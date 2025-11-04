USMNT Players Abroad: Balogun scores at Bodo/Glimt, goal for Pepi, Juventus draws

Tuesday’s roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in the Champions League, where Folarin Balogun’s Monaco won 1-0 at Bodo/Glimt. Balogun scored the game’s only goal in the 43rd and Bodo/Glimt saw red in the 82nd minute. Weston McKennie’s Juventus drew 1-1 at home with Sporting. Trailing from the 12th, Dusan Vlahovic equalized for Juventus in the 34th minute. Sergino Dest and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV drew 1-1 at Olympiacos. Pepi subbed on in the 58th. Trailing from the 17th, Pepi leveled the score three minutes into stoppage time.

Haji Wright’s Coventry City came back to beat Sheffield United 3-1 after falling behind in the 25th. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto equalized for Coventry in the 49th, Bobby Thomas put them up in the 60th, and Brandon Thomas-Asante scored five minutes into stoppage time. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough drew 1-1 at Leicester City. Middlesbrough trailed from a penalty four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Alfi Jones saw red for Boro in the 90th and Luke Ayling equalized six minutes into stoppage time.

Patrick Agyemang subbed out in the 68th for Derby County’s 2-1 home win over Hull City. Carlton Morris put Derby County up in the 27th and Hull equalized in the 50th. Lars Jorgen Salvesen returned the Derby lead in the 83rd minute. In the EFL Trophy group stage, Dom Dwyer subbed out in the 79th for Mansfield Town’s 3-1 loss at Huddersfield Town. Down 2-0 from goals in the 3rd and 34th, Dwyer scored for Mansfield Town in the 46th. Huddersfield added a goal in the 84th minute.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 – Napoli 0), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid 3 – Union St-Gilloise 1), Daryl Dike and George Campbell (West Brom 0 – Charlton 1), Caleb Wiley (Watford 1 – Ipswich Town 1)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

FIFA U-17 World Cup on FS2: Panama vs Ireland at 7:30am and USA vs Burkina Faso at 10:15am. Fox Soccer Plus has Austria vs Saudi Arabia at 8:30am and France vs Chile at 10:45am. Champions League on UniMas: Qarabag vs Chelsea at 12:45pm and Club Brugge vs Barcelona at 3pm. CBS Sports has Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen at 3pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

FIFA U-17 World Cup on FS2: Portugal vs Morocco at 7:30am and Fiji vs Belgium at 9:45am. Fox Soccer Plus has Bolivia vs Italy at 7:30am. UAE vs Croatia is on Fox Soccer Plus at 10:15am. Europa League on TUDN: Dinamo Zagreb vs Celta Vigo at 12:45pm. CBS Sports has Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest at 12:45pm and Rangers vs AS Roma at 3pm. Real Betis vs Lyon is on UniMas at 3pm ET.

