Richards starts again for Crystal Palace, Fulham beats Forest

Thursday’s soccer news starts in the Premier League, where Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 2-0 at home to Bournemouth. Tyler Adams is unavailable for Bournemouth. Marcos Senesi opened the scoring for Bournemouth in the 25th and Kieffer Moore doubled the lead a minute into stoppage time.

“But, of course, two things happened,” Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said. “First of all, they played very well and made life difficult for us, and secondly we weren’t able to play well enough on the evening to create enough goal chances to win the game, which is very frustrating for everybody. But words like ‘frustration’ and ‘disappointed’ are bandied around all the time. I’m just sad, really, that an opportunity to change our home form wasn’t taken, not because of a lack of effort, or a lack of desire, it wasn’t take because on the night we played against a better team and we couldn’t find a way to beat them.”

Antonee Robinson subbed out in the 75th minute of Fulham’s 5-0 home win over Nottingham Forest. Tim Ream was on the bench for Fulham. Matt Turner was on the bench and Ethan Horvath wasn’t in the squad for Forest. Alex Iwobi opened the scoring for Fulham in the 30th and Raul Jimenez added goals in the 34th and 54th. Iwobi scored again in the 73rd and Tom Cairney finished off the Fulham goals in the 86th minute.

“I spoke before the match about it,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said. “I said to the players again when we were winning 2-0 that we have to keep it, keep playing in the same way, trying to be on the front foot always, but we have to be solid off the ball to not give them some chances to make counter-attacks. We knew before the match that was the moment probably where they were prepared to punish us, and we did really well and the players deserve all the credit for that.

Auston Trusty subbed out in the 88th minute of Sheffield United’s 2-0 home loss to Liverpool. Sheffield United fell behind in the 37th and Liverpool scored again four minutes into stoppage time. Zack Steffen is unavailable for Manchester City, who lost 1-0 at Aston Villa to a 74th minute goal.

Moving to the DFB Pokal round of 16, on Tuesday Joe Scally’s Gladbach beat Wolfsburg 1-0 at home after extra time. Kevin Paredes was on the bench and Ulysses Llanez wasn’t in the squad for Wolfsburg.

On Wednesday, Paxten Aaronson was on the bench and Timmy Chandler wasn’t in the squad for Eintracht’s 2-0 loss at Saarbrucken. Eintracht fell behind to goals in the 64th and 78th, finishing a man down from an 82nd minute red card to Noel Futkeu. Gio Reyna wasn’t in the squad for Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 loss at VfB Stuttgart to goals in the 54th and 77th minutes.

Cameron Carter-Vickers subbed out at halftime for Celtic in their 4-1 home win over Hibernian in the Premiership. Oh Hyun-Gyu put Celtic up in the 5th, Matt O’Riley doubled the lead in the 36th, and Luis Palma converted a 51st minute penalty. Hyun-Gyu scored again in the 55th. Hibernian pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute.

Djordje Mihailovic was on the bench for AZ’s 2-1 home loss to NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie. AZ fell behind to goals in the 11th and 31st with Vangelis Pavlidis pulling a goal back in the 57th minute.

Moving to Brazil’s Serie A, Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 73rd minute of Internacional’s 3-1 home win over Botafogo. Enner Valencia opened the scoring for Internacional in the 19th with Botafogo equalizing in the 47th. Alan Patrick put Internacional up for good in the 50th with Pedro Henrique adding a goal in the 53rd minute. Internacional finished in 9th-place with 55 points, a point behind 7th-place Fluminense and 8th-place Athletico Paranaense.

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 74th minute of Club America’s 5-0 win at San Luis in the opening leg of their Liga MX semifinal series. Club America took the lead from a 4th minute Diego Valdes Contreras goal and Henry Martin doubled the lead in the 14th. Contreras scored again in the 65th and Julian Quinones added a goal in the 85th minute. Quinones finished off the scoring on the night five minutes into stoppage time. The series concludes on Saturday at Estadio Azteca.

