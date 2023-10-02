Goals for Pulisic, Balogun, Tillman, and Johannsson in the USMNT Abroad roundup

Monday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT Abroad roundup, with Christian Pulisic subbing out in the 82nd and Yunus Musah subbing on in the 29th for AC Milan’s 2-0 home win over Lazio in Serie A. Pulisic opened the scoring in the 60th and Noah Okafor doubled the lead in the 88th.

“It was a tough game, especially in the first-half,” AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “We did have chances to try and hurt them. A lot of the time, we got caught up too much in trying to go in front. At other times we weren’t fluid enough and took too many touches. That complicated the game. But then the energy, aggression, the pressure we put on in the second-half, and the quality it was important.”

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 84th minute for Tim Weah in Juventus’s 0-0 draw at Atalanta in Serie A. In Serie B, Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia won 3-1 at Modena. Busio subbed out in the 80th minute. Modena went up in the 48th with Venezia’s Giorgio Altare equalizing in the 55th. Venezia’s Christian Gytkjaer scored in the 76th and Bjarki Bjarkason added a goal in the 83rd minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 66th minute of Lecco’s 2-1 loss at Cittadella. Lecco’s Artur Ionita scored in the 20th minute with Cittadella equalizing in the 87th and going ahead in the 89th. Novakovich saw yellow in the 2nd minute. Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 59th minute of Palermo’s 2-1 home win over Sudtirol. Falling behind in the 38th, Palermo’s Pietro Ceccaroni equalized in the 48th and Giuseppe Aurelio scored in the 89th minute.

In Ligue 1, Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 83rd minute of Monaco’s 3-2 home win over Marseille. Trailing from the 1st minute, Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche equalized in the 8th. Marseille retook the lead in the 18th with Balogun equalizing in the 23rd and Akliouche scoring in the 52nd minute. Emmanuel Sabbi subbed on in the 70th minute of Le Havre’s 2-0 home loss to Lille in Ligue 1. Lille scored in the 40th and an own-goal doubled the lead in the 52nd.

Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV beat Volendam 3-1 at home. Pepi subbed on in the 70th. Noa Long opened the scoring for PSV in the 12th with Tillman assisting on Guus Til’s goal in the 47th. Volendam converted a 76th minute penalty but played a man down from the 88th. Tillman scored PSV’s third goal six minutes into stoppage time. Pepi saw yellow in the 79th minute

Djordje Mihailovic subbed on in the 83rd minute of AZ’s 4-0 home win over Fortuna Sittard. Jordy Clasie put AZ up a minute into first-half stoppage time and Vangelis Pavlidis scored in the 49th. An own-goal extended the AZ lead in the 82nd and Tiago Dantas finished off the goals in the 88th minute.

Aron Johannsson’s Valur beat Fimleikafelag Hafnarfjardar 4-1 at home in the Best deild playoff group A. Haukur Sigurdsson put Value up in the 8th with Fimleikafelag Hafnarfjardar equalizing in the 27th. Valur’s Adam Palsson scored in the 62nd, Johannsson made it 3-1 in the 65th, and Patrick Pedersen scored in the 75th minute.

John Brooks subbed out in the 84th minute of Hoffenheim’s 3-1 home loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Nicklas Fulkrug scored for Dortmund in the 18th with Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramaric equalizing from the penalty spot in the 25th. Marco Reus returned the Dortmund lead three minutes into stoppage time. Dortmund’s Ramy Bensebaini saw red in the 71st and Julian Ryerson scored their third goal five minutes into stoppage time. Brooks saw yellow in the 44th minute.

Paxten Aaronson subbed on in the 82nd minute for Eintracht’s 2-0 loss at Wolfsburg. Jonas Wind put Wolfsburg up in the 31st with Eintracht’s Mario Gotze in the 58th. Wind scored again in the 84th minute. Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 64th and Joe Scally subbed on in the 72nd of Gladbach’s 3-1 win at VfL Bochum. Florian Neuhaus put Goladbach up in the 27th with Alassane Plea adding goals in the 37th and three minutes into first-half stoppage time.

A league down, Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 76th minute of Kaiserslautern’s 2-2 draw at Osnabruck.Trailing from a 17th minute goal and a 37th minute penalty, Kaiserslautern’s Julian Niehaus scored a minute into stoppage time. Boyd didn’t convert a penalty five minutes into stoppage time. Boris Tomiak equaized for Kaiserslautern eight minutes into stoppage time. In the 3. Liga, Andrew Wooten subbed out in the 74th minute of Preussen Munster’s 0-0 draw at Duisburg.

