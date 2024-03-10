Win for AC Milan, Dest scores for PSV

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Liga MX starts in Serie A, where Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan shutout Empoli 1-0 at home. Pulisic scored in the 40th minute. Musah subbed on in the 62nd and Pulisic subbed out in the 63rd. Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus drew 2-2 at home with Atalanta. Weah subbed on in the 83rd. Down a goal from the 35th, Andrea Cambiaso equalized for Juve in the 66th and Arkadiusz Milik scored in the 70th. Atalanta equalized in the 75th.

Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia beat Bari 3-1 at home in Serie B. Busio subbed out in the 88th. Christian Gytkjaer scored for Venezia in the 3rd and Girogio Altare made it 2-0 in the 15th. Bari pulled a goal back in the 37th but Joel Pohjanpalo finished off the Venezia goals in the 90th. Tessmann saw yellow five minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Andrija Novakovich’s Lecco lost 1-0 at home to Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo. Novakovich subbed out in the 79th. Ionut Nedelcearu scored for Palermo in the 36th. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on at halftime of Como’s 2-1 loss at Cremonense. Como’s Gabriel Strefezza saw red in the 14th and Cremonese converted a penalty in the 45th. Lucas Da Cunha equalized for Como in the 67th but Cremonese retook the lead in the 88th minute.

Moving to the Eredivisie, Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV won 1-0 at Go Ahead Eagles. Tillman subbed out in the 66th and Pepi subbed on in the 84th. Dest scored in the 10th and PSV’s Armando Obispo saw red in the 88th minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 72nd minute of Union Berlin’s 2-0 loss at VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Stuttgart scored in the 19th and 65th minutes with Union Berlin’s Andras Schafer seeing red in the 69th minute. Joe Scally and Jordan Pefok’s Gladbach drew 3-3 at home with COlogne. Gladbach fell behind in the 7th with Franck Honorat equalizing in the 32nd. Cologne retook the lead in the 64th with Robin Hack equalizing for Gladbach in the 71st and scoring again in the 73rd. Cologne equalized in the 79th. Pefok saw yellow in the 31st minute.

Kevin Paredes’s Wolfsburg lost 2-0 at Bayer Leverkusen. Wolfsburg’s Moritz Jenz saw red in the 28th and Bayer scored in the 37th and 86th minutes. Timmy Chandler’s Eintracht beat John Brooks’s Hoffenheim 3-1 at home. Chandler subbed on in the 86th minute. Brooks put Hoffenheim up in the 6th and saw red in the 22nd minute. Eintracht’s Robin Koch equalized in the 32nd, Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe put them ahead in the 50th, and Mario Gotze scored in the 64th. Hoffenheim’s Ozan Kabak scored in the 78th minute.

Julian Green’s Furth lost 4-1 at home to Elversberg in the 2.Bundesliga. Down a goal from the 25th, Furth’s Robert Wagner saw red in the 49th. Dennis Srbeny equalized for Furth in the 61st. Elversberg scored in the 72nd, 82nd, and 87th minutes.

Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof drew 2-2 at Viktoria Cologne. Trailing from the 41st, Waldhof’s Samuel Abifade equalized in the 64th and Boyd scored in the 71st. Viktoria Cologne equalized in the 78th.

Romain Gall subbed on in the 76th minute of Rot-Weiss Erfurt’s 2-2 home win over Eilenburg in the Regionalliga Northeast. Michael Seaton scored for Efurt in the 7th with Eilenburg equalizing in the 39th and scoring in the 42nd. Gall equalized for Efurt four minutes into stoppage time.

Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United drew 2-2 at Bournemouth in the Premier League. Gustavo Hamer put Sheffield United up in the 27th and Jack Robinson doubled the lead in the 64th. Bournemouth scored in the 74th and equalized a minute into stoppage time. Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 2-1 at Wolverhampton. Fulham fell behind in the 52nd and gave up a 67th minute own-goal. Alex Iwobi scored for Fulham eight minutes into stoppage time.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace drew 1-1 at home with Luton Town. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored for Palace in the 11th with Luton equalizing six minutes into stoppage time. In the Championship, Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 2-1 home win over Ipswich Town. Down a goal from the 79th, Cardiff’s Ryan white equalized five minutes into stoppage time and Callum O’Dowda scored ten minutes into stoppage time.

Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City won 2-1 at Preston North End. Stoke went ahead from an own-goal in the 64th with Preston equalizing in the 68th. Stoke’s Luke McNally scored in the 87th minute. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 52nd minute of Norwich City’s 5-0 home win over Rotherham United. Gabriel Sara scored for Norwich in the 13th, Jacob Sorensen doubled the lead in the 21st, and Borja Sainz made it 3-0 in the 32nd. Sargent scored a minute into first-half stoppage time and Sara added a fifth Norwich goal in the 47th.

Haji Wright’s Coventry City won 2-1 at Watford. Trailing from the 20th, Wright equalized from the penalty spot in the 40th and scored again in the 72nd. Wright saw yellow in the 88th minute.

