USMNT Players Abroad: Adams scores in the Premier League, Juventus wins in Serie A

The USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Premier League, where Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace shutout Brentford 3-0 at home. Jean Philippe Mateta put Palace up in the 30th, and an own-goal doubled the lead in the 51st minute. Tyler Adams subbed out in the 80th minute for Bournemouth’s 3-1 loss at Manchester City. Trailing from the 17th, Adams equalized for Bournemouth in the 25th. Manchester City retook the lead in the 33rd and scored again in the 60th minute. Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United lost 3-0 at Brighton to goals in the 11th, 64th, and 70th minutes.

Haji Wright subbed out in the 67th for Coventry City’s 3-2 loss at Wrexham in the Championship. Ephron Mason-Clark put Coventry up in the 22nd. Wrexham equalized in the 60th, went ahead in the 69th, and scored again in the 83rd. Coventry’s Tatsuhiro Sakamoto scored in the 88th minute. Daryl Dike’s West Brom drew 0-0 at home with Ethan Horvath’s Sheffield Wednesday. Dike subbed on two minutes into stoppage time.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City lost 2-0 at home to Hull City to goals in the 49th and 87th minutes. Aidan Morris subbed out in the 70th for Middlesbrough’s 3-0 loss at Watford to goals in the 15th, 32nd, and 49th minutes. Damion Downs subbed on in the 72nd for Southampton’s 2-0 home loss to Preston North End. Southampton fell behind in the 38th and Preston scored again four minutes into stoppage time.

Patrick Agyemang subbed out in the 80th for Derby County’s 3-1 win at Sheffield United. Carlton Morris opened the scoring for Derby County in the 24th, doubled the lead in the 46th, and converted a penalty in the 63rd. Sheffield United scored in the 73rd minute. Lynden Gooch subbed out at halftime for Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 loss at Bolton in the FA Cup first round. Trailing from the 41st, Bojan Radulovic equalized for Huddersfield in the 63rd. Bolton scored again in the 69th minute.

James Sands’s St Pauli lost 4-0 at home to Joe Scally and Gio Reyna’s Gladbach in the Bundesliga. Sands subbed out in the 55th and Scally followed in the 78th. Reyn subbed on in the 78th. Gladbach took the lead from a Haris Tabakovic goal in the 15th, scoring again in the 40th. Shuto Machino made it 3-0 Gladbach in the 75th and Oscar Fraulo finished off the goals in the 80th minute.

Lenny Maloney’s Mainz drew 1-1 at home with Werder Bremen. Silvan Widmer scored for Mainz in the 36th and Werder Bremen equalized in the 86th minute. Kristoffer Lund’s FC Koln beat Hamburg 4-1 at home. Ragnar Ache put Koln up in the 25th and Florian Kainz doubled the lead in the 48th. Hamburg pulled a goal back in the 61st and saw red in the 80th and 83rd. Koln extended their lead when Said El Mala scored four minutes into stoppage time. Jakub Kaminski scored for Koln nine minutes into stoppage time.

Julian Green subbed out in the 82nd for Furth’s 2-1 loss at Paderborn in the 2.Bundesliga. Trailing from goals in the 37th and 64th, Furth’s Omar Sillah scored in the 90th minute. John Tolkin subbed out in the 86th for Holstein Kiel’s 2-1 loss at Preussen Munster. Adrian Kapralik put Holstein Kiel up in the 18th. Preussen Munster equalized from a penalty in the 60th and scored again in the 77th minute. Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 87th for SV Waldhof’s 2-0 loss at Hoffenheim II in the 3.Liga. Hoffenheim scored in the 84th and six minutes into stoppage time.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic beat Rangers 3-1 in extra time at home in the Scottish League Cup semifinals. Johnny Kenny scored for Celtic in the 25th and Rangers equalized from a penalty in the 81st. Celtic’s Callum McGregor returned Celtic’s lead in the 93rd and Callum Osmand scored in the 109th minute.

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 85th for Juventus’s 2-1 win at Cremonese in Serie A. Filip Kostic put Juventus up in the 2nd and Andrea Cambiaso scored in the 68th. Cremonese pulled a goal back in the 83rd minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 78th for Reggiana’s 4-3 loss at Avellino in Serie B. An own-goal put Reggiana up in the 21st. Avellino equalized from the penalty spot in the 32nd and went ahead in the 50th. Novakovich equalized for Reggiana in the 55th and scored again in the 62nd. Avellino equalized in the 64th and went ahead for good in the 70th minute. Gianluca Busio’s Venezia lost 2-1 at US Catanzaro. Trailing from the 54th, Venezia’s John Yeboah equalized in the 59th. Catanzaro scored again in the 80th minute.

