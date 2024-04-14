Draws for Juventus and AC Milan, two goals for Tessmann

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in Serie A, where Weston McKennie’s Juventus drew 0-0 at Torino. Yunus Musah subbed out in the 55th and Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 65th for AC Milan’s 3-3 draw at Sassuolo. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 4th and 10th, Musah assisted on Rafael Leao’s goal in the 20th. Down 3-1 from the 53rd, Luka Jovic scored for AC Milan in the 59th and Noah Okafor equalized in the 84th minute.

Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia beat Brescia 2-0 at home in Serie B, with Busio subbing out in the 86th. Tessman scored in the 20th and 90th minutes. Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 81st minute of Lecco’s 1-0 home win over Reggiana. Artur Ionita scored the Lecco goal in the 60th minute.

Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 78th minute of Palermo’s 1-1 draw at Cosenza. Alessio Buttaro scored for Palermo in the 44th and Cosenza equalized from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 77th minute of Como’s 2-1 home win over Bari. Alessandro Gabrielloni scored for Como in the 38th and Lucas Da Cunha doubled the lead in the 60th. Bari scored in the 90th minute.

Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United lost 2-0 at Brentford in the Premier League. An own-goal opened the scoring in the 63rd and Brentford doubled their lead three minutes into stoppage time. Antonee Robinson’s Fulham won 2-0 at West Ham. Andreas Pereira scored in the 9th and 72nd minutes.

Gio Reyna subbed out in the 71st minute of Nottingham Forest’s 2-2 home draw with Wolverhampton. Down a goal from the 40th, Reyna assisted on Morgan Gibbs-White’s goal a minute into stoppage time. Danilo put Forest up in the 57th with Wolverhampton equalized in the 62nd minute.

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 3-1 loss at Millwall in the Championship. Trailing from the 9th, Cardiff’s Yakou Meite equalized in the 24th. Millwall went ahead again four minutes into first-half stoppage time and extended the lead three minutes into stoppage time. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 81st minute of PNE’s 1-0 home loss to Josh Sargent’s Norwich City. Sargent subbed out two minutes into stoppage time. Gabriel Sara scored for Norwich in the 86th minute.

Haji Wright’s Coventry City lost 3-0 at Birmingham City, going behind to a 12th minute own-goal. Birmingham City added goals in the 41st and 59th minutes. Reggie Cannon subbed on at halftime of QPR’s 3-0 loss at Hull City. QPR fell behind in the 8th with Hull adding goals in the 27th and 52nd minutes.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat St Mirren 3-0 at home in the Premiership. Reo Hatate opened the scoring in the 52nd, Kyogo Furuhashi doubled the lead in the 60th, and Adam Idah finished off the goals in the 86th.

Brenden Aaronson’s Union Berlin lost 2-0 at Augsburg in the Bundesliga. Augsburg went ahead in the 47th and scored again in the 81st minute. John Brooks subbed on in the 60th minute of Hoffenheim’s 4-1 loss at Mainz. Hoffenheim’s Pavel Kaderabek scored in the 19th with Mainz equalizing in the 47th and added goals in the 51st, 63rd, and 88th minutes.

Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 74th and subbed out in the 85th of Gladbach’s 2-1 home loss to Borussia Dortmund. Trailing from the 22nd and a 28th minute penalty, Gladbach’s Maximilian Wober scored in the 36th. Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi saw red in the 55th minute. Lenny Maloney’s Heidenheim drew 1-1 at VfL Bochum. An own-goal put Heidenheim up in the 81st and Bochum equalized in the 90th minute.

Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 81st minute of SV Waldhof’s 1-1 draw at Duisburg in the 3.Liga. Trailing from the 32nd, Fridolin Wagner equalized for Waldhof in the 69th minute. In the Regionalliga Northeast Romain Gall subbed on in the 65th minute of Rot-Weiss Erfurt’s 1-0 home loss to Lok Leipzig. Erfurt fell behind a minute into stoppage time.

