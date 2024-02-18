Goal for Brenden Aaronson in Bundesliga, two for Sargent in the Championship

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico starts in the Bundesliga, where b>Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 66th minute of Union Berlin’s 1-0 win at John Brooks’s Hoffenheim. Playing a man down from a red card to Kevin Volland six minutes into first-half stoppage time, Aaronson scored for Union Berlin in the 84th. Kevin Paredes’s Wolfsburg drew 1-1 at home with Borussia Dortmund. Wolfsburg fell behind in the 8th minute with Yannick Gerhardt equalizing in the 63rd.

Joe Scally and Jordan Pefok’s Gladbach lost 2-0 at RB Leipzig. Scally subbed out in the 59th minute. Leipzig scored in the 14th and 57th minute. Pefok saw yellow in the 83rd minute. Lenny Maloney’s Heidenheim lost 2-1 at home to Bayer Leverkusen, falling behind 2-0 to goals two minutes into first-half stoppage time and to an 81st minute goal. Heidenheim’s Tim Kleindienst scored in the 86th minute.

In the 2.Bundesliga, Julian Green’s Furth lost 2-1 at Hannover 96. Armindo Sieb scored for Furth in the 29th. Hannover equalized in the 61st and scored again in the 81st minute. Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof lost 2-0 at home to Saarbrucken in the 3.Liga to goals in the 29th and 45th minutes. Romain Gall subbed on in the 58th minute for Rot-Weiss Erfurt’s 5-0 loss at Zwickau in the Regionalliga Northeast. Zwickau scored in the 34th, first-half stoppage time, 46th, 59th, and 68th minutes.

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 2-1 at home to Aston Villa. Ream subbed out in the 75th minute in the Premier League. Trailing to goals in the 23rd and 56th minutes, Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz scored in the 63rd. Auston Trusty subbed on in the 31st minute of Sheffield United’s 5-0 home loss to Brighton to goals in the 20th, 24th, a 75th minute own-goal, the 78th, and 85th.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 70th minute of Norwich City’s 4-1 home win over Ethan Horvath’s Cardiff City in the Championship. Trailing from a 19th minute goal from Jamilu Collins, Sargent equalized for Norwich in the 39th. Gabriel Sara put Norwich up for good in the 44th, Sargent added a goal in the 54th, and Christian Fassnacht finished off the scoring in the 77th minute. Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 70th minute of Stoke City’s 1-0 home loss to Haji Wright’s Coventry City. Ellis Simms scored in the 51st minute.

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus beat Verona 2-0 at home in Serie A. Weah subbed on in the 82nd minute. Down a goal from the 11th, Dusan Vlahovic converted a 28th minute penalty. Trailing again from the 52nd, Juve’s Adrien Rabiot scored in the 55th minute.

Christian Pulisic subbed on at halftime and Yunus Musah subbed on in the 83rd minute of AC Milan’s 4-2 loss at Monza. Trailing from a 45th minute penalty and a goal six minutes into stoppage time, Milan played a man down from a 52nd minute red card to Luka Jovic. Olivier Giroud scored for AC Milan in the 64th with Pulisic assisting and Pulisic equalized in the 88th. Monza scored in the 90th and five minutes into stoppage time.

Andrija Novakovich’s Lecco lost 3-1 at home to Cosenza in Serie B. Lecco trailed 3-0 from a 4th minute goal, a penalty three minutes into stoppage time, and a goal in the 54th. Cosenza gave up an own-goal in the 61st minute. Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia drew 2-2 at home with Modena. Busio subbed out in the 90th minute. Joel Pohjanpalo converted a Venezia penalty five minutes into first-half stoppage time. Modena equalized in the 61st but Pohjanpalo scored a gain in the 71st. Modena equalized again in the 77th, scoring after failing to convert a penalty. Tessmann saw yellow in the 76th minute.

In La Liga, Luca De la Torre’s Celta Vigo lost 2-1 at home to Barcelona. Down a goal from the 45th, Celta Vigo’s Iago Aspas equalized in the 47th. Barcelona converted a penalty seven minutes into stoppage time. Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis drew 0-0 at home with Alaves. Jonathan Gomez’s Mirandes lost 3-0 at Espanyol in the Segunda Division to goals in the 27th, an 81st minute penalty, and the 71st.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed on at halftime for Le Havre’s 3-0 loss at Lille in Ligue 1 to goals in the 14th, 44th, and 49th minutes. Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 71st minute of Monaco’s 2-1 home loss to Toulouse. TRailing from the 41st, Monaco’s Maghnes Aklioche equalized in the 48th minute. Toulouse scored again in the 70th.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo beat Standard Liege 2-1 at home in the Belgian Pro League. Nicolas Madsen put Westerlo up from the penalty spot in the 36th with Standard equalizing in the 45th. Griffin Yow scored for Westerlo in the 62nd. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk beat RWDM 3-1 at home after falling behind in the 2nd minute. Tolu Arokodare equalized for Genk in the 21st, Luca Oyen scored in the 35th, and Andi Zeqiri finished off the scoring two minutes into stoppage time. Gabriel Slonina was in goal for KAS Eupen’s 2-0 home loss to Gent to goals in the 13th and 60th minutes.

Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, and Sergino Dest’s PSV beat Heracles 2-0 at home in the Eredivisie. Tillman and Dest subbed out in the 60th. Up a man from the 13th, Luuk de Jong scored for PSV in the 18th and Olivier Boscagli doubled the lead in the 56th. Taylor Booth subbed out in the 22nd minute of Utrecht’s 1-0 win at Twente. Jens Toornstra scored in the 29th minute.

The Austrian Bundesliga returned from winter break with George Bello’s LASK drawing 0-0 at Hartberg. LASK played a man up from the 68th. In the Greek Super League, Caleb Stanko’s Lamia drew 2-2 at Panathinaikos. Playing a man down from the 39th, Carlitos scored for Lamia a minute into stoppage time. Bernard equalized for Panathinaikos three minutes into stoppage time and Alexander Jeremejeff put them up in the 59th. Lamia’s Sotiris Tsiloulis equalized in the 68th minute.

Kenny Saief’s Maccabi Haifa drew 1-1 at home with Hapoel Haifa in the Israeli Premier League. Gadi Kinda scored for Maccabi Haifa in the 15th with Hapoel Haifa equalizing in the 58th minute.

Finishing in Liga MX, Alex Zendejas’s Club America lost 2-1 at Pachuca. Trailing from the 56th, Julian Quinones equalized for Club America in the 6th. Pachuca scored again in the 76th minute. Brandon Vazquez subbed on in the 80th minute of Monterrey’s 0-0 home draw with Toluca.

Did Not Play: Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 1 – Borussia Dortmund 1), Paxten Aaronson and Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Freiburg 3), Andrew Wooten (Preussen Munster 3 – Lubeck 0), Matt Turner and Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest 2 – West Ham 0), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 2 – Newcastle 2), Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Southampton 2), Duane Holmes (PNE 2 – Blackburn 2), Reggie Cannon (QPR 1 – Bristol City 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 1 – Kilmarnock 1), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo 3 – Como 0), Nicholas Gioacchini (Como 0 – Palermo 3), Konrad De La Fuente (Eibar 0 – Elche 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Cercle Brugge 1), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 0 – Mechelen 1), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 0 – Lustenau 0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – Lamia 2), Cade Cowell (Chivas 2 – Mazatlan 2), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 2 – Chivas 2), Joe Corona (Tijuana 3 – San Luis 3)

