Win for Borussia Dortmund, goals for Busio and Sabbi 

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 88th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win at SV Darmstadt. Julian Brandt scored for Dortmund in the 24th, Marco Reus doubled the lead in the 77th, and Youssoufa Moukoko made it 3-0 two minutes into stoppage time. Reyna saw yellow in the 90th minute. Joe Scally started and Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 66th minute of Gladbach’s 3-1 home win over VfB Stuttgart. Robin Hack put Gladbach up in the 1st and doubled the lead in the 19th. Stuttgart pulled a goal back in the 55th but Pefok scored for Gladbach a minute into stoppage time.

Lenny Maloney’s Heidenheim drew 1-1 at FC Cologne in the Bundesliga. Trailing from the 29th, Heidenheim’s Adrian Beck equalized in the 55th minute. Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 69th minute of Union Berlin’s 0-0 draw at Freiburg. Aaronson saw yellow in the 50th minute.

Luca de la Torre subbed on in the 80th minute of Celta Vigo’s 1-1 draw at Mallorca in La Liga. Iago Aspas scored for Cleta Vigo in the 10th with Mallorca equalizing in the 43rd minute.

In the Premier League, Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 1-0 at Chelsea to a penalty four minutes into stoppage time. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 61st minute of Norwich City’s 2-1 win at Hull City in the Championship. Jon Rowe scored for Norwich in the 36th and Christian Fassnacht doubled the lead in the 88th. Hull pulled a goal back a minute into stoppage time. Duane Holmes subbed out at halftime of Preston North End’s 2-0 home win over Bristol City. Will Keane scored in the 65th and 77th minutes.

Daryl Dike subbed on in the 78th minute of West Brom’s 4-1 home win over Blackburn. Tom Fellows opened the scoring for West Brom in the 11th, Brandon Thomas-Asante doubled the lead in the 30th, and an own-goal made it 3-0 in the 33rd. Blackburn pulled a goal back in the 60th, but Thomas-Asante socred again for West Brom in the 63rd minute. Reggie Cannon’s QPR lost 2-1 at home to Watford, falling behind to goals in the 60th and 65th minutes. Lyndon Dykes scored for QPR in the 77th minute.

Sergino Dest and Malik Tillman started and Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 76th minute of PSV’s 3-1 home win over Excelsior in the Eredivisie. Tillman subbed out in the 76th. Luuk de Jong scored PSV’s goals in the 13th, 17th, and 69th minutes. Excelsior scored in the 82nd.

Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 79th minute for Yunus Musah in AC Milan’s 3-1 home win over AS Roma in Serie A. Yacine Adi scored for AC Milan in the 11th and Olivier Giroud doubled the lead in the 56th. Roma converted a penalty in the 69th. Theo Hernandez scored Milan’s third goal in the 84th minute.

In Serie B, Andrija Novakovich’s Lecco lost 5-3 at US Catanzaro. Trailing from the 18th, Lecco’s Lorenzo Di Stefano equalized in the 25th and Mats Leentje Lemmens scored in the 29th. Catanzaro equalized in the 48th and went ahead in the 52nd. Novakovich equalized for Lecco in the 55th, but Catanzaro scored in the 65th and 88th minutes. Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 77th minute of Palermo’s 2-0 loss at Cittadella. Down a goal from the 26th, Palermo’s Leo Stulac saw red in the 50th. Cittadella scored again in the 80th minute.

Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia beat Sampdoria 5-3 at home. Joel Pohjanpalo put Venezia up in the 16th with Sampdoria equalizing in the 30th. Pohjanpalo converted a 36th minute penalty with Sampdoria going a man down in the 44th. Pohjanpalo converted a penalty in the 58th. Sampdoria pulled a goal back in the 65th and equalized in the 71st. Busio scored for Venezia in the 74th and Mikael Egill Ellertsson added a goal in the 77th minute.

In Ligue 1, Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 70th minute of Le Havre’s 3-1 home win over Lyon. Le Havre played a man up from the 30th. Gautier Lloris scored for Le Havre in the 18th and Sabbi doubled the lead in the 50th. Lyon scored in the 54th. Christoph Operi made it 3-1 Le Havre in the 62nd with Lyon shown a second red card in the 90th minute.

Caleb Stanko subbed on in the 71st minute of Lamia’s 2-0 home loss to Panserraikos in the Greek Super League. Panserraikos scored in the 14th and 85th. Stanko saw yellow in the 82nd minute.

It was the opening weekend of the 2024 Liga MX Clausura, where Alex Zendejas subbed on in the 68th minute of Club America’s 2-0 win at Tijuana. Salvador Reyes scored in the 89th and four minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: John Brooks (Hoffenheim 0 – Bayern Munich 3), Ulysses Llanez and Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 1 – Mainz 1), Paxten Aaronson and Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – RB Leipzig 0), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis 1 – Granada 0), Tim Ream (Fulham 0 – Chelsea 1), Haji Wright (Coventry City 3 – Leicester City 1), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 1 – Rotherham United 0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – AEK Athens 2), Jesus Corona (Tijuana 0 – Club America 2), Brendon Vazquez (Monterrey 2 – Puebla 0)

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com