In La Liga, Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis beat Celta Vigo 2-1 at home. Juan Miranda scored for Real Betis in the 53rd and Nabil Fekir doubled the lead in the 83rd. Celta Vigo’s Jorgen Strand Larsen pulled a goal back a minute into stoppage time. Jonathan Gomez subbed out in the 89th minute of Mirandes’ 1-1 draw at Oviedo in the Segunda Division. Trailing from the 43rd, Gabri Martinez equalized for Mirandes in the 86th minute.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 88th minute of Le Havre’s 1-0 home loss to Nantes in Ligue 1. Sabbi saw yellow in the 16th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk drew 1-1 at home with Cercle Brugge in Belgium’s Pro League. Tolu Arokodare scored for Genk in the 18th. Playing a man down from the 74th, Cercle Brugge equalized in the 78th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 3-2 at Mechelen. Josimar Alcocer scored for Westerlo in the 27th and Romeo Vermant doubled the lead in the 29th. Vermant saw red four minutes into stoppage time. Mechelen scored in the 56th and 66th, going ahead for good from an own-goal three minutes into stoppage time. Gabriel Slonina was in goal for KAS Eupen’s 3-1 loss at RWDM. Eupen’s Gary Magnee converted a 25th minute penalty. RWDM equalized in the 42nd and added goals in the 55th and 83rd minutes.

Malik Tillman and Sergino Dest’s PSV beat Paxten Aaronson’s Vitesse 6-0 at home in the Eredivisie. Tillman subbed out in the 62nd minute. Luuk de Jong scored in the 28th, Tillman doubled the lead in the 30th, and Andrew Ramalho Silva added a goal in the 37th. Johan Bakayoko made it 4-0 PSV in the 53rd, de Jong scored again in the 67th, and Hirving Lozano finished off the goals two minutes into stoppage time.

George Bello’s LASK beat RB Salzburg 3-1 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga playoff group A. Marin Ljubicic converted a LASK penalty in the 18th, doubled the lead in the 26th, and scored again in the 73rd. RB Salzburg pulled a goal back in the 84th minute.

Aron Johansson’s Valur drew 0-0 at Fylkir in Iceland.

Caleb Stanko subbed on in the 71st minute of Lamia’s 3-1 loss at Panathinaikos in the Greek Super League playoff group A. Lamia’s Vykintas Slivka scored in the 14th. Adam Cerin equalized for Panathinaikos in the 18th and Bernard scored in the 60th and 87th minutes.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 64th minute of Maccabi Haifa’s 1-0 home win over Bnei Sakhnin in the Israeli Premier League playoff group A. Dean David scored in the 1st minute.

Moving to Liga MX, Alex Zendejas’s Club America beat Toluca 5-1 at home. Diego Contreras scored for Club America in the 9th with Toluca equalizing in the 14th. Henry Martin put Club America up for good in the 15th and Contreras scored again in the 24th. Club America’s Julian Quinones scored in the 73rd and 82nd minutes. Cade Cowell’s Chivas lost 1-0 at Pachuca from a 42nd minute own-goal.

Brandon Vazquez subbed out in the 70th minute of Monterrey’s 3-3 home draw with Tigres. Falling behind in the 1st minute, Luis Romo equalized for Monterrey in the 8th. Tigres added goals two minutes into first-half stoppage time and scored again in the 46th. Gerardo Arteaga pulled a goal back for Monterrey in the 61st and German Berterame equalized ten minutes into stoppage time. Tigres saw red twelve minutes into stoppage time. Vazquez saw yellow in the 41st minute.

Alan Sonora subbed on in the 83rd minute of Hurucan’s 4-0 home win over Atletico Tucuman in Argentina’s Primera. Lucas Carrizo scored for Hurucan in the 4th with Ignacio Pussetto added a goal in the 21st and converted a penalty in the 43rd. Carrizo scored again in the 69th minute.

Did Not Play: Tim Weah (Juventus 0 – Torino 0), Ulysses Llanez and Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 0 – RB Leipzig 3), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 – VfB Stuttgart 3), Joe Scally (Gladbach 1 – Borussia Dortmund 2), Julian Green (Furth 2 – Kaiserslautern 1), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 2 – Manchester United 2), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest 2 – Wolverhampton 2), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 1 – Liverpool 0), Tim Ream (Fulham 2 – West Ham 0), Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Sunderland 1), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 1 – Sheffield Wednesday 1), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 1 – Real Betis 2), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 3 – Royal Antwerp 0), Ricardo Pepi (PSV 6 – Vitesse 0), Taylor Booth (Utrecht 2 – Go Ahead Eagles 1), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 1 – Rapid Vienna 1), Sam Rogers (HamKam 0 – Rosenborg 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 3 – Lamia 1), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 2 – Queretaro 0)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on CBS: Barcelona vs PSG at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Famalicao vs Sporting at 3:15pm ET.

Photo by Luca Diliberto – IPA via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com