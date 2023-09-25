PSV wins at Almere City, Hoffenheim beats Union Berlin

Monday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT abroad roundup and the Eredivisie. Sergino Dest subbed out in the 84th and Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 73rd for PSV in their 4-0 win at Almere City. Guus TIl opened the scoring in the 26th, Hirving Lozano doubled the lead in the 42nd, Joey Veerman added a goal in the 66th, and Pepi finished off the scoring three minutes into stoppage time.

Brenden Aaronson subbed out at halftime of Union Berlin’s 2-0 home loss to John Brooks’s Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Andrej Kramaric converted a 22nd minute penalty and Maximilian Beier scored in the 38th. Joe Scally and Jordan Pefok’s Gladbach lost 1-0 at home to RB Leipzig to a 75th minute goal. Scally saw yellow in the 65th and subbed out in the 80th. Pefok subbed out in the 64th.

In the 2.Bundesliga, Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 85th minute of Kaiserslautern’s 3-1 home win over Hansa Rostock. Tobias Raschi put Kaiserslautern up in the 3rd and Kevin Kraus doubled the lead in the 17th. Hansa pulled a goal back in the 29th but Ragnar Ache added a third Kaiserslautern goal in the 83rd minute.

Julian Green’s Furth beat Karlsruher 4-3 at home. Tim Lemperle put Furth up in the 5th with Karlsruher equalizing in the 7th. Dickson Abiama returned the Furth lead in the 13th. Karlsruher equalized again in the 25th and took the lead four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Abiama scored again for Furth five minutes into first-half stoppage time with Green seeing red in the 55th. Damian Michalski scored for Furth in the 64th minute.

Andrew Wooten subbed on in the 60th minute of Preussen Munster’s 1-1 home draw with VfB Lubeck in the 3.Liga. Gerrit Wegkamp scored for Preussen Munster in the 79th and Lubeck equalized in the 84th minute.

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Ream saw yellow in the 16th minute. Matt Turner’s Nottingham Forest lost 2-0 at Manchester City. Phil Foden scored for City in the 7th and Erling Haaland doubled the lead in the 14th. Rodri saw red for Manchester City in the 46th minute.

Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City lost 3-1 at home to Hull City in the Championship. Trailing 3-0 to goals in the 30th, 32nd, and 73rd, Stike’s Andre Vidigal scored in the 77th minute. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 70th minute of Preston North End’s 1-1 draw at Rotherham United. Falling behind in the 35th, Preston’s Liam Lindsay equalized in the 45th minute.

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 59th for Tim Weah in Juventus’s 4-2 loss at Sassuolo in Serie A. Trailing from the 12th, an own-goal leveled the score for Juventus in the 21st. Sassuolo retook the lead in the 42nd with Juve’s Federico Chiesa equalizing in the 78th. Sassuolo went ahead for good in the 82nd with an own-goal doubling the lead five minutes into stoppage time.

Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan beat Verona 1-0 at home with Rafael Leao scoring in the 8th minute. Musah saw yellow in the 58th minute. Pulisic saw yellow in the 76th and subbed out in the 80th minute.

Kristoffer Lund subbed on at halftime of Palermo’s 1-0 home loss to Cosenza in Serie B to a stoppage time goal. Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia drew 0-0 at Brescia. Tessmann saw yellow in the 64th and subbed out in the 67th. Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 53rd minute of Lecco’s 0-0 draw at Modena.

Luca De la Torre’s Celta Vigo lost 3-2 at Barcelona in La Liga. Jorgen Strand Larsen scored for Celta Vigo in the 19th and Anastasios Douvikas doubled the lead in the 76th. Barcelona scored in the 81st, 85th, and 89th minutes.

In Ligue 1, Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 67th minute of Monaco’s 1-0 home loss to Nice on a stoppage time goal. Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 74th minute of Le Havre’s 2-1 home win over Clermont Foot. Nabil Alioui put Le Havre up in the 4th and Mohamed Bayo doubled the lead in the 7th. Clermont Foot pulled a goal back two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 0-0 at Standard Liege in the Belgian Pro League. Reynolds saw yellow in the 66th minute. Gabriel Slonina’s KAS Eupen lost 2-1 at Gent. Milos Pantovic scored for Eupen in the 28th. Playing a man down from the 45th, Gent scored in the 49th and 58th minutes.

Sam Rogers’s Lillestrom beat Rosenborg 3-0 at home in the Eliteserien. Kristoffer Tonnessen scored for Lillestrom in the 41st and Thomas Olsen converted a 58th minute penalty and scored in the 65th. Rosenborg played a man down from the 66th minute.

Caleb Stanko subbed out in the 64th minute of Lamia’s 2-0 loss at Panserraikos in the Greek Super League. Panserraikos scored in the 66th and 70th minutes.

Kenny Saief’s Neftchi drew 1-1 at Zira in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Yuri Matias scored for Neftchi in the 23rd and Zira equalized from a 44th minute penalty.

In Liga MX, Alex Zendejas subbed on in the 77th for Club America’s 1- draw at Toluca. Diego Valdes scored for America in the 25th with Toluca equalizing in the 54th. Toluca played a man down from the 84th minute. Moving to the Honduran Primera, Jonathan Bornstein’s CDS Vida won 2-1 at Genesis. Trailing from the 33rd, Roger Sander equalized five minutes into first-half stoppage time and Josue Villafranca scored a minute into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Djordje Mihailovic (AZ 3 – PEC Zwolle 0), Malik Tillman (PSV 4 – Almere City 0), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 0 – Dortmund 1), Gio Reyna (Dortmund 1 – Wolfsburg 0), Paxten Aaronson andTimmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 – Freiburg 0), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 0 – Fulham 0), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 0 – Manchester City 2), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 2 – Nottingham Forest 0), Austin Trusty (Sheffield United 0 – Newcastle 8), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 1 – Brighton 3), Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Millwall 0), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 2 – Plymouth Argyle 6), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 3 – Livingston 0), Konrad De La Fuente (Eibar 2 – Caragena 1), Jonathan Gomez (Mirandes 1 – Leganes 3), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 3 – STVV 3), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Anderlecht 1), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 0 – RWDM 0), George Bello (LASK 0 – Hartberg 0), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 1 – Lustenau 0), Joe Gyau (Degerfors 1 – Malmo 2), Aron Johansson (Valur 2 – KR Reykjavik 2)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Cosenza vs Cremonese at 12:15pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Sevilla vs Almeria at 1pm and Mallorca vs Barcelona at 3:30pm. Suepr Lig on beIN Sport: Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray at 1:30pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lille vs Reims at 3pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Corinthians vs Fortaleza at 8:30pm. Liga MX on Universo: Chivas vs Mazatlan at 9pm ET.

