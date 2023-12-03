Pulisic scores, goals for USMNT players in the 2.Bundesliga

The USMNT players abroad starts in Serie A, where Weston McKennie’s Juventus won 2-1 at Monza. Adrien Abiot put Juve up in the 12th with Monza equalizing a minute into stoppage time. Federico Gatti scored for Juventus four minutes into stoppage time.

“We played a good first-half and were aggressive with good opportunities to make it 2-0,” Juventus coach Massimilano Allegri said. “In the second half they held the ball more, we risked very little, then Carboni found the goal. Afterwards there was an immediate reaction and the boys did well to find the victory. When you work and there is positivity in the group and in the environment, with a group that always questions itself, you have something that you have to follow through to the end.”

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan won 3-1 at Frosinone. Luka Jovic put Milan up in the 43rd, Pulisic doubled the lead in the 50th, and Fikayo Tomori made it 3-0 in the 74th. Frosinone scored in the 82nd. In Serie B, Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia beat Ascoli 3-1 at home. Christian Gytkjaer scored for Venezia in the 26th and Giorgio Altare doubled the lead in the 30th. Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 78th minute of Lecco’s 1-0 home win over Bari. Nicolo Buso scored for Lecco in the 70th. Novakovich saw yellow in the 22nd minute.

Moving to the Liga MX playoffs, Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 79th minute of Club America’s 2-0 home win over Leon to win that quarterfinal series 4-2 on aggregate. Julian Quinones converted a 61st minute penalty and Henry Martin added a goal in the 89th.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach beat Hoffenheim 2-1 at home in the Bundesliga, taking the lead from a 58th minute Alassane Plea penalty. Hoffenheim’s Wout Weghorst equalized in the 60th, with Nathan Ngoumou scoring for Gladbach in the 80th minute. Kevin Paredes subbed on in the 76th minute for Wolfsburg’s 3-1 loss at VfL Bochum. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 19th and 39th, Wolfsburg’s Mattias Svanberg scored a minute into stoppage time. Bochum added a third goal in the 87th minute.

Paxten Aaronson subbed out at halftime for Eintracht’s 2-1 loss at Augsburg. Eintracht fell behind to goals in the 34th and 58th minutes, giving up an own-goal in the 78th. Lenny Maloney’s Heidenheim subbed out in the 68th minute of Heidenheim’s 2-1 loss at RB Leipzig. Down 2-0 from a 29th minute penalty and a 44th minute goal, Heidenheim’s Benedikt Gimber scored two minutes into first-half stoppage time. In the 2.Bundesliga, Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 63rd minute of Kaiserslautern’s 4-1 loss at Magdeburg. Trailing from the 17th, Boyd equalized for Kaiserslautern in the 25th. Magdeburg added goals in the 51st, 75th, and an 85th minute penalty. Julian Green subbed out in the 68th minute of Furth’s 1-0 win at Eintracht Braunschweig. Green converted a 31st minute penalty.

Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United lost 5-0 at Burnley in the Premier League, falling behind in the 1st and trailing 2-0 in the 29th. Sheffield United’s Oli MacBurnie saw red a minute into stoppage time. Burnley added goals in the 73rd, 75th, and 80th minutes. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 4-3 at Liverpool. An own-goal put Liverpool up in the 20th with Harry Wilson equalized for Fulham in the 24th. Liverpool retook the lead in the 38th with Kenny Tete equalizing three minutes into stoppage time. Bobby De Cordova-Reid put Fulham up in the 80th, but Liverpool equalized in the 87th and scored again in the 88th minute.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace drew 1-1 at West Ham United. Falling behind in the 13th, Crystal Palace’s Odsonne Edouard equalized in the 53rd minute. In the Championship, Duane Holmes’s Preston North End lost 2-0 at home to Reggie Cannon’s Queens Park Rangers. Cannon subbed out in the 65th minute. Paul Smith scored for QPR in the 55th and Chris Willock doubled the lead in the 87th.

Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City lost 2-1 at Plymouth Argyle. Stoke’s Tyrese Campbell scored in the 23rd with Plymouth equalizing in the 43rd and scoring again seven minutes into stoppage time. Haji Wright subbed out in the 74th minute of Coventry City’s 2-1 loss at Ipswich Town. Coventry trailed from goals in the 6th and 41st with Ipswich Town giving up an own-goal six minutes into stoppage time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 3-1 at St Johnstone in the Premiership. Falling behind in the 40th, Celtic’s Callum McGregor equalized in the 67th. Matt O’Riley put Celtic up in the 79th and James Forrest scored three minutes into stoppage time.

In the Segunda Division, Jonathan Gomez’s Mirandes drew 0-0 at home with Racing.

Emmanuel Sabbi’s Le Havre subbed on in the 66th minute of their 2-0 home loss to PSG in Ligue 1. Playing a man down from the 10th minute, PSG scored in the 23rd and 89th. Folarin Balogun subbed on in the 73rd minute of Monaco’s 2-0 home win over Montpellier. Takumi Minamino scored for Monaco in the 9th. Playing a man up from the 69th, Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder added a goal two minutes into stoppage time.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk drew 2-2 at home with Gent. Down a goal from the 12th, Genk’s Yira Sor equalized in the 21st and scored again in the 51st. Gent equalized nine minutes into stoppage time.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 3-1 at home to Anderlecht in Belgium’s Pro League. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 19th, 67th, and 82nd minutes, Westerlo’s Jordan Bos scored in the 90th. Gabriel Slonina’s KAS Eupen drew 1-1 at home with Kortrijk. Victor Paisson scored Eupen’s goal in the 69th and Kortrijk equalized three minutes into stoppage time.

Djordje Mihailovic subbed out in the 88th minute of AZ’s 1-1 draw at Utrecht in the Eredivisie. Vangelis Pavlidis scored for AZ in the 40th minute and Utrecht equalized in the 49th. Sergino Dest started and Malik Tillman subbed on in the 64th minute for PSV’s 2-1 win at Feyenoord. Ismael Saibari scored for PSV in the 65th and Olivier Boscagli doubled the lead in the 68th. Feyenoord scored in the 81st minute.

Did Not Play: Tim Weah (Juventus 2 – Monza 1), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo 1 – US Catanzaro 2), Jordan Pefok (Gladbach 2 – Hoffenheim 1), John Brooks (Hoffenheim 1 – Gladbach 2), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 1 – Bochum 3), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Augsburg 2), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 1), Andrew Wooten (Preussen Munster 0 – Saarbrucken 0), Matt Turner and Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 0 – Everton 1), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 3 – Spurs 3), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 2 – Aston Villa 2), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Leicester City 2), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 2 – Bristol City 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 2 – Standard Liege 0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 1 – Oud-Heverlee Leuven 0), Ricardo Pepi (PSV 2 – Feyenoord 1), George Bello (LASK 0 – Austria Vienna 0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 4 – OFI 0), Kenny Saief (Neftchi 1 – Zira 0), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 2 – Corinthians 1)

Photo by Fabrizio Carabelli – SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com