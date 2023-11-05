The USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Bundesliga where Paxten Aaronson’s Eintracht won 3-0 at Brendon Aaronson’s Union Berlin. Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 83rd for Union Berlin and Paxten Aaronson followed in the 85th for Eintracht. Omar Marmoush put Eintracht up in the 2nd, doubled the lead in the 14th, and Nacho Ferri scored in the 82nd minute.

Joe Scally and Jordan Pefok’s Gladbach drew 3-3 at Freiburg, with Pefok subbing out in the 43rd minute. Trailing from the 7th, Pefok equalized in the 25th and Alassane Plea scored in the 29th. A 39th minute Julian Weigl penalty made it 3-1 Gladbach. Freiburg pulled a goal back in the 70th and equalized from the penalty spot six minutes into stoppage time.

Lenny Maloney’s Heidenheim beat VfB Stuttgart 2-0 at home. Jan Schoppner scored in the 70th and Tim Kleindienst doubled the lead four minutes into stoppage time. Julian Green’s Furth beat Terrence Boyd’s Kaiserslautern 2-0 away in the 2.Bundesliga. Gideon Jung put Furth up in the 22nd and Green converted a 54th minute penalty.

Austin Trusty’s Sheffield United beat Wolverhampton 2-1 at home in the Premier League, taking the lead on a 72nd minute Cameron Archer goal. Wolverhampton equalized in the 89th but United’s Oliver Norwood converted a penalty ten minutes into stoppage time. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 1-0 at home to Manchester United with United scoring a minute into stoppage time. Robinson saw yellow in the 31st minute.

Chris Richards subbed on in the 86th minute of Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win at Burnley. Jeffrey Schlupp put Palace up in the 22nd and Tyrick Mitchell scored four minutes into stoppage time. Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 82nd minute of Stoke City’s 0-0 home draw with Cardiff city in the Championship.

Duane Holmes subbed out in the 84th minute of Preston North End’s 3-2 home win over Haji Wright’s Coventry City. Wright opened the scoring for Coventry in the 33rd with Holmes equalizing for Preston in the 38th. PNE took the lead from an Alan Browne penalty in the 41st and made it 3-1 from a Milutin Osmajic goal in the 71st. Wright scored for Coventry in the 33rd and 82nd minutes. “(T)hey were good strikes, by Matty and Josh and I was just able to follow up and get two easy tap ins,” Wright said.

Reggie Cannon subbed out in the 90th minute of Queens Park Rangers’ 1-1 draw at Rotherham United. Ilias Chair scored for QPR in the 50th and Rotherham equalized in the 70th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 3-0 at Ross County in the Premiership. David Turnbull put Celtic up seven minutes into first-half stoppage time, Luis Palma doubled the lead in the 78th, and James Forrest finished off the goals in the 83rd minute.

Yunus Musah subbed out in the 81st minute of AC Milan’s 1-0 home loss to Udinese in Serie A. Udinese converted a 62nd minute penalty. Weston McKennie’s Juventus won 1-0 at Fiorentina. Fabio Miretti scored in the 10th minute.

In Serie B, Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia won 1-0 at Tarnana. Busio scored in the 74th and saw yellow in the 43rd minute. Andrija Novakovich’s Lecco drew 1-1 at Reggiana after falling behind in the 26th minute. Lecco’s Nicolo Buso equalized in the 66th.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 83rd minute of Eibar’s 2-2 draw at Espanyol in the Segunda Division. Jon Bautista scored for Eibar in the 6th with Espanyol equalizing two minutes into first-half stoppage time and going ahead from a 56th minute penalty. An own-goal leveled the score eight minutes into stoppage time.