Jonathan Gomez subbed on in the 85th for Albacete’s 2-1 home win over Huesca in Spain’s Segunda Division. Down a goal from the 28th, Albacete’s Antonio Puertas equalized in the 51st and scored again in the 57th minute. Konrad De La Fuente’s Ceuta lost 2-0 at Cordoba to goals in the 6th and 23rd minutes.

Folarin Balogun subbed on at halftime for Monaco’s 1-0 home loss to Paris FC in Ligue 1. Paris scored in the 53rd minute. Tanner Tessmann subbed out in the 15th for Lyon’s 0-0 draw at Brest. Lyon’s Hans Hateboer saw red in the 8th minute.

Jordan Pefok subbed out at halftime for CD Tondela’s 2-2 draw at AVS in the Primeira Division. Rony Lopes scored for Tondela in the 14th. AVS equalized in the 43rd and went ahead in the 62nd. Maranhao converted a Tontela penalty in the 71st minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 1-0 at home to Genk in the Jupiler League. Genk scored in the 35th minute.

Sergino Dest and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV beat Fortuna Sittard 5-2 at home in the Eredivisie. Pepi subbed on in the 60th. Ismael Saibari opened the scoring for PSV in the 17th and scored again in the 28th. Dennis Man made it 3-0 two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Fortuna Sittard pulled a goal back in the 68th. Pepi extended the PSV lead in the 82nd. Fortuna Sittard scored again in the 89th. Guus Til finished off the PSV goals six minutes into stoppage time.

Taylor Booth subbed on in the 81st for FC Twente’s 1-1 draw at Groningen. Kristian Hlynsson scored for Twente in the 47th and Groningen equalized from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute.

George Bello’s LASK won 1-0 at Blau-Weiss Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga. Samuel Adeniran scored LASK’s goal in the 54th minute. Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK won 3-1 at Altach, taking the lead from an Alexander Hofleitner goal in the 38th. Altach equalized in the 42nd. Grazer retook the lead from an own-goal in the 50th and Ramiz Harakate scored six minutes into stoppage time.

Matthew Hoppe’s Sonderjyske beat Belje BK 2-1 at home in the Superliga. Trailing from the 25th and playing a man up from the 37th, Mads Agger equalized for Sonderjyske in the 44th. Daniel Gretarsson scored for Sonderjyske three minutes into stoppage time.

Erik Palmer-Brown subbed on in the 76th for Panathinaikos in their 1-0 loss at Volos in the Greek Super League. Volos scored in the 23rd minute.

Kenny Saief subbed on in the 42nd for Maccabi Haifa’s 202 home draw with Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League. Trivante Stewart scored in the 49th and converted a Maccabi Haifa penalty in the 60th. Hapoel Jerusalem scored in the 70th and equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

Richy Ledezma subbed on in the 54th for Chivas’s 1-0 win at Pachuca in Liga MX. Armando Gonzalez scored for Chivas in the 71st. Chivas played a man down from the 73rd when Luis Romo saw red. Ventura Alvarado subbed on in the 50th for Irapuato’s 2-1 win over Tapatio in the Liga de Expansion. Julio Doldan scored for Irapuato in the 10th and Tapatio equalized from the penalty spot in the 33rd. Benjamin Sanchez put Irapuato up for good in the 89th minute.

Did Not Play: Antonee Robinson (Fulham 3 – Wolverhampton 0), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 1 – Spurs 0), George Campbell (West Brom 0 – Sheffield United 0),

Caleb Wiley (Watford 3 – Middlesbrough 0), Dom Dwyer (Mansfield Town 3 – Harrogate 2), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 2 – Hoffenheim 3), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Heidenheim 1), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen 0 – Bayern Munich 3), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 2 – Dynamo Dresden 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 3 – Rangers 1), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan 1 – AS Roma 0), Yunus Musah (Atalanta 0 – Udinese 1), Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma 1 – Bologna 3), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid 3 – Sevilla 0), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse 0 – Le Havre 0), Tim Weah (Marseille 1 – Auxerre 0), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege 3 – Charleroi 1), Aziel Jackson (Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 – Rakow Czestochowa 2), Jonathan Amon (Vejle BK 1 – Sonderjyske 2), Alex Zendejas (Club America 2 – Leon 0), Joe Corona (Tijuana 1 – UNAM Pumas 4), Marco Farfan (Tigres 4 – Tijuana 1), Cade Cowell (Chivas 1 – Pachuca 0), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 1 – Guarani 0)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

FIFA U-17 World Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Brazil vs Honduras at 7:30am and Germany vs Colombia at 9:15am. FS2 has Mexico vs Korea at 8am and England vs Venezuela at 10:15am. UEFA Champions League on UniMas: Slavia Prague vs Arsenal at 12:45pm. Univision has Liverpool vs Real Madrid at 3pm. Spurs vs Copenhagen is on CBS Sports at 3pm ET.

Photo by Gianluca Ricci – LiveMedia-IPA/ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com