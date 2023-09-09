Goals for Brooks and Green in Germany, Novakovich scores for Lecco, Ream for Fulham, Vines for Royal Antwerp, Tillman for PSV

Monday’s soccer news starts in the Bundesliga, where John Brooks’s Hoffenheim beat Wolfsburg 3-1 at home. Trailing from a 36th minute Tiago Tomas goal, Brooks equalized for Hoffenheim two minutes into stoppage time. Maximilian Beier scored for Hoffenheim in the 60th and Robert Skov finished off the goals in the 74th minute.

“We knew from the beginning that we needed a good defensive performance,” Hoffenheim coach Wout Weghorst said. “Our starting lineup was very attacking, with two strikers on the wings. It took us some time to gain a foothold in the game. Nevertheless, I was pleased that several players got their teeth into the game. That speaks to the morale in the team.”

Paxten Aaronson subbed out in the 80th minute of Eintracht’s 1-1 home draw with Cologne. Trailing from a 43rd minute penalty, Eintracht’s Niels Nkounkou equalized in the 87th. Joe Scally subbed out in the 83rd and Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 59th minute of Gladbach’s 2-1 home loss to Bayern Munich. Kou Itakura scored for Gladbach in the 30th with Bayern equalizing in the 58th and going ahead in the 87th.

A league down, Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 70th minute of Kaiserslautern’s 3-1 home win over Nurnberg. Richmond Tachie scored for Kaiserslautern in the 19th, Tymoteusz Puchacz made it 2-0 in the 26th, and Rgnar Ache added a goal in the 30th. Nurnburg scored in the 36th and saw red in the 88th minute. Julian Green’s Furth lost 3-1 at home to Hannover 96. Trailing 2-0 to goals in the 15th and 22nd, Green scored for Furth in the 50th minute. Hannover added a third goal in the 57th.

Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 77th minute of AC Milan’s 2-1 win at AS Roma in Serie A. Olivier Giroud converted a 9th minute penalty and Rafael Leao added a goal in the 48th. Milan played a man down from a 61st minute red card to Fiyako Tomori and Roma scored two minutes into stoppage time. Weston McKennie subbed out in the 84th and Tim Weah subbed on for Juventus in their 2-0 win at Empoli in Serie A. Danilo scored in the 24th and Federico Chiesa added a goal in the 82nd.

Tanner Tessmann subbed out in stoppage time for Gianluca Busio in Venezia’s 0-0 draw at Cittadella in Serie B. Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 84th minute of Lecco’s 4-3 home loss to US Catanzaro. Trailing 2-0 to goals in the 31st and 56th, Novakovich scored in the 64th and Alessandro Caporale equalized for Lecco in the 83rd. US Catanzaro added goals in the 85th and 88th with Umberto Eusepi scoring for Lecco two minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to the Premier League, Matt Turner’s Nottingham Forest shutout Chelsea 1-0 on the road on a 48th minute Anthony Elanga goal. Turner saw yellow eight minutes into stoppage time. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 5-1 at Manchester City. Trailing from the 31st, Ream equalized for Fulham in the 33rd. Manchester City went ahead for good five minutes into first-half stoppage time, adding a goal in the 58th, converting a 70th minute penalty, and scoring again five minutes into stoppage time. Robinson saw yellow in first-half stoppage time.

A league down, Duane Holmes’s Preston North End won 2-0 at Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City with Holmes subbing on at halftime and Gooch subbed on in the 61st. Will Keane converting a 51st minute penalty and scoring again in the 57th with Holmes assisting? Haji Wright’s Coventry City drew 3-3 at home with Watford. Falling behind in the 35th, Milan van Ewijk equalized for Coventry in the 41st. Watford went ahead in the 52nd with an own-goal leveling the score in the 64th. It was Watford taking the lead for the third time in the 79th with Coventry equalizing in the 87th minute.

Luca De la Torre’s Celta Vigo won 3-2 at Almeria in La Liga. Unai Nunez put Celta Vigo up in the 24th and Jorgen Strand Larsen doubled the lead in the 33rd. Almeria scored in the 54th and 68th. Williot Swedberg scored Celta Vigo’s winner in the 87th. Folarin Balogun subbed on in the 74th minute of Monaco’s 3-0 home win over Lens in Ligue 1. Wilfried Singo opened the scoring for Monaco in the 24th, Aleksandr Golovin doubled the lead in the 36th, and Guillermo Maripan made it 3-0 in the 59th. Balogun saw yellow in the 78th minute.

