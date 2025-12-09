USMNT Players Abroad: Champions League goals for Balogun and Pepi

Tuesday’s USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Champions League, where Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 86th for Monaco’s 1-0 home win over Galatasary. Balogun scored the game’s only goal in the 68th minute. Sergino Dest and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV lost 302 at home to Atletico Madrid. Pepi subbed on in the 73rd. Guus Til opened the scoring for PSV in the 10th. Atletico equalized in the 37th, went ahead in the 52nd, and added a goal in the 56th. Pepi pulled a goal back for PSV in the 85th minute.

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 87th for Atalanta’s 2-1 home win over Chelsea. Trailing from the 25th, Gianluca Scamacca equalized for Atalanta in the 55th and Charles De Ketelaere scored in the 83rd minute. Tim Weah subbed on at halftime for Marseille’s 3-2 win at Union St Gilloise. Falling behind in the 5th, Igor Paixao equalized for Marseille in the 15th. Mason Greenwood gave Marseille the lead in the 41st and scored again in the 58th. Union St Gilloise pulled a goal back in the 71st. Weah saw yellow in the 28th minute.

In the Championship, Daryl Dike subbed on in the 89th for West Brom’s 3-2 win at Southampton. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 12th, 17th, and 35th, Karlan Grant pulled a goal back for West Brom in the 62nd and Nathaniel Phillips scored in the 86th minute. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 44th for Norwich City’s 1-1 draw at Sheffield United. Trailing from the 50th, an own-goal leveled the score for Norwich in the 65th minute.

Haji Wright subbed out in the 79th for Coventry City’s 1-1 draw at Preston North End. Preston saw red in the 39th, gave up an own goal in the 70th, and equalized in the 76th minute.

Did Not Play: Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid 3 – PSV 2), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 1 – Atalanta 2), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Barcelona 2), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough 2 – Charlton 1), George Campbell (West Brom 2 – Southampton 3), Damion Downs (Southampton 3 – West Brom 2), Caleb Wiley (Watford 1 – Sheffield Wednesday 1), Ethan Horvath (Sheffield Wednesday 1 – Watford 1), Lynden Gooch (Huddersfield Town 1 – Northampton Town 1), Dom Dwyer (Mansfield Town 0 – Bolton 1)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Intercontinental Cup on beIN Sport: Cruz Azul vs Flamengo at 12pm. Champions League on TUDN: Villarreal vs Copenhagen at 12:45pm. UniMas has Athletic vs PSG at 3pm. Bayer Leverkusen vs Newcastle is on CBS Sports at 3pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Europa League on CBS Sports: FC Utrecht vs Nottingham Forest at 12:45pm and Celtic vs AS Roma at 3pm. Dinamo Zagreb vs Real Betis is on TUDN at 12:45pm. Copa Brazil on Fox Deportes: Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense at 6pm. Liga MX on Telemundo: Tigres vs Toluca at 9pm ET.