Moving to the Premier League, Austin Trusty subbed on in the 79th minute of Sheffield United’s 2-0 loss at West Ham to goals in the 24th and 37th minutes. Matt Turner’s Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 at home with Brentford. Trailing from the 58th, Forest went a man down with a red card to Moussa Niakhate in the 56th. Forest’s Nicolas Dominguez equalized in the 65th.

Chris Richards subbed on in the 88th minute of Crystal Palace’s 1-0 win at Manchester United. Joachim Andersen scored for Palace in the 25th minute. In the Championship, Duane Holmes subbed out in the 64th minute of Preston North End’s 4-0 home loss to West Brom. Darnell Furlong opened the scoring in the 4th, Alex Mowatt doubled the lead in the 29th, Matthew Phillips made it 3-0 in the 62nd, and Kyle Bartley finished off the West Brom goals in the 87th.

Lynden Gooch subbed out at halftime of Stoke City’s 3-2 win at Bristol City. Stoke City fell behind 2-0 in the 5th and 15th minutes. Mehdi Leris pulled a goal back for Stoke in the 20th, Sead Haksabanovic equalized in the 47th, and Nathan Lowe scored in the 89th minute.

Haji Wright subbed on in the 79th minute of Coventry City’s 3-1 win at QPR. Coventry’s Ellis Simms scored in the 56th, Josh Eccles doubled the lead in the 60th, and Simms scored again in the 68th. QPR’s Kenneth Paal scored in the 90th minute.

In Spain’s Segunda Division, Jonathan Gomez subbed on in the 67th minute of Mirandes’ 1-0 win at Real Zaragoza. Playing a man up from two minutes into first-half stoppage time, an 88th minute own-goal was the difference.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 3-3 at KRC Genk. Daniel Munoz scored for Genk in the 10th with Lucas Stassin equalizing for Westerlo in the 19th. Joris Kayembe returned the Genk lead in the 45th with Christopher Baah seeing red three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Genk’s Joseph Paintsil made it 3-1 in the 49th. Stassin scored again for Westerlo in the 59th and Tuur Rommens equalized in the 88th minute. Gabriel Slonina’s KAS Eupen lost 3-1 at home to Anderlecht, falling behind in the 1st minute. Eupen’s Isaac Nuhu equalized in the 38th. An own-goal put Anderlecht up in the 67th and they extended the lead in the 88th.

George Bello subbed out at halftime of LASK’s 2-1 loss at Wolfsberg in Austria’s Bundesliga. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 25th and 40th and playing a man up from the 74th, LASK’s Thomas Gioginger converted an 84th minute penalty. Sam Rogers subbed out in the 34th minute of Lillestrom’s 2-0 home loss to Brann in the Eliteserien. Brann converted a 34th minute penalty and scored again in the 47th. Rogers saw yellow in the 22nd minute.

Caleb Stanko subbed on in the 79th minute of Lamia’s 1-0 home win over Panetolikos in the Greek Super League. Carlitos scored for Lamia in the 7th minute.

In the Azerbaijan Premier League, Kenny Saief subbed out in the 83rd minute of Neftchi’s 1-0 win at Turan. Aaron Olanare scored in the 87th minute.

Alex Zendejas subbed on in the 65th minute of Club America’s 1-0 home win over UNAM Pumas in Liga MX. Jonathan Rodriguez scored in the 76th minute. In the Honduran Primera Jonathan Bornstein’s CDS Vida drew 1-1 at home with Marathon. Josue Villafranca scored for Vida in the 61st with Marathon equalizing in the 90th.

Did Not Play: Sergino Dest (PSV 3 – Volendam 1), Gio Reyna (Dortmund 3 – Hoffenheim 1), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 2 – Eintracht 0), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 – Wolfsburg 2), Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin 0 – Heidenheim 1), Julian Green (Furth 1 – Elversberg 1), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 1 – Brentford 1), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 1 – Wolverhampton 2), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 0 – Arsenal 4), Daryl Dike (West Brom 4 – Preston North End 0), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 2 – Birmingham City 0), Reggie Cannon (QPR 1 – Coventry City 3), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 2 – Motherwell 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Eibar 3 – Tenerife 0), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 3 – Westerlo 3), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – STVV 1), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 0 – Mechelen 0), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 0 – Blau-Weis Leinz 0), Joe Gyau (Degerfors 2 – Sirius 3), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – PAOK 2), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 0 – Atletico Mineiro 2)