Jonathan Gomez’s Mirandes drew 2-2 at Levante. Mirandes took the lead from a 13th minute Ilyas Chaira goal. Levante equalized in the 26th but saw red in the 56th. With Levante leading from the 62nd but seeing red again three minutes into stoppage time, Mirandes’ Javier Marton equalized four minutes into stoppage time. Gomez saw yellow in the 78th minute.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed on in the 72nd minute of Le Havre’s 2-1 win at Toulouse in Ligue 1. Down a goal from the 49th, Mohamed Bayo equalized for Le Havre in the 83rd and scored again five minutes into stoppage time. Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 81st minute of Monaco’s 2-0 home win over Brest. Denis Zakaria put Monaco up in the 16th and Aleksandr Golovin doubled the lead in the 69th. Brest saw red three minutes into stoppage time.

Gabriel Slonina’s KAS Eupen drew 1-1 at STVV. An own-goal put STVV up in the 20th and Milos Pantovic equalized for Eupen four minutes into stoppage time. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk lost 3-2 at Royal Antwerp, with Royal Antwerp’s Vincent Janssen opening the scoring in the 5th and Michel-Ange Balikwisha adding goals in the 11th and 39th minutes. Genk’s Andi Zeqiri pulled a goal back in the 45th and Daniel Munoz scored nine minutes into stoppage time. Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo beat Oud-Heverlee Leuven 2- away. Nicolas Madsen converted a 64th minute penalty and Serhiy Sydorchuk scored in the 69th minute.

Sergino Dest subbed out in the 60th, Malik Tillman subbed on in the 54th, and Ricardo Pepi followed in the 60th for PSV’s 6-0 win at Heracles in the Eredivisie. Luuk de Jong converted a 22nd minute PSV penalty, Jerdy Schouten scored in the 44th, and Tillman made it 3-0 in the 64th. Andre Silva added a goal in the 69th, Guus Til made it 5-0 in the 84th, and Pepi finished off the PSV goals in the 90th minute.

George Bello’s LASK beat Sturm Graz 3-1 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga, going ahead from a Moses Usor goal in the 36th. Filip Stojkovic scored for LASK a minute into stoppage time with Sturm Graz pulling a goal back in the 60th. LASK’s Robert Zulj scored a minute into stoppage time. Bello saw yellow in the 4th.

Joe Gyau’s Degerfors drew 2-2 at Elfsborg in the Allsvenskan. Seid Korac put Degerfors up in the 39th with Elfsborg equalizing in the 59th. Peter Gwargis scored for Degerfors in the 79th but Elfsborg equalized again five minutes into stoppage time. Gyau saw yellow in the 58th minute.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 63rd minute of Neftchi’s 2-0 win at Gabala in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Mudo Valdez scored for Neftchi in the 60th and Rahman Hajiyev added a goal four minutes into stoppage time.

Alex Zendejas’s Club America beat Tijuana 3-0 at home in Liga MX. Going a man up in the 61st, Zendejas opened the scoring for Club America in the 73rd, Jonathan Rodriguez doubled the lead in the 78th, and Alvaro Fidalgo finished off the goals in the 85th minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 87th minute of Internacional’s 2-1 win at Cruzeiro in Brazil’s Serie A. Mauricio scored for Internacional in the 14th and Cardoso assisted on Wanderson’s goal in the 52nd. Cruzeiro converted a penalty two minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 2 – Werder Bremen 2), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Union Berlin 0), John Brooks (Hoffenheim 2 – Bayer Leverkusen 3), Gio Reyna (Dortmund 0 – Bayern Munich 4), Andrew Wooten (Preussen Munster 3 – Ulm 2), Matt Turner and Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 2 – Aston Villa 0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 6 – Bournemouth 1), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 1 – Manchester City 6, Daryl Dike (West Brom 3 – Hull City 1), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 1 – Blackburn 3), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan 0 – Udinese 1), Tim Weah (Juventus 1 – Fiorentina 0), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo 0 – Sampdoria 1), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 1 – Sevilla 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Union St Gilloise 2), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 3 – KRC Genk 2), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ 1 – Excelsior 1), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 0 – Wolfsberg 4), Sam Rogers (Lillestrom 1 – Haugesund 0), Caleb Stanko (Lamia 1 – Panathinaikos 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – Lamia 1),

