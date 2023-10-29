Goal for Zendejas, Brooks’s Hoffenheim wins in the Bundesliga

It’s the USMNT abroad roundup, starting with Alex Zendejas subbing out at halftime of Club America’s 3-0 win at Monterrey in Liga MX. Jonathan Rodriguez scored for Club America in the 2nd and 21st minutes with Zendejas adding a third goal in the 32nd. Zendejas saw yellow in the 30th minute.

Brenden Aaronson’s Union Berlin lost 2-0 at Werder Bremen. An own-goal put Werder up in the 38th and Union Berlin’s Rani Khedira saw red in the 60th. Werder scored again in the 75th minute. John Brooks’s Hoffenheim won 3-2 at VfB Stuttgart, taking the lead from a 4th minute Grischa Promel goal. Wout Weghorst converted a Hoffenheim penalty in the 21st. Stuttgart scored in the 61st but Rober Skov made it 3-1 Hoffenheim in the 66th. Stuttgart pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute.

Gio Reyna subbed out at halftime of Borussia Dortmund’s 3-3 draw at Eintracht. Omar Marmoush converted an Eintracht penalty in the 8th and doubled the lead in the 24th. Dortmund’s Marcel Sabitzer scored a minute into first-half stoppage time and Youssoufa Moukoko equalized in the 54th. Fares Chaibi made it 3-2 Eintracht in the 68th but Julian Brandt equalized for Dortmund in the 82nd minute.

Joe Scally and Jordan Pefok’s Gladbach beat Lenny Maloney’s Heidenheim 2-1 at home. Maloney subbed out in the 85th and Pefok subbed out in the 87th. Alassane Plea scored for Gladbach in the 3rd and Eren Dinkci equalized for Heidenheim in the 37th. An own-goal put Gladbach up for good in the 51st minute.

Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 81st minute of Kaiserslautern’s 3-3 home draw with Hamburg in the 2.Bundesliga. Trailing from the 10th, Boris Tomiak equalized for Kaiserslautern in the 13th. Marlon Ritter gave Kaiserslautern the lead in the 24th and Boyd made it 3-1 in the 54th. Hamburg pulled a goal back in the 65th and equalized in the 73rd minute. Julian Green’s Furth beat Osnabruck 4-0 at home. Green opened the scoring in the 45th and Armindo Sieb made it 2-0 in the 47th. Dickson Abiamba scored Furth’s third goal in the 74th and Tim Lemperle finished off the scoring in the 75th minute.

In the Premier League, Austin Trusty’s Sheffield United lost 5-0 at Arsenal to goals in the 20th, 50th, 58th, an 88th minute penalty, and a goal six minutes into stoppage time. Matt Turner’s Nottingham Forest lost 3-0 at Liverpool to goals in the 31st, 35th, and 77th minutes. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 1-1 at Brighton. Falling behind in the 26th, Fulham’s Joao Palhinha equalized in the 65th minute. Robinson saw yellow in the 73rd.

Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 72nd minute of Stoke City’s 2-0 win at Middlesbrough in the Championship. Michael Rose put Stoke up in the 8th and Mehdi Leris made it 2-0 in the 37th. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 60th minute of PNE’s 1-0 loss at Hull City to a 68th minute goal. Holmes saw yellow in the 55th minute. Reggie Cannon’s QPR lost 2-1 at home to Leicester City. Down a goal from the 30th, Andrew Dozzell equalized for QPR in the 40th. Dozzell saw red in the 59th. Leicester City scored again in the 80th minute.

In the Scottish Premiership, Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic drew 0-0 at Hibernian.

Moving to Serie A, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus won 1-0 at Verona with Weah subbing out at halftime. Andrea Cambiaso scored six minutes into stoppage time. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan drew 2-2 at Napoli. Pulisic subbed out at halftime. Pulisic assisted on Olivier Giroud’s opener in the 22nd with Giroud doubling the Milan lead in the 31st. Napoli pulled a goal back in the 50th, equalized in the 63rd, and played a man down from the 89th. Musah saw yellow in the 78th minute.

Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia beat Pisa 2-1 at home in Serie B. Busio subbed out in the 72nd minute. Trailing from a 6th minute penalty, Venezia’s Nicholas Pierini equalized in the 31st and Dennis Johnsen scored in the 74th. Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 79th minute of Lecco’s 2-1 loss at Palermo. Giovanni Crociata scored for Lecco in the 8th and Alessandro Sersanti doubled the lead in the 41st. Matteo Brunori converted a Palermo penalty six minutes into stoppage time.

Luca De la Torre’s Celta Vigo lost 1-0 at Girona in La Liga. Girona scored a minute into stoppage time. In the Segunda Division, Jonathan Gomez’s Mirandes beat Cartagena 2-1 at home. Carlos Martin converted a Mirandes penalty in the 72nd with Cartagena equalizing in the 80th. Sergio Barcia scored for Mirandes a minute into stoppage time.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 59th minute of Le Havre’s 0-0 draw at Metz in Ligue 1. Folarin Balogun subbed out at halftime of Monaco’s 2-0 loss at Lille to goals in the 32nd and 42nd minutes.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 3-1 at home to Union St-Gilloise in the Pro League. Westerlo’s Erdon Daci scored in the 11th minute. Union St-Gilloise equalized in the 33rd and scored in the 56th and 88th minutes. Gabriel Slonina’s KAS Eupen beat Charleroi 2-0 at home. Jan Kral scored in the 45th and Kevin Mohwald doubled the lead in the 54th minute.

Malik Tillman and Sergino Dest’s PSV beat Ajax 5-2 at home in the Eredivisie. Tillman subbed out at halftime and Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 83rd minute. Down a goal from the 10th, PSV’s Hirving Lozano equalized in the 20th. Ajax retook the lead in the 40th, with PSV’s Luuk de Jong equalized in the 49th and Ismael Saibari scored in the 52nd. Lozano added goals in the 60th and 72nd minutes.

In the Austrian Bundesliga, George Bello’s LASK drew 3-3 at Rapid Vienna. Trailing from the 15th, Marin Ljubicic equalized for LASK in the 22nd and scored again in the 72nd. Rapid Vienna went a man down in the 78th, equalizing from a penalty a minute into stoppage time. LASK’s Husein Balic scored six minutes into stoppage time with Rapid Vienna equalizing seven minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Gyau’s Degerfors drew 1-1 at Varbergs BoIS in the Allsvenskan. Trailing from the 36th, Hugo Bolin equalized for Degerfors a minute into first-half stoppage time.

Kenny Saief subbed on in the 76th minute of Neftchi’s 1-0 home loss to Sabah in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Neftchi’s Yrui Matias saw red three minutes into stoppage time. Sabah scored five minutes into stoppage time.

Johnny Cardoso’s Internacional lost 4-3 to Coritiba at home in Brazil’s Serie A. Internacional’s Vitao saw red in the 9th minute. Coritiba scored in the 28th with Internacional’s Alan Patrick equalizing from the penalty spot in the 43rd. Coritiba retook the lead four minutes into stoppage time and made it 3-1 from the penalty spot in the 70th. Internacional’s Bruno Henrique scored in the 83rd and a 90th minute penalty made it 4-2. Internacional’s Enner Valencia pulled a goal back twelve minutes into stoppage time.

In the Honduran Primera, Jonathan Bornstein subbed out in stoppage time for CDS Vida’s 3-1 home loss to Olimpia. Trailing from the 23rd, Vida’s Brian Visser equalized in the 55th. Olimpia added goals in the 65th and 66th minutes.

Did Not Play: Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 2 – Augsburg 2), Paxten Aaronson and Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Borussia Dortmund 3), Andrew Wooten (Preussen Munster 1 – Jahn Regensburg 2), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 1 – Spurs 2), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 3 – Liverpool 0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 3 – Manchester United 0), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 2 – Burnley 1), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 1 – Sunderland 3), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo 1 – Lecco 2), Konrad De La Fuente (Eibar 5 – Valladolid 1), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 3 – Kortrijk 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 2 – Royal Antwerp 1), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 1 – Club Brugge 2), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 1 – WSG Tirol 0), Caleb Stanko (Lamia 1 – Asteras 0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 5 – Panserraikos 0)

Photo by Hasan Bratic – dpa via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com