Luca De la Torre’s Celta Vigo lost 4-0 at Real Madrid in La Liga. Celta Vigo fell behind in the 21st and gave up own-goals in the 79th and 88th. Real Madrid scored again four minutes into stoppage time. De la Torre saw yellow in the 25th minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 78th minute of Real Betis’s 3-2 home loss to Villarreal. Guido Rodriguez scored for Real Betis in the 30th with Villarreal equalizing in the 40th. Willian Jose returned the Real Betis lead two minutes into first-half stoppage time, but an own-goal leveled the score in the 48th. Villarreal went ahead in the 67th. Both teams saw red in the 70th with Ezequiel Avila exiting for Real Betis. Cardoso saw yellow a minute into stoppage time.

Jonathan Gomez’s Mirandes beat Eldense 3-1 at home in the Segunda Division. Carlos Martin scored for Mirandes in the 25th and 59th with Eldense scoring in the 71st. Gabri Martinez finished off the Mirandes goals seven minutes into stoppage time. Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 83rd minute of Eibar’s 1-0 home loss to Burgos. Eibar gave up an own-goal in the 82nd minute.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed on in the 65th minute of Le Havre’s 1-0 home win over Toulouse in Ligue 1. Christopher Operi scored in the 60th minute. Folarin Balogun’s Monaco won 1-0 at Strasbourg. Eliesse Ben Seghir scored in the 72nd minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 3-1 at Mechelen in Belgium’s Pro League. Trailing 3-0 to goals in the 11th, 37th, and 73rd, Westerlo’s Jordan Bos scored in the 90th minute. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk beat Standard Liege 1-0 at home. Anouar Ait El Hadj scored in the 51st minute. Gabriel Slonina was in goal for KAS Eupen’s 1-0 home win over STVV. Renaud Emond scored in the 10th minute.

George Bello subbed on in the 29th minute of LASK’s 1-0 home loss to RB Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga. RB Salzburg scored in the 1st minute.

Caleb Stanko subbed out in the 78th minute of Lamia’s 4-0 home loss to AEK Athens in the Greek Super League playoff group A. AEK Athens scored two minutes into first-half stoppage time, the 68th and 88th, and three minutes into stoppage time. Stanko saw yellow in the 13th minute.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 74th minute of Maccabi Haifa’s 2-1 loss at Maccabi Bnei Reineh in the Israeli Premier League. Anan Khalaili converted a Maccabi Haifa penalty in the 16th, but Maccabi Bnei Reineh equalized in the 65th and scored in the 69th. Saief saw yellow in the 22nd minute.

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 84th minute of Club America’s 2-0 home win over Tigres in Liga MX. Javairo Dilrosun opened the scoring in the 28th and Zendejas doubled the lead in the 69th. Cade Cowell subbed out in the 74th minute of Chivas’s 2-1 home loss to Leon. Chivas fell behind to a 33rd minute penalty and an 85th minute goal. Roberto Alvarado converted a Chivas penalty five minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Corona subbed out at halftime of Tijuana’s 3-3 draw at UNAM Pumas. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 5th and 15th and playing a man up from the 26th, Christian Rivera converted a Tijuana penalty in the 29th. UNAM Pumas scored again in the 49th, but Rivera converted penalties in the 53rd and 76th minutes.

Brandon Vazquez’s Monterrey beat Ventura Alvarado’s Mazatlan 2-1 at home. Vazquez subbed out at halftime. Gerardo Arteaga put Monterrey up in the 18th and German Berterame doubled the lead in the 38th. Luis Amarilla scored for Mazatlan in the 59th minute.

Did Not Play: Taylor Booth (Utrecht 1 – Almere City 1), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 0 – Bayer Leverkusen 2), Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht 3 – Hoffenheim 1), Lenny Maloney (Heidenheim 0 – Augsburg 1), Andrew Wooten (Preussen Munster 1 – Hallescher 0), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 2 – Sheffield United 2), Matt Turner and Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest 0 – Brighton 1), Tim Ream (Fulham 1 – Wolverhampton 2), Daryl Dike (West Brom 4 – Huddersfield Town 1), Duane Holmes (PNE 1 – Stoke City 2), Reggie Cannon (QPR 0 – Middlesbrough 2), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 4 – Livingston 2, Scottish Cup), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 3 – Oud-Heverlee Leuven 1), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 1 – Rapid Vienna 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 3 – Olympiacos 1, playoff group A)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on Univision: Barcelona vs Napoli at 4pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS1: Columbus vs Houston at 6pm, Pachuca vs Philadelphia at 8pm, and Tigres vs Orlando City at 10:30pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Palestino vs Nacional Asuncion at 8:30pm. Peru’s Primera Division on GolTV: Universitario vs Cusco at 9:30pm ET.

Credit: Fabrizio Carabelli – IPA via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com