinese in Serie A. Federico Chiesa put Juve up in the 2nd, Dulsan Vlahovic doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 20th, and Adrien Rabiot scored three minutes into stoppage time. Tanner Tessmann and Gianluca Busio Venezia beat Como 3-0 at home in Serie B. Busio subbed out in the 81st minute. Nicholas Pierini scored for Venezia in the 19th and 32nd and Joel Pohjanpalo added a goal in the 54th.

Luca De la Torre subbed out in the 84th minute of Celta Vigo’s 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in La Liga. Down a goal from the 22nd, Oscar Mingueza equalized four minutes into stoppage time. In the Segunda Division, Jonathan Gomez subbed on in the 68th minute for Mirandes in their 3-0 home loss to Sporting Gijon. Mirandes scored in the 27th, 34th, and 38th minutes.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed on in the 84th minute of Le Harve’s 2-1 home loss to Brest in Ligue 1. Trailing from the 52nd, Daler Kuzyayev equalized for Le Harve in the 52nd. Brest scored again in the 56th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 2-1 at Anderlecht in Belgium’s Pro League. Down 2-0 from goals in the 1st and 72nd, Edisson Jordanov scored for Westerlo in the 81st minute. Gabriel Slonina’s KAS Eupen won 3-1 at Kortrijk. Gary Magnee scored for Eupen in the 56th and Amadou Keita doubled the lead in the 60th. Kortrijk pulled a goal back in the 66th and went a man down nine minutes into stoppage time. Jerome Deom scored Eupen’s third goal 11 minutes into stoppage time. Slonina saw yellow nine minutes into stoppage time.

Djordje Mihailovic subbed on in the 74th minute of AZ’s 3-1 win at Waalwijk in the Eredivisie. Down from a 41st minute penalty, AZ’s Vangelis Pavlidis equialized in the 54th and Dani de Wit scored in the 59th. Pavlidis added a third goal in the 79th minute.

George Bello’s LASK drew 1-1 at WSG Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga. Trailing from the 16th, LASK’s Elias Havel equalized in the 70th. In the Allsvenskan, Joe Gyau’s Degerfors lost 2-1 at home to Goteborg. Degerfors took the lead from a 50th minute Gustav Granath goal, but Goteborg equalized in the 65th and went ahead in the 86th.

In the Greek Super League, Caleb Stanko’s Lamia drew 2-2 at Volos. Carlitos converted a 55th minute Lamia penalty and Volos equalized in the 59th. Lamia’s Vykintas Slivka scored in the 61st and Volos equalized a minute into stoppage time. Stanko saw yellow in the 39th. Kenny Saief’s Neftchi drew 1-1 at Sabah in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Trailing from the 43rd, an own-goal leveled the score for Neftchi in the 49th minute. Aron Johansson’s Valur lost 4-0 at home to Vikingur Reykjavik in the Besta deild to goals in the 3rd, 27th, 65th, and 75th minutes.

Jonathan Bornstein subbed out at halftime of CDS Vida’s 3-3 home draw with Motagua in Liga Nacional. A 36th minute Gabriel Tellas penalty put Vida up with Motagua equalizing in the 38th and going ahead in the 40th. Vidas’s Marcelo Canales equalized in the 47th and Hilder Colon scored in the 49th. A 74th minute own-goal leveled the score. Alex Zendejas subbed on in the 61st minute of Club America’s 1-1 home draw with Atlas in Liga MX. Falling behind in the 23rd, Club America’s Brian Rodriguez equalized in the 41st minute.

Did Not Play: Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 2 – Heidenheim 0), Timmy Chandler and Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht 1 – Darmstadt 0), Gio Reyna (Dortmund 1 – Cologne 0), Jordan Pefok (Union Berlin 4 – Mainz 1), Austin Trusty (Sheffield United 1 – Nottingham Forest 2), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 2 – Sheffield United 1), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 1 – Newcastle United 0), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Leeds United 1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 0 – Kilmarnock 1, Scottish League Cup), Sergino Dest (Barcelona 2 – Cadiz 0), Konrad De La Fuente (Eibar 2 – Elche 1), Andrija Novakovich (Venezia 3 – Como 0), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 0 – Charleroi 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 7 – RWDM 1), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 1 – Oud-Heverlee Leuven 1), Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman (PSV 3 – Vitesse Arnhem 1), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 1 – Altach 1), Sam Rogers (Rosenborg 0 – HamKam 3), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 0 – Fortaleza 1)