Mark McKenzie subbed out in the 85th minute of KRC Genk’s 1-1 home draw with Anderlecht in Belgium’s Pro League. Down a man from a 15th minute red card to Christopher Baah and a goal when Anderlecht scored in the 71st, Genk’s Tolu Arokodare equalized seven minutes into stoppage time. Sam Vines subbed out in the 29th minute of Royal Antwerp’s 2-2 draw at Union Saint-Gilloise. Down a goal from a 4th minute penalty, Vines equalized for Antwerp in the 23rd. Jurgen Ekkelenkamp scored for Antwerp in the 44th with Union Saint-Gilloise equalizing in the 87th.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 2-1 at Cercle Brugge, falling behind to goals in first-half stoppage time and the 70th. Matija Frigan scored for Westerlo three minutes into stoppage time. Gabriel Slonina’s KAS Eupen lost 1-0 at Mechelen to an 81st minute goal.

Djordje Mihailovic subbed on in the 72nd minute for AZ in their 2-0 win at Vitesse Arnhem in the Eredivisie. Vangelis Pavlidis scored in the 49th and 64th minutes. Sergino Dest, Ricardo Pepi, and Malik Tillman’s PSV won 4-0 at Waalwijk. Dest subbed out in the 84th and Pepi and Tillman subbed on in the 72nd. Joey Veerman opened the scoring in the 44th, Noa Lang made it 2-0 in the 54th, and Luuk de Jong extended the lead in the 64th. Tillman finished off the scoring in the 86th minute.

Joe Gyau’s Degerfors beat Hacken 1-0 at home in the Allsvenskan on a 61st minute Elyas Bouzaiene goal. In the Eliteserien, Sam Rogers’s Lillestrom drew 1-1 at Aalesund. Thomas Olsen scored for Lillestrom in the 12th and Aalesund equalized in the 64th. Aron Johansson subbed out in the 77th minute of Valur’s 4-1 home win over HK Kopavogur in the Urvalsdeild karla. Birkir Heimisson put Valur up in the 13th, Johannsson scored in the 45th, Birkir Saevarsson made it 3-0 in the 52nd, and Patrick Pedersen finished off the Valur goals in the 63rd. HK Kopavogur scored a minute into stoppage time.

In the Greek Super League, Caleb Stanko’s Lamia lost 4-0 at Olympiakos to goals in the 17th and 32nd, a 62nd minute own-goal, and a goal five minutes into stoppage time. Erik Palmer-Brown subbed out in the 73rd minute of Panathinaikos’s 1-0 win at Giannina. Sebastian Palacios scored in the 74th minute.

Kenny Saief’s Neftchi won 1-0 at Sumqayit in the Azerbaijan Premier League on a 74th minute Mudo Valez goal. Saief saw yellow in the 8th minute.

In Liga MX, Alex Zendejas subbed on in the 59th minute of Club America’s 3-2 win at Cruz Azul. Julian Quinones scored for Club America with Cruz Azul equalizing in the 24th. Playing a man up from the 37th, Richard Sanchez scored for Club America five minutes into stoppage time and Brian Rodriguez made it 3-1 eight minutes into first-half stoppage time. Cruz Azul pulled a goal back in the 80th minute. Zendejas saw yellow a minute into stoppage time.

Jonathan Bornstein’s CDS Vida lost 6-2 at Olimpia in the Honduran Primera. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 26th and a minute into first-half stoppage time Jhen Portillo equalized for Vida two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Gabriel Tellas put Vida up in the 53rd. Olimpia equalized in the 58th, adding goals in the 71st, 79th, and 89th minutes.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

No games on the schedule.

Did Not Play: Gio Reyna (Dortmund 2 – Heidenheim 2), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 1 – Hoffenheim 3), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Cologne 1), Andrew Wooten (Preussen Munster 1 – Mannheim 3), Yunus Musah (AC Milan 2 – Roma 1), Austin Trusty (Sheffield United 2 – Everton 2), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 1 – Chelsea 0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 5 – Fulham 1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 3 – Wolverhampton 2), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 2 – Brentford 2), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Huddersfield Town 2), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 1 – Rotherham United 2), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 1 – Rangers 0), Konrad De La Fuente (Eibar 0 – Leganes 1), Jonathan Gomez (Mirandes 1 – Huesca 1), Emmanuel Sabbi (Le Havre 3 – Lorient 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Gent 2), George Bello (LASK 2 – Austria Lustenau 0), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 2 – Austria Vienna 2), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 0 – Goias 0)

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com